Idris Elba gets dating advice from children for charity Valentine's Day date

When Idris Elba needed some outside-the-box dating ideas for Valentine’s Day, he went to a reliable source: kids. Enter to join Idris on the best Valentine’s Day date ever here.

The kids certainly surprise Idris with their romantic advice!

Every entry of $10 or more benefits W.E. Can Lead, a nonprofit that helps schoolgirls in Sierra Leone become a new generation of dynamic female leaders.

Advice includes telling him not to eat beans because he'll fart and one child says she would be his Valentine because he's famous.

What is the best and worst dating advice you've ever received?
