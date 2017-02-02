New crab is named after Harry Potter and Severus Snape

A new species and genus of crab has been named 'Harryplax severus' after Harry Potter and Severus Snape. The species was discovered almost twenty years ago by a researcher but sat untouched until recently.Researchers Peter Ng and Jose Christopher E. Mendoza explained the naming in their study:"The new genus is named primarily in honor of the intrepid field collector, the late Harry T. Conley, who collected many interesting crustaceans in the rubble beds of Guam, including the species presently being described. The name is also an allusion to a famous namesake, Harry Potter, the magical hero of the popular book series by J.K. Rowling, and Mr. Conley's uncanny ability to collect rare and interesting creatures as if by magic. ...'The specific epithet, severus (L., harsh, rough, rigorous), alludes to the rigorous and laborious process by which this crab was collected. It is also an allusion to a notorious and misunderstood character in the Harry Potter novels, Professor Severus Snape, for his ability to keep one of the most important secrets in the story, just like the present new species which has eluded discovery until now, nearly 20 years after it was first collected."