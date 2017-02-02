Chrissy Metz admits the struggle was real before she landed her role on This is us
American Horror Story
“In 2014 American Horror Story came up. I’d wanted the role of Ima [Barbara] Wiggles desperately, and after I got it, I thought, ‘OK, awesome, this is a jumping board for my career!’ But when it wrapped, there was…nothing. I almost moved back to Florida, but my mom said, ‘You can either be miserable here and not pursue your dreams, or you can be miserable in L.A. and at least pursue what you want.’ So I stayed.”
Before This is us
“I kept auditioning, with no savings and no money, [and] credit card debt gaining interest.”
“I went on unemployment. I bought ramen noodles at dollar stores. I never had to — God forbid — live on the streets; I moved in with a roommate who told me, ‘Stay with me until you can afford rent. Don’t give up,’ People who supported me were like, ‘If you don’t have money for food, I’ll cook you dinner. You don’t have money for acting class? Let’s get together and read lines.’ I am so grateful that I had such an amazing support system.”
“When I booked This Is Us, I had 81 cents in my bank account. I could cry right now just thinking about it.”
Success
“I’ve had women — average women, older women, teenagers — who say to me, ‘Your role and this show has changed my life,'That makes all the struggle, all the ramen noodles, all the times when I couldn’t pay my bills, all the times where I was like, ‘I can’t do this,’ worth it.”
“Sometimes I cry on the way to the set still, There is something that happens when you are grateful: You continue to keep receiving blessings. So I will always be grateful.”
