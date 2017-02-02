Ellen hopes Finding Dory taught Trump a lesson + Supports gay Iraqi couple who were translators.
Wanna know what I thought about Trump watching "Finding Dory" in the White House? Here ya go. https://t.co/43PHBjhu40— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017
Ellen hopes Tr*mp learned something about walls and helping those in need from Finding Dory (spoiler: he didn't). She's spoken against the Muslim ban and had a gay Iraqi couple, who are refugees because they helped US troops, on the show.
.@ChrisEvans Thanks, Captain America.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 1, 2017
For me, America is great because of all the people who came here. Not in spite of them. #NoBan— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017
P.S. My grandparents were immigrants. The woman making us pizza right now is Muslim. And I'm grateful for all of them. #NoBan— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017
Did you hear what happened with the groundhog this year? Today, he came up out of his hole and was immediately detained by Border Patrol.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 2, 2017
I was thinking about these two all weekend. #BeKindToOneAnother pic.twitter.com/nDWmQwTye6— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2017
