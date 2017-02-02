Riccardo Tisci leaves Givenchy
THIS JUST IN: Riccardo Tisci is leaving Givenchy per WWD. https://t.co/GzanHF6y7k pic.twitter.com/kV32A1lJWn— THE FASHION LAW (@TheFashionLaw) February 2, 2017
-He's been creative director for 12 years.
-He's allegedly going to work for Versace.
What is your favourite Givenchy/Tisci design? Who do you hope takes over his position, ONTD?
the only reason beyonce, kim, and all the other girls wear givenchy is bc they're friends w riccardo so it'll be interesting to see how the customer base evolves
no but seriously he created iconic looks, some that are still being copied but he was getting repetitive
My favourite look of his is very ready to wear, but I fell inlove with it from the first sight. Very casual yet genius
I just really want to know what Alber Elbaz is doing rn, tbh
And this seems quite drastic a choice to make for love...like this is a great gesture but Kanye isn't ever gonna leave Kim for him.
he was turning out some real garbage towards the end there. and he was getting a little too cozy with low rent celebs not olivier rousteing levels but he was getting there