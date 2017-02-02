Lady Gaga attends NFL Super Bowl press conference
- Hints that her performance will have multiple costume changes
- When asked about taking this moment to unify america and making statements during her performance she replied: "The only statements that I'll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in passion for inclusion... I believe in the spirit of equality and of this country, one of love and compassion and kindess. So, my performance will uphold those philosophies."
- Describes the show as "tremendously athletic." Thought it was important to consider a high-adreneline performance, much like the football so as not to bring down the energy of the night.
- Sent Beyonce flowers after hearing about the pregnancy
Source
Welp. There you go, people.
If she's lying...
Did they interview Trump by accident?
But, is Bey showing up on Sunday to perform Telephone with her? That's all I wanna know.
This whole press conference is cute AF. Gaga seems so happy and relaxed, it's like a conversation in a living room… with a bunch of reporters.
she looks like she's wearing the Lady Gaga version of Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit.
Glad to see that she's still gay 🌈🌈🌈
Trisha Paytas, Ladies and gentlemen.
Edited at 2017-02-02 09:46 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-02 09:29 pm (UTC)
She is a disaster, but I'm fascinated by her personality. She is like the Jade Goody of YouTube
Gifs
*dead silence*
yaaaas. million reasons whom?
Who are Gaga's guests btw?