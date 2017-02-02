I can't stand this backwoods hillbilly fuck. I'm going to guess he says it's inappropriate and unAmurican to criticize the President. Reply

Thread

Link

nah, he basically reads off a list of symptoms and joy checks them all for trump. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually he was pretty unbiased but I think he agreed with Joy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He should be a politician, he perfectly walked that line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I can't believe how big the howbow dah meme has got lol.



Look who's back for round two! #Howbowdah! #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #cashmeousside pic.twitter.com/D6RI37jr7F — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) February 2, 2017

I fucking loathe Dr. Phil. You would be surprised at how many patients we've met who were nervous about seeking out psychologists and therapy because they thought a psychologist might be mean and unkind to them. The perception/environment he creates on his show can actually be quite harmful in the real world.I can't believe how big the howbow dah meme has got lol. Reply

Thread

Link

My wife's friend produced that episode with this girl. We watched and were just like "honey, is this really a step up from morning tv in the UK?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched that ep (only judy can judge me), and i want to know what your friend has to say about that mess. i remember the girl stole someone's car? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Majority disapprove of Trump executive orders in Gallup poll. That's decidedly worse for Trump than YouGov/Reuters. pic.twitter.com/FODcwhcEQf — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 2, 2017





Edited at 2017-02-02 08:15 pm (UTC) Oh and here's another poll Trump will hate. Bush had a better rating AFTER Hurricane Katrina 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to find these people who have no opinion



How in the chicken fried fuck do you have no opinion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this meme isn't even funny Reply

Thread

Link

"talking narcissism with Dr. Phil", isn't that like talking antisemitism with Mel Gibson though Reply

Thread

Link

How ironic. Fuck oprah for unleashing matthew mcconaughey's uncle into the world. Reply

Thread

Link

Matthew Mcconaughey's uncle



LOL. That almost tripped me up for a second. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Oprah for Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz. No one should ever forget Dr. Oz dedicated two full episodes to Donald Trump and his doctor NOT talking about his health. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The out-of-control 13-year-old would probably make a better president than Trump tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stand how people are throwing around the words crazy, mentally ill and or narcisstic personality disorder for Drumpf. It continues to stereotype and harm people with actual mental disorders. Again, it's another case of white men always being labeled mentally ill so they don't have to take responsibility for their racism, sexism and antisocial behaviors. A lot of mentally ill people are going to be harmed and killed under Trump's administration. There is so little help for people with mental disorders and it's just going to get even worse now.



Edited at 2017-02-02 08:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Well, he's also a fucking asshole, racist, etc. but acknowledging his narcissistic personality disorder is not excusing him for a damn thing. Nobody with two brain cells would get NPD confused with other forms of mental illness. Sure, your average Trump supporter wouldn't know the difference but they're hopeless anyway. It's a fact that he needs to be removed from office ASAP because he is NOT FIT to lead a country, and he's not going to be impeached any time soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To be fair I'm actually glad that people are calling him out for this. NPD is a tricky disorder. Because there really isn't any excuse for the way they treat people, but they really do not think that they are the problem they think it's everyone else. It's almost in a class of it's own, to be honest.



You really would have to know someone with NPD to sort of understand it and even then it's still difficult to understand or talk about. He really does have every single symptom of the disorder. Phil didn't even mention the entire list he only rambled off a few and I honestly think he did those ones because they're so obviously what Trump has. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link