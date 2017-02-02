Riverdale's Josie and the Pussycats Cover "Sugar, Sugar"
CW's Riverdale went back to its roots by covering Sugar, Sugar. The original was performed by The Archies and can be seen in this ~~ICONIC video below.
Also another promo for tonight's episode featuring fake ginger KJ Apa's Kiwi accent, Jughead, and more of the gross Grundy relationship
I just dont like the teacher part.
I still listen to the Josie and the pussycats soundtrack with rachel leigh cook. Its a flawless album.
i need a full version asap
i hope the grundy storyline is wrapped up quick tbh, it's sooo tired
i wanna know why archie & jugz stopped being friends
same. it's so gross.
I rly like Veronica tho, lol she is like a nice Blair Waldorf
i'm gonna watch this to the bitter end tho cuz betty cooper is already the loml (and i like jughead oop)
good life choices tbh
After re-watching the first episode I've realized I'm more invested in what killed Archie/Jughead's friendship than the actual murder.
Though they'll probably just make it that the final nail of him drifting away from the friendship was the Grundy relationship
I liked when they called archie gingerlake as well.
So. Since Archie dates Mallory (from the pussy cats), Cheryl, Betty ( kinda but not really), and his main girl is Veronica. DO you think they will have him date other girls like Midge?
Also I want more Moose/Kevin keller.
But who knows. Maybe there'll be something with Sabrina when she shows up. I like Betty & Veronica's friendship so much at the moment that I'm dreading when the love triangle will kick in. Midge is just about the only character that wasn't cast, and I bet it's because of the direction they're taking Moose in. She doesn't really seem to have much function beyond that.
Lol, I'm really hoping for more explicit Kevin stuff, but I'm not gonna get my hopes up.
This show is mediocre so far, but I'll keep watching. If not for the Archie connection, not sure if anyone would be watching this based on the writing so far. I do feel sorry for Betty, though.
Corey Cott's younger brother is cute.