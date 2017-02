So they basically remade Paris is Burning? Here for it either way.



"I accept it. I think she's sexy...like me"

Awwwww I loved that part



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I heard it was considered more like a sequel? Like the ball scene 30 years later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





amaziiiinnnng





yasss kweenamaziiiinnnng Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's have a kiki Reply

Thread

Link

this looks amazing, hopefully the cast aren't screwed over monetarily the way they were in pib Reply

Thread

Link

They better show this at the LGBT film festival near me... which is unfortunately in December. Doubt it's gonna leak anytime soon anyway. Reply

Thread

Link