It's here kittens! Official RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Trailer + Meet the queens!
















Meet The Queen videos:
Kimora Blac - Aja - Shea Couleé - Peppermint - Trinity Taylor - Charlie Hides - Alexis Michelle - Nina Bo'nina Brown - Sasha Velour - Eureka O'hara - Jaymes Mansfield - Farrah Moan - Valentina



damn we got all the queens right again! who are you rooting for, ontd?
