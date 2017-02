Everytime I see posts about him I remember this reddit story about how he mercilessly humiliated this girl over her looks at a party. Reply

Thread

Link

its only a matter of time till he's starring in some shitty bro comedy w mark wahlberg or the rock. he's taking cues directly out of jt's handbook Reply

Thread

Link

Ugly little worm. Reply

Thread

Link

oh to be a young rich white man with a huge fanbase. the amount of shit this fucker gets away with is insane.



at this point, i'm just waiting for him to be involved in a homicide and for him to get away scot-free. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder when he's gonna disappear. Reply

Thread

Link

Can he go away again?

I feel like he's happier away too. Reply

Thread

Link

Flop person advertising for a flop phone service provider. Reply

Thread

Link



Congratulations on not looking like a 9 year old for once? Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like both stereotypical Justins in one Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh I wish my money went to someone better.





Like a chair. or a mouse. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not his biggest fan but I hope he's doing alright he looked so dead and miserable during that Ellen interview announcing his stadium tour Reply

Thread

Link

This piece of shit needs to die from Ebola or something.



Plus this commercial isn't funny at all. Reply

Thread

Link

he's so hot Reply

Thread

Link

love yourself jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link