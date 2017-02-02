



I'm still kind of paying attention to it but I still like the original films more. Reply

I really enjoy this show and I hope it gets renewed. I will say though that Riggs depression is starting to irk me. Its not the depression its self that's annoying me, its the way its being portrayed.



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:03 pm (UTC)

I do. It's fun.

Yes bailey/Cruz needs to happen. I like that dude, he has to work not to be typecast with all those tattoos. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-02 09:08 pm (UTC) please tell me that guy's face is pasted on someone else's body...

is that the scream queens font Reply

I love this show the chemistry between Wayans and Crawford is a winner and Keesha Sharp is always awesome. I was kinda hoping they'd save any romantic plots for Riggs until next season though. Reply

omg I forgot my American Crime bb Richard Cabral is on this show <33333 Should I watch it for him?? Reply

I was actually looking forward to this show but then I saw Damon Wayans was in it and I went off it. I can't watch any of his shit after that radio interview where he went off and called the Cosby victims bitches and "unrapeable"



So fuck him and I hope this gets cancelled or he dies and gets replaced with a deserving black actor. Reply

This is really upsetting and makes me want to stop watching. I don't check for him so I didn't know he said that. I can already imagine myself rolling my eyes and getting annoyed when he comes on screen. Reply

