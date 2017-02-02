Ellen hopes Finding Dory taught Trump a lesson + Supports gay Iraqi couple who were translators.

osp is a fucking idiot and any message that he does get is bastardized by the blackened shrivel husk they call a heart Reply

Plz. He probably spent the whole movie whining that the fish weren't sexy enough. Reply

"You know what's a great film, Sharktale. The fish. There. Look. Fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. It's true. No one can animate more fantastic fish than Dreamworks. They're great works of art! Some of the best art ever produced are these sexy fishes!" Reply

lmao Reply

I want to cry bc I can actually see him tweeting this furiously Reply

Phil predicts 4 years of darkness and nuclear war. Reply

Dory is from Australia? Did this movie put them on his radar? 💀 Reply

She was born in California and she has been moving around ever sinceshe lost her parents so I don't think she's from Australia. Reply

This is great of her. Especially because her audience probably consists of more Trump than Clinton voters. Reply

As if they'd get the message either lol Reply

lol mte. "wow ellen i am sooo disappointed in you! leave your POLITICS and POLITICAL CORRECTNESS out of your show!! as a long time fan of your show, its unfortunate that i can no longer support your liberal agenda and smear campaign against trump!!"



they're predictable. Reply

I know, but I appreciate Ellen speaking out against the ban rather than propping up Bieber for the nth time. Reply

Idky but I hate everything she does and I find her annoying af! I haven't watched her show in like 12+yrs and bitch still continues to get on my gd nerves. I just saw the Beyoncé pregnancy photo with her face photoshopped on it and it looked hideous. Reply

Doesn't surprise me with how extra she is Reply

SAME. She is just so fucking annoying and I rolled my eyes so damn hard at her Photoshopping her face over the Beyoncé pic. It wasn't funny, it was just annoying and try hard like everything else she does. Reply

:') i can't imagine being apart from my partner for four years, skyping every day hoping to be reunited

LOVE IS REAL Reply

pretty sure the gay couple were from iraq, not iran. Reply

Thanks, I know I heard Iraq, dunno why I put Iran. Reply

I just found out that she's almost 60 and my mind was blown Reply

I feel like this shouldn't be surprising since she's been around forever but it still is. I don't think of Ellen as being older than my mom. Reply

It's TV make up. Her age is much more obvious up-close and sans make up. I mean, she looks fine for her age. But camera-ready make up does wonders. Reply

that couple is the cutest. And they've been through so much. Reply

"Where's that little Nemo loser? Have you seen his tiny hand? He's so orange and tiny handed. What are you laughing at Jared?? STEVE, tell Jare-Jare to stop laughing! IVAAAAAAANNNNNKKKKAAAAA, tell President Bannon to tell Jare-Jare to stop laughing!" Reply

I mean cool, but she's still a narcissistic asshat Reply

Shit, I meant MTE.



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

The White House press corps wanted to know what being put “on notice” entailed, and Spicer responded by claiming that Iran’s government took actions against a U.S. naval vessel, which would be an act of war. https://theintercept.com/2017/02/02/pre ss-secretary-sean-spicer-falsely-accuses-i ran-of-attacking-u-s-navy-vessel-an-act-o f-war/



uhhh....we're going to go war with iran, aren't we? i feel really sick rn. uhhh....we're going to go war with iran, aren't we? i feel really sick rn. Reply

This administration needs to make up their minds already. Are they invading Mexico, Iran, or Chicago?



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:44 pm (UTC) Reply

dont forget gyna! Reply

Dear Jesus please no. I know so many great people from Iran, this would break me :( And I would hardly put it past Trump to bring back the draft. Reply

I have friends who work in intelligence in the military and they say that it's an inevitability. Reply

Why isn't this trending?!??? pic.twitter.com/AqnK31k8nC — ️ (@imWaavey) February 1, 2017

Has this been posted here? It made me so mad I had to go for a walk to cool down Reply

maybe because happened months ago and everyone was talking about it when it happened? I remember seeing it discussed in November after Jorge's special on Fusion. Reply

I didn't ask why it hadn't been, I asked if it had been. I didn't know it was old, there's so much I missed it Reply

Parent

fuck these people Reply

Haha he did this all the time during his campaign.



Nobody was paying attention. 🤷‍♂️ Reply

Omg, I hadn't seen this before. :( Reply

"Get outta my country."

"Well, I'm a US citizen too."

"Well, whatever."



Sweet comeback, bro. 9_9 Reply

I JUST. IDEK Reply

lol are nonlatinos just finally coming to know jorge? lmao typical. "why isn't this news/trending???" it has been, you just haven't been paying attention to news that don't have anything to do with you because latinos knew about this the day it happened.



reminds me of the idiots stanning fox. Reply

A kid I knew growing up was not allowed to see Finding Nemo because Ellen was a voice actor in it. Reply

