Riccardo Tisci leaves Givenchy

Noooo! I loved his work for Givenchy. I'm on mobile so I can't link my favorite gown, but it was the green sequined one Florence Welch wore for some award show. It was perfect. Reply

if it's Kanye i am done, don't do humbert like this



aw aight Reply

He was responsible for my favorite Cate look of all time. Wonder who takes over Givenchy. Reply

this is such an iconic look. just the right amount of weird, really perfect. Reply

Still one of my fave red carpet looks ever. Reply

Yeah hands down one of his best work Reply

I wish I could wear something like this for my wedding Reply

iconic Reply

bye tbh Reply

good, now his trashy nude illusion dresses can stop soiling hubert's legacy



the only reason beyonce, kim, and all the other girls wear givenchy is bc they're friends w riccardo so it'll be interesting to see how the customer base evolves Reply

no but seriously he created iconic looks, some that are still being copied but he was getting repetitive

My favourite look of his is very ready to wear, but I fell inlove with it from the first sight. Very casual yet genius

My favourite look of his is very ready to wear, but I fell inlove with it from the first sight. Very casual yet genius

If we talking gowns, Rooney durning TGWTDT era was STUNNING in Givenchy Reply

What's on the other half next to Bambi? Reply

i love that sweatshirt so much Reply

his Haute Couture stuff was aamzing Reply

Versace is such an obvious move, he's been pretty cozy with Donatella for a while now Reply

He's great but givenchy got boring the last couple of years. Reply

he created many iconic pieces for Givenchy but I'll pick this one because it's the first work of his I've seen and it stuck in my memory for some reason Reply

givenchy and balenciaga make me so sad/mad. watch kanye get a high level job with them, hopefully not lead designer. Reply

His designs were sometimes ugly and tacky but I loved how he had a clear vision for the house. Plus his couture was breathtaking. Reply

he's done some beautiful stuff but ia w/ the other commenter, his nude dresses are enough.gif



I just really want to know what Alber Elbaz is doing rn, tbh Reply

Every collection has looked the same for almost 10 years. Good riddance. Reply

I loved the wedding dresses he designed for Lara Stone and Natasha Poly. They were stunning Reply

Well Im a Madonna stan, so this would be my fav Tisci work with her. Reply

Tinashe wearing the Nike x Tisci shoes in 2 On is the most iconic thing he's ever been a part of, lbr Reply

God, I loved this collection. Reply

He really had a way with dresses.



And this seems quite drastic a choice to make for love...like this is a great gesture but Kanye isn't ever gonna leave Kim for him. Reply

my fav Reply

