Details about the Paul Thomas Anderson-Daniel Day Lewis fashion movie emerge

Fashion? Is that Serious Art enough for the Daniel?

he was in a gay romance movie called my beautiful laundrette

i think he will do anything Reply

that's actually a great movie despite the name (it has 100% on rotten tomatoes)

Girl. That was 1985.

Girl. That was 1985.

Regardless of the year, I got a bit stung by this comment cos i remember loving that movie years ago.

pta and maya are my fave power couple i wish they would adopt me tbh

Boogie Nights is his best film. I've liked parts of his films since that, but I haven't liked any of the films themselves since Magnolia.

magnolia is the only one of his that i truly dislike

The Master takes that title for me

Boogie Nights is the GOAT <3

Do you think he made a bunch of dresses to prepare for the role?

most likely. Didn't he go on hiatus to become a cobbler Venice once upon a time?

i wouldn't be surprised if he didn't shadow a few designers, and even get his way into fashion week

yes

Whenever DDL is mentioned I think of how he broke up with Isabelle Adjani via fax

apparently that's a myth & the real story is even worse: she told him she was pregnant & hejust left and ghosted irl without ever telling her it was over, she just never saw him again

omg wait she's the mom of Gabe Day-Lewis? Of "I'm about to Gabe Day-Lose It" fame?

yep, she is

https://www.instagram.com/gabrielka ne/?hl=en



https://www.instagram.com/gabrielka ne/?hl=en

yep. that brat has the best features of both mum and dad

tbh considering both his parents i think he's... underwhelming. especially when i think about how fucking stunning isabelle used to be when she was younger.

ya i can see some good features but from some angles he's really average in a way that neither ddl nor isabelle (esp; omfg she was so hot) ever were. i wanna see ddl's other kids. rebecca miller is also a good looking woman.

https://www.instagram.com/ronandayl ewis/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/ronandayl ewis/?hl=en

hopefully he stays in school and doesn't do the actor/model/musicaian/whatever.

lol he's such a jerk. i feel bad that isabelle is not even seen in public these days.

the other part of that story is that he was living with another woman when he was about to marry rebecca and isabelle called(?) to say congrats and the other chick was like, "what wedding?"

damn

i've always liked PTA, but omg Inherent Vice really sealed the deal. it's prob one of my all time fave films.

it's awesome. i loved it

i still need to see that

I adore that film. It instantly made it into my top 20 after first viewing.

this sounds more in the vein of 'nine' and less 'there will be blood'

Leslie Manville Leslie Manville Leslie Manville Leslie Manville Leslie Manville Leslie Manville



omfg Reply

lol my literal thoughts exactly

omg lesley manville and PTA we are not worthy

i love how he pops up once every 3-4 years, collects a bunch of awards and then goes back into hiding

Thread

I'm so hype for this and Jonny Greenword is scoring again. PTA was robbed for Best Director over No Country for Old Men. Also I wish PSH was in this :(

Thread

mmm ddl

Thread

the other day I started thinking about directors that I like that have never made a movie starring a woman or a person of color (pt anderson, scorcese, spielberg, wes anderson, etc). I know I'm missing a bunch, but it so depressing.



Spielberg directed The Color Purple



Scorsese directed Kundun. He's also directed a handful of movies with female leads



[I see your point though, lol]



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Scorcese has done a movie with female leads? I seriously tried to think of one for like 10 minutes lol

Boxcar Bertha

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

New York, New York

The Age of Innocence



BB and NYNY were huge flops. Alice and Innocence were big on during their awards seasons. Reply

wow! I just looked those up and they were made like 40 years ago lol... so... embarassing. Also Age of Innocence and New York New York they were co-leads at best.

