It's here kittens! Official RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Trailer + Meet the queens!

yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay

im excited Reply

Thread

Link

I see onjina, Courtney act and ginger minj have returned.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I needed this so badly rn



Idk who I'm rooting for. I'll have to watch episode 1 first. Reply

Thread

Link

same. i like the looks of all, but i need to see the episode



except farrah. i like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Can't wait to see who i am going to root for or hate :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Valentina is gorgeous af

I can't Reply

Thread

Link

Aja and Kimora are sooo beautiful 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to see a few of my local queens on here, but at least two of them have already stated they're not interested in the show at all :( boo.



I can't wait for this though. I need something happy in my life. Reply

Thread

Link

my city's only drag bar just closed so i have no more hope of any of ours being on here lol



that and they're mostly boogers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 6 still has the best promo video Reply

Thread

Link

Season 4>>>>>>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i still jam to amazing to this day and think of how gorgeous the promo was. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think this one is on par with it but ia. gave me goosebumps by how good it was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rooting for Sasha because she is Russian, I stalked her insta back in Fall when reddit found the full cast and she is an awesome comic book artist too. Also wan't there some T that Cynthia Lee Fontaine (CUCU) is coming back? Maybe that will be a surprise?

Aslo I really love the colour scheme, font and the whole vibe of this season Reply

Thread

Link

"Coming this spring, the season nine premiere extravaganza features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in “Drag Race” history."

well, it seems like something is fucking happening in the first episode so i guess she's on lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rumors say it's miss cucu, some others say it's laila. although both of them seem really odd/random to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Laila / Layla McQueen? Why? Bitch paints her face in one flat colour, no contouring or shading! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it's shangela! with corn and everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's Russian? I guess I'll start rooting for her, we're very bitchy people so hope she can bring some drama! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ok my first impressions of the girls

kimora: she sounds dumb as hell, and i kinda love it?

jaymes: my fave so far!!! "I'm walking art but not like Vivacious, I'm pretty! :)" fucking killed me

aja and shea: the same impression, they're pretty but meh...

trinity: she ok

alexis: she ok too

charlie: love her!!!

valentina: pretty but boring

peppermint: she's so charismatic!!! and cute!!!! i love her

eureka o'hara: keeping my eyes on her, hope she's as fierce as she looks

farrah: boring as fuck

nina: why is she all bitter on social media if she doesn't sound mad at all in the mtq that was filmed last december? she sounds fun! i like her too!

sasha: bet she's getting the max/milk edit of the season. she looks nice and talented



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

charlie is cool although i'm still wary about him after his blackface/ghetto impersonation episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't stand Charlie. Once I posted comment on her youtube video that he wasn't funny really funny in this one certain segment, she deleted it and send me furious PM lol

What a baby. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Very ot but who is the person on your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is a gorg season. i'm excited! Reply

Thread

Link

i am SO here for farrah and valentina (lmao my favorite sauce in the world tbh!!).



i love jaymes, but if the rumors are right she's gonna go home soon.



i'm not excited at all about kimora or aja, who seem to be huge fan favorites, as they remind me of pearl.



forgot to say lmaooo @ miss nina's busted ass makeup. #predictable



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Nina Bo’nina Brown is gonna give us Drag Race meets Syfy channels Face Off. ready for it. Reply

Thread

Link

With an attitude of Bad Girls Club Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaas Valentina! Reply

Thread

Link

Still no premiere date??? Ughhh



Valentina looks amazing and Nina has me gagged. I'm so excited for this crop of queens. There's some obvious replicas tho. I literally thought Farrah was Courtney Reply

Thread

Link

premiere is probably on march 9th Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes to Valentina

Trinity Taylor reminds me of Tempest

Shea's makeup is like a black Trixie

Sasha kinda has something of Acid Betty in her

Nina is Acid Betty on steroids

Yes to Kimora

Farrah looks like a cheap Courtney Act

Yes to Charlie, Alexis and Aja

Reply

Thread

Link