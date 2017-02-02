Angelina Jolie condemns Trump's ban of refugees
Jolie wrote an op-ed for the New York Times condemning Trump's ban on refugees.
It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the United States without close scrutiny.
Refugees are in fact subject to the highest level of screening of any category of traveler to the United States. This includes months of interviews, and security checks carried out by the F.B.I., the National Counterterrorism Center, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.
Furthermore, only the most vulnerable people are put forward for resettlement in the first place: survivors of torture, and women and children at risk or who might not survive without urgent, specialized medical assistance. I have visited countless camps and cities where hundreds of thousands of refugees are barely surviving and every family has suffered. When the United Nations Refugee Agency identifies those among them who are most in need of protection, we can be sure that they deserve the safety, shelter and fresh start that countries like ours can offer.
And in fact only a minuscule fraction — less than 1 percent — of all refugees in the world are ever resettled in the United States or any other country. There are more than 65 million refugees and displaced people worldwide. Nine out of 10 refugees live in poor and middle-income countries, not in rich Western nations. There are 2.8 million Syrian refugees in Turkey alone. Only about 18,000 Syrians have been resettled in America since 2011.
God help us all.
she has so much experience working w refugees for years i'd like to see trump even try to refute this
lax gun regulation for american citizens but outright ban on refugees/immigrants. ok
I have a feeling we'll never hear anything good again.
Also - shoutout to the bodega strike that's been happening this afternoon and tonight.
edit: found it okay he didn't say ugly but i knew he said something dumb
“I understand beauty and she’s not a great beauty by any stretch of the imagination. I don’t even find her attractive,” he said, during an interview with Larry King.
Continuing his unbelievable commentary, Trump added: “She’s been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby.”
