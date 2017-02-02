Riverdale's Josie and the Pussycats Cover "Sugar, Sugar"

Should I watch this show? I'm a 31 (almost 32)-year-old woman so I'm thinking probably not but also I'm depressed and love drama so. Reply

I liked the first episode a lot tbh. It has a Twin Peaks-y vibe to it but it's also totes a mindless teen drama. If you like that sort of stuff I think you'll like it. Also Betty and Veronica are fab.

Thanks bb, I'm gonna pick it up!

I'm 30. it was fun in a teen way.



I just dont like the teacher part. Reply

Lmao watch the first episode to feel it out, the teenagers talk so weird. Especially Veronica she's like a nice Blair Waldorf.

I think it's fine enough to give it a shot since there's only one episode at this point.

yes it's fun!

Honestly it was good dumb fun except for the teacher bit. All the women were almost shockingly well-handled given it being a teen soap set in high school.

uhm NO!

I still listen to the Josie and the pussycats soundtrack with rachel leigh cook. Its a flawless album.









Edited at 2017-02-02 08:38 pm (UTC)

I love this soundtrack so much not gonna lie.



Damn, girl you beat me to it lol.

Oh god thank you for this trip down memory lane!

This song has legit been stuck in my head since 2001 tbh.



Link





Flawless album, flawless film! Reply

one of the best movies and soundtracks ever tbh

Same, great soundtrack and movie

i love that soundtrack so much. i'm still a little bummed it wasnt actually rachael singing tho!

I don't like watching movies over and over again but I've watched this one like a hundred times. it was ahead of its time and the critics didn't get it idc it's flawless!

Edited at 2017-02-02 09:21 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:21 pm (UTC) Reply

This is cute actually. I am excited to watch tonight. I genuinely enjoyed the pilot and Veronica is everything to me.

jamming rn

i need a full version asap



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

This is still one of my favorite Cartoon Network bits ever



Amazing. Love this.

I miss old Cartoon Network

Never thought I'd see a cartoon network groovie on here but never say never!

This is great...Jabber Jaw was the best groovy, though.

excited for tonight's ep!!!



i hope the grundy storyline is wrapped up quick tbh, it's sooo tired



i wanna know why archie & jugz stopped being friends Reply

Hey, I'm glad you liked the pilot! Ha, I almost tagged you when I made the post since it looks like there's more Jughead this episode.

omg bless you should have cause i'm pretty sure i missed the last riverdale post lol, lucky im on the computer at work rn

Parent

i hope the grundy storyline is wrapped up quick tbh

same. it's so gross.



same. it's so gross. Reply

I'm enjoying it but Archie and his stupid predator relationship are so annoying and completely uncalled for



I rly like Veronica tho, lol she is like a nice Blair Waldorf Reply

That redhead is a terrible lipper. I wish my Apple TV would update and have a cw app so I could watch this 😭 My laptop is done

lol i just watched all of dawson's creek and the teacher/student relationship was gross and nasty back in the 90s, why did riverdale feel the need to bring it back??? i'm praying that they'll address the predatory aspect even though i know they're not going to but A GIRL CAN HOPE

i'm gonna watch this to the bitter end tho cuz betty cooper is already the loml (and i like jughead oop)



i'm gonna watch this to the bitter end tho cuz betty cooper is already the loml (and i like jughead oop) Reply

and i like jughead oop



good life choices tbh



good life choices tbh Reply

lmao i love his dorky hipster schtick, i hope that it's actually intentionally dorky cuz it's cute that way but if this show wants me to think he's like a super mysterious suave jughead i'm gonna be sad

Parent

And this generation is going to watch Ezra and Aria get married most likely. PLL is so gross to let that shit go as far as it has.

Parent

I need Veronica icons stat.

I'll make some when I'm on my laptop <3

Love it!



After re-watching the first episode I've realized I'm more invested in what killed Archie/Jughead's friendship than the actual murder.

Me too, I need some backstory bitches.

same. I need to know what happened. and I need it fixed.

doesn't jughead litterally say what killed it in the second sneak peek?

I'm probably overthinking, but I'm assuming their friendship was going through some rocky stuff and maybe the road trip was supposed to salvage it. Especially if it was the summer after freshman year since it seems like childhood friendships get challenged in high school.

Though they'll probably just make it that the final nail of him drifting away from the friendship was the Grundy relationship



Though they'll probably just make it that the final nail of him drifting away from the friendship was the Grundy relationship Reply

Parent

yup same!!

I watched the show expecting to love Veronica (camila mendes parents are brazilians I was ready) but Betty was my favorite character by far. She is the best actress there, and she can cry really well. And the pilot needed more jughead and less gross teacher.

I liked when they called archie gingerlake as well.



I liked when they called archie gingerlake as well. Reply

I loved them both but yeah, Betty's acting was really good, especially for the CW lol

I hope they have it that Archie wrote the song.



So. Since Archie dates Mallory (from the pussy cats), Cheryl, Betty ( kinda but not really), and his main girl is Veronica. DO you think they will have him date other girls like Midge?



Also I want more Moose/Kevin keller. Reply

He needs to get away from his teacher first :P



But who knows. Maybe there'll be something with Sabrina when she shows up. I like Betty & Veronica's friendship so much at the moment that I'm dreading when the love triangle will kick in. Midge is just about the only character that wasn't cast, and I bet it's because of the direction they're taking Moose in. She doesn't really seem to have much function beyond that.



Lol, I'm really hoping for more explicit Kevin stuff, but I'm not gonna get my hopes up. Reply

They killed what made the original version special

