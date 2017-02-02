Idris Elba gets dating advice from children for charity Valentine's Day date

toxic_illusion Was one of those tips to date? Because he should. Reply

the girl with the big curly hair omg so cutttteee Reply

I needed this. Bless. Reply

whats the tea on idris? isnt he like a cheater or something? Reply

yes Reply

sí Reply

Oui Reply

Yeah, he def has fuckboyish tendencies, but we let him get away with it because he's so damn charming and hasn't done anything massively messy/involving any other huge celebs. Reply

Accidentally tweeting a thirst-trap selfie is probably not great dating advice ISN'T THAT RIGHT SIR Reply

lol, good point. Reply

Aww, oh well. Reply

oh no how terrible





👀 Reply

awful advice you can give in general is telling kids that if a bully is bullying them, it means that person likes you.

change the situation to adults and it gets scary and sad fast Reply

Pretty much. People using violence as a go to is scary as fuck. Reply

My niece had some boy who was being absolutely awful to her at school. One day, he followed her as she walked home with her friends. He was taunting her the whole way...until she turned around, walked up to him, punched him so hard that he fell down, and said, "I TOLD YOU TO LEAVE ME ALONE."



I can't remember who told me about it at the next family gathering, but my niece happened to be walking by and paused long enough to say, "I regret nothing," laugh, and then go back to her room. hahaha



ETA: Oh, right. My whole point: my sibling didn't know about what this boy was doing until the boy's mom called to complain. My sibling basically said that she needs to teach her son to respect others, while telling my niece she did well standing up for herself.



I really don't feel the whole enforcement of the "he only hurts you because he loves you" thing.



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

My mom gives me a lot of misogynistic advice and says the way Orange Hitler was talking is how all guys talk. She also said that if you sleep with a guy on the first date, it ruins you in their eyes. She tries to get me to read that awful book written by those pricks who advocate playing hard to get and all this other bullshit, saying that it "worked on JFK Jr.!". I feel like that playing hard to get bullshit only works on idiots. The smart ones will get tired of it and move on, unless they're just really into you. She also read that awful Steve Harvey book and said it's always good to get a man's opinion.



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:19 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah, thinking about who gives me the worst dating advice was a toss up between my mom whos only dated two ppl and the second one was my dad @ 16, so her experience is basically zero, or my father who either gives misogynistic advice or treats me like a desperate charity case. it got depressing to think about lol Reply

sounds like my mom. we don't live in the same country but when i visit shit gets tense real quick... went home for christmas, got off the plane with my husband and she saw my super super super short hair for the first time. first words out of her mouth: "wow, what does < husband's name here > think of THAT?!?!?" and I said "who the fuck cares", and she said "that language is not ladylike!" .... i can't win lol. Reply

lmao whenever I meet people like your mom I'm so quick to tell them that I slept with my now-husband within hours of meeting him. On a beach. Sleep with whoever you want whenever you want. Reply

lmao i slept with my bf of 3 1/2 years, 3 hours after meeting him too! we've been together ever since. Reply

That sounds Iike my mom. She's always like "a man doesn't like it when..." and i just ignore her. Or she talks about how she desperately wants a husband and I have to get married and find a man with good standards. I'm just like, "I'm studying to be a neurosurgeon, I'm the fucking catch." And she loves Steve Harvey, ugh! Reply

I am curious to see how the replies to this play out, since a lot of ONTD seems to like to generalize as far as men are concerned, until their whims turn.



Anyways, the books on how to behave to land a man work...as long as the woman is willing to maintain the charade indefinitely. Reply

I was once told I shouldn't wear heels on dates because I was already "too tall" at 5'8"



Go fuck yourself, insecure man. Reply

yaas I love being tall (I'm 5' 11")



there is so much power in being tall as a woman. i love wearing heels and standing next to men on the tube in the morning. bask in my tallness. Reply

It's cool you know Tom Cruise though. Reply

lol irl Reply

average height men are the worst, I feel your struggle sis Reply

"if they smile at you or something, just pass out" is my fav tip Reply

lol right? Reply

Kids actually give really good advice in general, mainly they see everything in a much simpler way and tend to be more honest about their opinions Reply

And they will drag your ass to hell in back. I've had kids read me at work and I come home with their advice like Reply

So true! Reply

lol Reply

LMAO for real and you're more annoyed cause you know they're right lol Reply

This is so true :X Reply

Omg this is my favourite gif. Reply

"Pay for everything and agree with everything she says."



I agree. Reply

Only ten bucks? Brb donating Reply

Best and worst:



decapitate him after you mate like the praying mantis.







Reply

