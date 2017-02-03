Details about the Paul Thomas Anderson-Daniel Day Lewis fashion movie emerge
PTA and DDL along with the crew and some of the cast are shooting for it in Lythe, Whitby. Set pictures have emerged.
Very little is known about the storyline except that it is set against the backdrop of the fashion world of the fifties in London. According to the source, "the story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society."
English actress Leslie Manville (favorite of director Mike Leigh) and German/Luxembourgian actress Vicky Krieps have joined the cast. Megan Ellison's Annapurna Productions is producing the movie and in exciting news, JONNY GREENWOOD will score it, like he has with PTA's three previous movies.
I'm here for it but I wish Paul would move away from white people and do a dark comedy with Maya...smh
i think he will do anything
Regardless of the year, I got a bit stung by this comment cos i remember loving that movie years ago.
hopefully he stays in school and doesn't do the actor/model/musicaian/whatever.
Scorsese directed Kundun. He's also directed a handful of movies with female leads
[I see your point though, lol]
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
New York, New York
The Age of Innocence
BB and NYNY were huge flops. Alice and Innocence were big on during their awards seasons.