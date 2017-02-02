is amy adams the new leo dicaprio when it comes to oscars? Reply

She's been the female Leo for years Reply

ya but more talent Reply

she wishes. I can't name a performance of her's that i thought deserved to win. Reply

gasp Reply

Most of her nominated performances are filler, but I think she's still pretty good in general Reply

yeah as much as I like her as a person, I completely agree with this



tbh she's good at what she does but she's never once floored me with her acting and I don't think she has very much range at all Reply

She's my Supporting Actress winner in 2005, for Junebug. Reply

Like a hot, talented, and humble Leo maybe. Reply

She's far superior Reply

Arrival and Lion were so damn good. Still need to watch Hidden Figures. But everyone needs to watch Queen of Katwe as well!



And yes Dev Patel got hella hot, whoa Reply

"You Can Tell This was a Play"



Applies to so many movie adaptations, lol Reply

I was watching this shitty movie called The 24th Day where James Marsden spends most of his screentime tied up in Scott Speedman's apartment, and I was not surprised to find out it was a play because two dudes in an apartment where one just monologues at the other probably works better on stage. Reply

i wish James Marsden would spend most of his time tied up at my place Reply

Slum dog got hot Reply

Arrival was disappointing. Not enough aliens, too much kid drama. Reply

It was fantastic and we need more sci fi like it. Reply

K Reply

ia Reply

I completely agree! Such a fresh take on the alien genre. In a world that is so full of turmoil, fighting and war I thought it was really powerful. Reply

mte Reply

i didn't emotionally connect with it as much as i wanted to but ia that we need more sci-fi like it, i goddamn fucking loved those aliens Reply

ia i found it dull but amy was great Reply

It's essentially Rabbit Hole meets Close Encounters of the Third Kind, but I still loved it Reply

I laughed at "this film is set in manchester i fully support it - critics from london" Reply

This is irrationally bothering me. Shouldn't it be "were?" Reply

no. politics is a singular noun (like linguistics, economics, etc.) in this usage



Edited at 2017-02-02 09:25 pm (UTC)

I need to know what font that is Reply

Lol irl @ Slum Dog got Hot. I've thought the same thing for this entire press tour.



The hair+ beard combo really, really works for Dev. Reply

im watching lion rn sunny pawar is amazing Reply

right? jesus fuckkkkk i could not i was crying because he was THAT GOOD Reply

#JusticeforAmy #JusticeforSilence #JusticeforTaraji



Yas @ them dragging Mel Reply

I almost missed the cast billing for the Lion one:



"Dev Patel



Rooney Mara



Wait, that's Dev Patel?



Damn..."



lmao



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:07 pm (UTC)

Lol same Reply

finally saw Lion. Dev looked very hot, but that was it. the whole second half was boring af



little Saroo was so cute tho



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:07 pm (UTC)

i thought the first part was so good and then it fell really flat in the 2nd part when he's an adult (even if, yes, dev is really hot). also i wish they'd focused less on rooney and more on his relationship with his mom / family. Reply

LMAO @ Slumdog Got Hot Reply

hell y e a h Reply

Fuck me Reply

this is my favorite Dev gif atm and it deserves to be on the front page Reply

I will give him every cent I have to never get rid of this look. Reply

and Aslan



lol







Edited at 2017-02-02 08:07 pm (UTC)

I love this one lmaooo Reply

lmao nooooo Reply

