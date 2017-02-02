The Game of Thrones leaks continue-concept art for major season 7 finale leaks online
The concept art was leaked on reddit and was confirmed legit by Watchers on the Wall today.
The art features the Dragonpit set in which almost all the main characters will be meeting at the end of the season.
If you look past the door in the image, you can see two throne like chairs. Those are probably for Dany and Cersei.
Once again the details of what happens in this scene was leaked awhile ago.
[Spoiler (click to open)]A scene involves characters bringing a wight into the Dragonpit as proof of the White Walker threat.
These images give the first look at the location and how the scene will look like onscreen.
SOURCE
with all the leaks that are happening, i'm honestly hoping the episodes themselves leak before the season premieres.
i've given up on the show and the books but he's still my dumb favourite
That's all you need to know tbh