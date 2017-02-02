eugenia volodina

Perrie Edwards + Leigh Anne Pinnock from Little Mix admit they have a type: mixed race guys


In an interview this week with SiriusXM Leigh Anne Pinnock (who is black) admitted (at 4-5 minutes) that she and Perrie(who is white) have the same taste in guys saying she's "really into mixed race boys" and that Perrie has a thing for them as well.

Perrie is currently dating soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is mixed race, and previously dated mixed race model Leon King, and Zayn Malik, who are also both mixed race.

Leigh Anne is currently dating soccer player Andre Gray who, ironically, got into trouble for tweeting in 2014 “Lighties are puffs #MixedRace" [in the UK, puffs is a slur for gay men]
