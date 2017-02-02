February 2nd, 2017, 03:51 pm miss_cassie Lethal Weapon 1x14 Promo Sourceam i the only one who watches this?finally some movement with riggs/cahill <3 ima need some movement for my bbs bailey/cruz too Tagged: television - fox, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1010 comments Add comment
I really enjoy this show and I hope it gets renewed. I will say though that Riggs depression is starting to irk me. Its not the depression its self that's annoying me, its the way its being portrayed.
Edited at 2017-02-02 09:03 pm (UTC)
Yes bailey/Cruz needs to happen. I like that dude, he has to work not to be typecast with all those tattoos.
Edited at 2017-02-02 09:08 pm (UTC)
So fuck him and I hope this gets cancelled or he dies and gets replaced with a deserving black actor.