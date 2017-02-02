The Game of Thrones leaks continue-concept art for major season 7 finale leaks online

If you look past the door in the image, you can see two throne like chairs. Those are probably for Dany and Cersei.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] A scene involves characters bringing a wight into the Dragonpit as proof of the White Walker threat.

These images give the first look at the location and how the scene will look like onscreen.

The art features the Dragonpit set in which almost all the main characters will be meeting at the end of the season.Once again the details of what happens in this scene was leaked awhile ago.with all the leaks that are happening, i'm honestly hoping the episodes themselves leak before the season premieres.