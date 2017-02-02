Idris Elba gets dating advice from children for charity Valentine's Day date
The kids certainly surprise Idris with their romantic advice!
Every entry of $10 or more benefits W.E. Can Lead, a nonprofit that helps schoolgirls in Sierra Leone become a new generation of dynamic female leaders.
Advice includes telling him not to eat beans because he'll fart and one child says she would be his Valentine because he's famous.
What is the best and worst dating advice you've ever received?
change the situation to adults and it gets scary and sad fast
I can't remember who told me about it at the next family gathering, but my niece happened to be walking by and paused long enough to say, "I regret nothing," laugh, and then go back to her room. hahaha
ETA: Oh, right. My whole point: my sibling didn't know about what this boy was doing until the boy's mom called to complain. My sibling basically said that she needs to teach her son to respect others, while telling my niece she did well standing up for herself.
I really don't feel the whole enforcement of the "he only hurts you because he loves you" thing.
Anyways, the books on how to behave to land a man work...as long as the woman is willing to maintain the charade indefinitely.
Go fuck yourself, insecure man.
there is so much power in being tall as a woman. i love wearing heels and standing next to men on the tube in the morning. bask in my tallness.
I agree.
decapitate him after you mate like the praying mantis.