Keke Palmer shuts Wendy Williams up on her own show

Have yet to watch but I'm starting to stan Keke. Reply

I can't help but always root for her. We're from the same shitty area and were both born in the same hospital so I just want to see her succeed. Reply

I watched it yesterday and audibly was like YAAAAASSS! GET HER!



it was appropriate.



She kept telling Wendy about herself. Reply

nope can't watch

second hand embarresment is kicking in high Reply

shut the fuck up Reply

like, can u not Reply

Didn't you use that tired ass surrogacy line on the Beyoncé post? Take all the seats. Reply

deleting this comment. Reply

it's more funny than embarrassing imo, but that's because Wendy is rotten and deserves everything bad that comes her way Reply

it's not bad. keke does it in a way that is nonthreatening but it's the audience's reaction that seals the deal lmao. Reply

she was super nice about it. I have the same thing with second hand embarrassment and this is nothing hahah you are safe Reply

Wendy remains awful. Reply

I love her omg. Anytime someone shuts up Wendy's pot-stirring devil's advocate ass I am happy. Reply

I wish more people talked to Wendy like this

They really should, I am stunned they don't. Reply

I would watch that show! Reply

hearing kid fury and crissle cackle about being invited to her book signing on the read killed me. Reply

Me too LMAO Reply

That was such a perfect moment lol Reply

is that on today's episode? Reply

it is. Reply

LOL Reply

I SCREAMED cause they were in the middle of something serious Reply

i'm mad i'm not going to the live show now Reply

I'm so glad I pressed play lmao Reply

I watched the entire interview yesterday and Keke let her have it!



I lived for this interview. Reply

Perfection from Ms. Palmer! Reply

It's less secondhand embarrassing than I expected. Keke tells her what's up but is good-natured about how she says it. Which Wendy probably doesn't deserve, but it makes for less awkward TV haha. Reply

mte. i expected it to be a worse callout but it was kinda playful Reply

the audience is what killed me Reply

I can def see this moment being turned into a meme/becoming popular lmao.

Happy Keke stood her own! Reply

I gasped Reply

lollll keke is so extra ... love it.





im still laughing at her " but the gag is ... " posts. Reply

