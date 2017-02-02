Lady Gaga attends NFL Super Bowl press conference

The only statements that I'll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career.



Welp. There you go, people. Reply

I read that as a possible yes she will make a statement Reply

I think she'll probably just make a cryptic statement about "love and acceptance" and leave ppl to interpret it how they want. Reply

Thought it was important to consider a high-adreneline performance, much like the football so as not to bring down the energy of the night.



If she's lying... Reply

I witnessed Bill O'Reilly literally stating on live TV that if Gaga went political then Ray Lewis, et al would be waiting in the wings to tackle her. Let that sink in. (And no, I don't want to talk about WHY I randomly saw this moment live on Fox News) Reply

What in the… I'm not even surprised. Reply

i love how she shoves that guy out of the way to talk into the mic before she throws the football lol Reply

Describes the show as "tremendously athletic.



Did they interview Trump by accident? Reply

Sent Beyonce flowers after hearing about the pregnancy



But, is Bey showing up on Sunday to perform Telephone with her? That's all I wanna know. Reply

nah she wouldn't allow Beyoncé the chance to steal her spotlight lbr. Then all the headlines would be "pregnant Beyoncé slays the halftime show!!" Reply

Bey is super duper pregnant! Please no pressure on Bey or her suffering bladder!



This whole press conference is cute AF. Gaga seems so happy and relaxed, it's like a conversation in a living room… with a bunch of reporters. Reply

she looks like she's wearing the Lady Gaga version of Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit. Reply

She better deliver. Reply

can't wait for the inevitable conservative backlash against values or respect or what the fuck ever Reply

Can't wait



Glad to see that she's still gay 🌈🌈🌈 Reply

Who the hell is this Reply

Trisha Paytas, Ladies and gentlemen.









Trisha Paytas, Ladies and gentlemen.

i hope she delivers. Reply

There is zero hype around her performance. It's hilarious. Reply

Mte only lil monsters get excited about this has been. Reply

And that's why she's gonna surprise everyone and make news the following day.

I just hope she doesn't make this the #Jolenne Show, I believe in you gags Reply

OH MY GOD, did this bitch really bought the Joanne merch hat? I remember when she publicly broke up with her gay boyfriend she was tweeting Perfect Illusion quotes with their staged photos Reply

Yessss lmao, she may be the definition of trash but she's serving gifs like no other youtuber. Reply

Do you have the link?

She is a disaster, but I'm fascinated by her personality. She is like the Jade Goody of YouTube Reply

Exactly I'm not even subscribed to her but she's the gift that keeps on giving, it's impossible to feel sorry for her she's a complete and utter mess, her latest videos just.... I don't have words, I genuinely think she's having a meltdown but at the same time trolling, it's beyond fascinating/disgusting. Reply

Hmhm Reply

i'd be amazed if pregnant bee came up to perform with her. but it'd be awesome for telephone! Reply

"...some of you might have been excited for that (a possible wardrobe malfunction)"



*dead silence* Reply

lmao bey still ain't doing telephone with you, nice try Reply

Thought it was important to consider a high-adreneline performance

yaaaas. million reasons whom? Reply

Next year Shakira should do it imo Reply

She could bring out Beyonce AND Rihanna Reply

I'm just thinking how can we get Beyonce to appear every single year tbh. Reply

Dammit we will never have a Telephone performance. Never!

Who are Gaga's guests btw? Reply

