February 2nd, 2017, 11:19 am zodgory If Oscar-Nominated Movie Posters Told the Truth Once again, some website decides to do their own humorous take in summarizing this year's Oscar nominees. Of their 12 posters, here's 5 of them.The other 7 can be found at the SOURCE Tagged: chris pine, dev patel, film poster, janelle monáe, kate / rooney mara, octavia spencer, taraji p. henson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 111111 comments Add comment
tbh she's good at what she does but she's never once floored me with her acting and I don't think she has very much range at all
And yes Dev Patel got hella hot, whoa
Applies to so many movie adaptations, lol
+1
Edited at 2017-02-02 09:25 pm (UTC)
The hair+ beard combo really, really works for Dev.
Yas @ them dragging Mel
"Dev Patel
Rooney Mara
Wait, that's Dev Patel?
Damn..."
lmao
Edited at 2017-02-02 08:07 pm (UTC)
little Saroo was so cute tho
Edited at 2017-02-02 08:07 pm (UTC)
lol
Edited at 2017-02-02 08:07 pm (UTC)