It's here kittens! Official RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Trailer + Meet the queens!
This perfectionist is a Latina glamazon, and she always keeps it luxurious! Hope you’re ready for @AllOfValentina! https://t.co/XsNzi0Maqa pic.twitter.com/rB4Yufo8X0— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
This Orlando pageant Queen is all about the fashion, the body, the beauty, the tuck! To the stage: @TrinityTheTuck! https://t.co/Rq0lBcDTkj pic.twitter.com/Zjry3TdZ3P— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
Bring on the bougie, bring on the banjee! Welcome the multi-faceted, talented Queen: @SheaCoulee! https://t.co/33fUctz5nx pic.twitter.com/Ww0UxYYj1N— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
She’s revolutionary! This BK Queen is remixing and mashing lewks; painting for the gawds! Introducing @sasha_velour! https://t.co/WQdo7O26vg pic.twitter.com/efJiMNXpcX— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
She’s your favorite flavor here to keep things fresh! For your consideration, the NYC legend: @Peppermint247! https://t.co/TqVAQkUzxd pic.twitter.com/gD1jj1V86a— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
This nerdy Queen’s aesthetic is indescribable! She is truly an artsy phenomena. Introducing @atlsexyslim! https://t.co/xRjSBGlkfn pic.twitter.com/vAeSVjWIbl— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
The sexiest siren in Sin City is setting the stage on fire! Say hello to this life-sized Barbie: @kimorablac! https://t.co/xHd0jIyTyX pic.twitter.com/vKL4zFILsO— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
She’s bubbly, she’s bright, and full of big dreams! We’re ready to get some tips from @JaymesMansfield! https://t.co/zU6DBvTvws pic.twitter.com/pQRJWnXpOX— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
This gorgeous Queen is a smokeshow showgirl with a touch of fetish fantasy. From the Las Vegas strip: @farrahrized! https://t.co/a0NVqjxL95 pic.twitter.com/ZQgofxY2Ak— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
She’s big, ready to jig, and ready to win this gig! Behold the Elephant Queen: @eurekaohara! https://t.co/5mZrxjylDi pic.twitter.com/zrDDJC2MRd— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
She’s a trans-Atlantic dame who doesn’t do taglines. Say hello to the crafty and high-fashion @charliehidestv! https://t.co/lortfXmj8X pic.twitter.com/JTR9kiJ6HV— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
Serving you body, glamour, class, and MUG, meet the NYC legend: @AlexisLives! https://t.co/NVgUOgkgAZ pic.twitter.com/3DzepsnxeA— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
Ready for this ratchet, anime fantasy?! Keeping it real from Brooklyn, NY, it’s @Ajakween! https://t.co/l0PZQyvQgm pic.twitter.com/hkfUyq5TtB— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 2, 2017
Kimora Blac - Aja - Shea Couleé - Peppermint - Trinity Taylor - Charlie Hides - Alexis Michelle - Nina Bo'nina Brown - Sasha Velour - Eureka O'hara - Jaymes Mansfield - Farrah Moan - Valentina
damn we got all the queens right again! who are you rooting for, ontd?
im excited
Idk who I'm rooting for. I'll have to watch episode 1 first.
except farrah. i like her
I can't
I can't wait for this though. I need something happy in my life.
that and they're mostly boogers
Aslo I really love the colour scheme, font and the whole vibe of this season
well, it seems like something is fucking happening in the first episode so i guess she's on lol
kimora: she sounds dumb as hell, and i kinda love it?
jaymes: my fave so far!!! "I'm walking art but not like Vivacious, I'm pretty! :)" fucking killed me
aja and shea: the same impression, they're pretty but meh...
trinity: she ok
alexis: she ok too
charlie: love her!!!
valentina: pretty but boring
peppermint: she's so charismatic!!! and cute!!!! i love her
eureka o'hara: keeping my eyes on her, hope she's as fierce as she looks
farrah: boring as fuck
nina: why is she all bitter on social media if she doesn't sound mad at all in the mtq that was filmed last december? she sounds fun! i like her too!
sasha: bet she's getting the max/milk edit of the season. she looks nice and talented
What a baby.
i love jaymes, but if the rumors are right she's gonna go home soon.
i'm not excited at all about kimora or aja, who seem to be huge fan favorites, as they remind me of pearl.
forgot to say lmaooo @ miss nina's busted ass makeup. #predictable
Valentina looks amazing and Nina has me gagged. I'm so excited for this crop of queens. There's some obvious replicas tho. I literally thought Farrah was Courtney
Trinity Taylor reminds me of Tempest
Shea's makeup is like a black Trixie
Sasha kinda has something of Acid Betty in her
Nina is Acid Betty on steroids
Yes to Kimora
Farrah looks like a cheap Courtney Act
Yes to Charlie, Alexis and Aja