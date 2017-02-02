February 2nd, 2017, 11:19 am gonegrl The View talks narcissism with Dr. Phil 'Fake Psychiatrist' Dr. Phil discusses the psychology behind narcissism and is it appropriate for the Presidency. source Tagged: the view (abc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1919 comments Add comment
I can't believe how big the howbow dah meme has got lol.
How in the chicken fried fuck do you have no opinion
LOL. That almost tripped me up for a second.
You really would have to know someone with NPD to sort of understand it and even then it's still difficult to understand or talk about. He really does have every single symptom of the disorder. Phil didn't even mention the entire list he only rambled off a few and I honestly think he did those ones because they're so obviously what Trump has.