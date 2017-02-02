Cheese

Riverdale's Josie and the Pussycats Cover "Sugar, Sugar"



CW's Riverdale went back to its roots by covering Sugar, Sugar. The original was performed by The Archies and can be seen in this ~~ICONIC video below.



Also another promo for tonight's episode featuring fake ginger KJ Apa's Kiwi accent, Jughead, and more of the gross Grundy relationship



source/source/source
Tagged: , , , ,