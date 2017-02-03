Keke Palmer shuts Wendy Williams up on her own show




Keke Palmer appeared on Wendy's show and when Wendy asked her talk about the Trey Songz incident, Keke shut her up by saying that she didn't need to as Wendy already told everyone and and she didn't like how accusatory she was towards her (link to that video). Wendy is left stuttering.

source
