Angelina Jolie condemns Trump's ban of refugees

I wouldn't mind that. Reply

Good job, Angie Reply

shes about to get an angry tweet from dump Reply

"angelina jolie, very overrated actress, stole brad pitt from jennifer aniston and now he's left her. sad!" - tr*mp, probably Reply

lmao i can totally see him tweeting this tbh. He's that petty. Reply

He's become so predictable that this is EXACTLY what he's going to tweet. Reply

Fuck! it'll be this verbatim.





God help us all. Reply

lol you know it Reply

hahhaaha he will say that for sure Reply

He'll mention how her dad hates her probably Reply

How long until Trump calls her overrated? Reply

go angie

she has so much experience working w refugees for years i'd like to see trump even try to refute this Reply

He's about to tweet nasty things about her. Reply

Link





this queen. Reply

LMFAO THIS GIF! Reply

lmfao I love this gif Reply

Waiting for that 3am tweet calling her ugly old and overrated. Reply

Feeling overwhelmed by all of the extremely shitty news that's rolling in this afternoon, so this is a pleasant two minutes of relief from that, I guess. Reply

This is just the beginning. Cannot wait for him to come up with rules to strip people of citizenship. Also, the House GOP got rid of majority of gun regulation. Now people with mental illness or violent past can buy gun. Reply

Yay! Fuck the NRA! Reply

COOL. so majestic wow, easier access to guns for everyone much amazing!



lax gun regulation for american citizens but outright ban on refugees/immigrants. ok Reply

I don't remember the last time good news came from the government now.



I have a feeling we'll never hear anything good again. Reply

BLESS Reply

this is making emotional Reply

i was just watching on a live stream. i had to come at some trolls with facts. they never respond to me lmao Reply

this is awesome. I hope there'll be a liberal equivalent to the Tea Party. Progressives need a powerful movement Reply

i'm sure donald will tweet something like "angelina jolie has really, really lost her looks. she's gone from a 10 to a 6. SAD!" Reply

didn't he already call her ugly ages ago lol



edit: found it okay he didn't say ugly but i knew he said something dumb



“I understand beauty and she’s not a great beauty by any stretch of the imagination. I don’t even find her attractive,” he said, during an interview with Larry King.



Continuing his unbelievable commentary, Trump added: “She’s been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby.”



Edited at 2017-02-02 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah, he also said another time that she's not beautiful.



so he's gone after her looks a few times. Reply

so he calls her ugly/unattractive & then slut-shames her. sf classy, never change. Reply

So Trump is saying he's been with a ton of dudes? Reply

