*exposes titty and breaks it down* Reply

Feeling it! Reply

This is from 2003, right? It sounds like it's sampling something else, but I can't think of what specifically. Reply

Mte I recognize the sample but I can't remember which song. Reply

yeah it's really annoying me too that I can't think of what it is Reply

it reminds me of that one song DONT... LET. GO. YOU GOT THE MUSIC IN YOU.





ONE. SOMETHING. LEFT. THIS SOMETHING'S GOTTA PULL THROUGH







also yes the other part sounds like CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES CMON Reply

You Get What You Give by New Radicals? Reply

It sounds like part of the beat samples Celebration by Kool & The Gang... the part of their song right before the "woohoo" comes in. Reply

yup its kool and the gang Reply

hey brit fans... what's with the chaotic tapes*~ or whatever being released on spotify? is this new or something?







and before someone tells me to google it.... ontd britney gang knows more than google and will get results faster Reply

lol the britney gang here is so strong, I found a Blackout CD today and my first thought was if someone here would want it... Reply

Chaotic is a docu-series she and Kevin Federline did leading up to their first pregnancy. The DVD came with a CD that had like 3 songs on it.



So yeah, it's from 2005 lol.



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

old leak and sucks tbh Reply

yeah, maybe oldie but goodie!

I like it! Reply

Sis, homophobia definitely wasn't over from whatever decade this was leaked from. Reply

This bop tho. Reply

Wtf is this trash? It sounds like a S Club 7 song. Reply

This reminds me of Jessica Simpson. It's so cheesy lol. Reply

Gregg Alexander teas Reply

So on Tuesday night, I had like 5 glasses of wine and drunk danced my way through Brit's entire discography after my husband went to bed. Two days later, still sore all over.



Worth it. Reply

i went back in the closet & came back out omg! Reply

