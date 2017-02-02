pahfect

Lady Gaga attends NFL Super Bowl press conference



- Hints that her performance will have multiple costume changes

- When asked about taking this moment to unify america and making statements during her performance she replied: "The only statements that I'll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in passion for inclusion... I believe in the spirit of equality and of this country, one of love and compassion and kindess. So, my performance will uphold those philosophies."

- Describes the show as "tremendously athletic." Thought it was important to consider a high-adreneline performance, much like the football so as not to bring down the energy of the night.

- Sent Beyonce flowers after hearing about the pregnancy

