Chrissy Metz admits the struggle was real before she landed her role on This is us

I like her. She's lucky that she had such a good support system.

I like her a lot. her acting in the most recent episode was so good.

I went through something similar growing up. Though my parents were undocumented immigrants from El Salvador, and not aspiring actors.





Do they have all their necessary paperwork now? It must have been very stressful to worry about getting caught without anything.



ETA: I wrote the above with sincerity and not snarkiness.



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:46 pm (UTC)

Oh yeah they do. Daddy Bush granted them amnesty so they got their citizenship shortly after. Reply

yeah, i'm always amazed at the life my parents managed to make for themselves after literally coming here with only the clothes on their backs. I love them sfm. I wish i was more ambitious in terms of wanting to make a shit ton of money so I could repay them that way tbh.



Your parents sound fucking amazing and like they've been through IT. I'm proud they're Americans, immigrants work harder than anyone. Reply

I thought this was the typical experience for those who don't have the benefit of connections. This post (and probably the source; I'm claiming ONTD citizenship and not reading) makes it sound like this is the exception.

As someone who's going through some financial and professional setbacks, it's always inspiring to hear stories like this so I don't give up.

‘You can either be miserable here and not pursue your dreams, or you can be miserable in L.A. and at least pursue what you want.’



This made me tear up, idk why. It's just very poignant but simple.

I believe it, there's obviously a lot of factors stacked against her in the industry.



I believe it, there's obviously a lot of factors stacked against her in the industry.

I go to see live comedy at UCB in LA at least a couple times a week, and there are so many excellent performers that I've watched for years who are still struggling to scratch out a living with comedy/acting. Whenever I see a UCB person in an ad or on a show, I get so excited for them!

SAME HERE, it makes me so pleased

aww her mom and roomie sound so great. i'm happy for her and i've never seen the show lmao but i love stories like this esp for people who are genuinely grateful.

Allison Tolman was in Fargo which got her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and her career went nowhere. Eventually she had to join a talking dog comedy. Kinda sad.

she was the best part of that season. such a shame.

i can't believe that she hasn't BLOWN UP after fargo, she was the best thing about either season imo. it's a fucking shame

I hear the talking dog show is at least decent. But yeah, that's not gonna make it.

I wish they'd write better love interests for her. -_-

That guy is so fug I can barely look at him. I hate the tuft of hair he has.

I've only seen the first few episodes but her love interest is so GD annoying.

ugh that's the thing that's stopping me from watching this show, from the promos it seems like her boyfriend or whatever is gonna drive me up the wall and idk if i can deal

Love her, but seriously, give Kate another damn storyline. My rule of thumb is that if you have a main character who is somehow 'other' (i.e. not str8/cis/white/able-bodied/conventionall y attractive/etc) and you can't go a single episode without mentioning it, you fucked up. I know we're only in S1, but geez.

Aww, what a heart warming story! I really like her and This is Us.

i'm here for fat girls thriving 💖💖

