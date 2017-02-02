Perrie Edwards + Leigh Anne Pinnock from Little Mix admit they have a type: mixed race guys

why are mixed race people considered particularly attractive? smh...and it's always white+poc that gets the attention.. Reply

Thread

Link

why are mixed race people considered particularly attractive?



I guess because you get different features from different races in one single person? That's the only explanation I can think of. But then there are mixed people who don't look mixed at all, so I don't know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have met just as many ugly mixed race people as ugly single race people. I don't understand why people say shit like this.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. There's ugly in every race. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Very very true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And it's funny, because it's an idealization of a very specific type of mixed people. It's very weird for me, as a brown Latin American, because a good half of my country is mixed (mestizo), but that's not the type people fetishize ofc... It's very racist. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always figured it's bc they're just ~exotic enough to be cool and interesting but never straying too far from european beauty standards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bc when ppl say mixed race they really mean light skinned Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My mother always says that she likes "white" features on people with non-white skintones. Such an icky way to explain it tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they want someone "exotic" w/ light skin.... >_> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm tired of the fetishization of mixed people Reply

Thread

Link

Actually, Leigh was the only one who said that she likes mixed guys and then tried to include Perrie on her mess even though Perrie had already said that the four of them have different taste in guys. Then Jesy was like "Nah, just because Perrie's boyfriend is mixed it doesn't mean that mixed guys are her type" because everyone knows that Perrie's actual type are guys who look like her dad: blonde with long hair and beards and covered in tattoos. That's why she was lusting over that Canadian model for like over a year.



Perrie and Alex look cute and happy together, though.



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Jesy's the one everyone thought was a woc? Her accent are so distinct lol. I'm shook every time I remember it's just fake tan, I saw people saying Perrie was just as bad but her foundation is only a couple of shades darker, Jesy idk how she does it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD do you have a type ?



I can't say that I do Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly don't have a type. All the guys I have liked since I was like 5 years old have been really different from each other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. hot & intelligent are probably my criteria. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Justin Theroux Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't have a type as such but there are features I don't like on people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guys who aren't assholes. It's always amazing to me how someone can go from objectively hot, to ugly as sin, just by opening their mouths. I went out with this guy once who I'd always thought was gorgeous - he came into my work a lot for weeks before asking me out. Then he was rude to a waiter within the first 5 minutes of being seated and suddenly his mouth was too small, his eyes too far apart. Couldn't remember why I ever thought he was hot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slim to slightly muscular for men, cute in a je possible way for women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely



Big boobs, pretty face, et voilà. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friends tease me because I've mostly dated Hispanic people... but my type is "dark hair & dark eyes," and I live in Houston, Texas, which has a large Hispanic population. I don't only date Hispanic people, and I wouldn't even say "Hispanic people are my type," it's just... coincidence for the most part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think middle eastern dudes are so hot. even the ugly ones. and i wont fuck a dude without a beard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For body type, preferences are great legs and lips. I guess I see this for men and women. I'm a sucker for big brown eyes. And of course smart. My bar for men is high as fuck though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hot and woke is good for me



Too bad this cancels out 93% of white dudes RIP



also I like nice lips and artsy kind of dudes even tho they're the ones totally wrong for me loooooord help me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesy sayin her type is the bad boy...i can see why her and jake broke up then Reply

Thread

Link

Jesy and that story about the fan who paid for their wedding and just asked her to show up. Jake can't relate 🐸☕ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

terrible music, terrible people. Reply

Thread

Link

Perrie says none of them have the same type and Jesy shuts Leigh down by saying just because she's dating a mixed race guy doesn't mean she has a type. That being said, Perrie is known for culture appropriation so I wouldn't put it past her. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not white, so I have encountered colorism to a degree. Probably not as bad as if I were female.



I do have a type. I'm definitely the kind of guy who's attracted to guys who have similar features to me: tan, ethnic men with more almond shaped eyes. Reply

Thread

Link

To answer the question: Yes, I've experienced colorism but not to the degree of a dark skinned black woman does.







I don't have a type. They just have to be able to keep me interested and my attention span is short when it comes to dating.



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

"in the UK, puffs is a slur for gay men"



it is? Reply

Thread

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

poofs yes

puffs ive never heard



like his sentiment is clear from context and he's clearly a piece of shit regardless but still Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it's more of a northern thing. My Manc cousin will say 'puff'. BTW I should point out that he's gay and not being an arsehole! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean she dated luke who's white, but he's a white that just like her bandmate everyone thinks they're poc so Reply

Thread

Link

When she became single, she started thirst following a few models on Instagram and all of them looked the same: blondes with beards and tattoos. That's actually her type of guy and that's why she said that all of them have different taste. Leigh was the one who said that Perrie likes the same guys as her before Jesy corrected her and said that Perrie only agrees on certain guys that Leigh likes because Leigh always picks hot guys, not because of their race. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesy's the one everyone thought was a woc? I'm shook every time I remember it's just fake tan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colorism? As a gay black man? Yes. Reply

Thread

Link

both sides of my family are mixed race so we've been dealing with racism linked to that from the 1940s when all my gparents got married :/



I can pass as white as can a few other family members so we tend not to face as much abuse over our skin colour but I've seen just about all of us openly called racist shit :/ my eldest nephew ended up switching schools bc his classmates said some absolutely horrific shit to him, it made me so angry. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't pass for white but people can't always automatically tell I'm Black or Indian (tho it's WAY more obvious I'm at least Black these days) so they'll think I'm Latina or every other type of Asian but Indian. I say that to ask since you pass, have you ever had the experience of thinking someone is cool but then they say some racist shit about your race thinking you're something else and therefore "won't care"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link