Perrie Edwards + Leigh Anne Pinnock from Little Mix admit they have a type: mixed race guys
In an interview this week with SiriusXM Leigh Anne Pinnock (who is black) admitted (at 4-5 minutes) that she and Perrie(who is white) have the same taste in guys saying she's "really into mixed race boys" and that Perrie has a thing for them as well.
Perrie is currently dating soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is mixed race, and previously dated mixed race model Leon King, and Zayn Malik, who are also both mixed race.
Leigh Anne is currently dating soccer player Andre Gray who, ironically, got into trouble for tweeting in 2014 “Lighties are puffs #MixedRace" [in the UK, puffs is a slur for gay men]
Have you ever encountered colorism or dated interacially ONTD?
I guess because you get different features from different races in one single person? That's the only explanation I can think of. But then there are mixed people who don't look mixed at all, so I don't know.
Perrie and Alex look cute and happy together, though.
I can't say that I do
Big boobs, pretty face, et voilà.
Too bad this cancels out 93% of white dudes RIP
also I like nice lips and artsy kind of dudes even tho they're the ones totally wrong for me loooooord help me
I do have a type. I'm definitely the kind of guy who's attracted to guys who have similar features to me: tan, ethnic men with more almond shaped eyes.
I don't have a type. They just have to be able to keep me interested and my attention span is short when it comes to dating.
it is?
puffs ive never heard
like his sentiment is clear from context and he's clearly a piece of shit regardless but still
I can pass as white as can a few other family members so we tend not to face as much abuse over our skin colour but I've seen just about all of us openly called racist shit :/ my eldest nephew ended up switching schools bc his classmates said some absolutely horrific shit to him, it made me so angry.
regarding being wrong about people, it has absolutely happened. I used to hear antisemitic remarks on a daily basis in high school and I'd point out that hey I'm a jew too and they'd say oh we don't mean you. I ended up transferring to a different school but before I left I started asking that if they didn't mean me, then who did they mean? they'd shut up after that. I've had total strangers do the exact same thing and pull the exact same I don't mean you bullshit. everybody in my ancestry moved to the uk, so I'm really not here for any anti-immigrant sentiment at all.
as a kid I def caught some people slyly implying my mother was a tramp bc there was no way my sis and I had the same father bc we all had such different skin colours and people sometimes doubted we had the same mother although tbh even my mown mum was gobsmacked when I was born bc I'm so different to her and my sis.