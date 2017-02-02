Tamron Hall leaves MSNBC/NBC News

I love Rachel & Lawrence, but it seems like NBC & MSNBC are making some really dumb moves the past couple years with their talent. Reply

MSNBC added that scientologist republican wackadoodle Greta van Susteren. No thank you.



I didn't know she was a scientologist! But yeah, I am not a fan. Reply

I blame Joe & Mika. Reply

They wanna move to the right. They think they can make a quick buck, but honestly they could probably make just as much going further left. Reply

I really only watch for Rachel and Lawrence Reply

Honestly Rachel has been off her game for a while. I actually prefer to watch Chris Hayes and Lawrence instead.



I agree that MSNBC's brass Phil Griffin and Andy Lack have been so awful in running this unit. I don't know why they are continuing to let Joe Scarborough run this division. It's a horrid mess right now and killing off what little viewers they already had.



Eventually the top management will need to sweep out the entire NBC News department and start fresh again. Reply

Did NBC add that they told her she'd be losing ha job to Megyn Kelly minutes before she went on air Tuesday/Wednesday? Fuck NBC, you deserve your own network Tamron! She has had a shit year, wishing her nothing but the best. Reply

Is it because that racist boring blonde Megyn Kelly is going to replace her? And possibly also Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Kathie Lee? Reply

hoda and klg are safe. if NBC/Megyn kelly decide on taking the 10:00 am hour, h & klg will move to 9. al roker is staying at his spot as weatherman... for now. Reply

lol "for now" is such an ominous statement



story time: once in high school my friend was telling me and my other friend about how her grandmother was her only living grandparent and my other friend blurted out "...for now" and we were like "WTF JESUS" and she was so embarrassed hahaha she meant "she might get a boyfriend" but it came out so dark and fucked up haha



she's not racist, santa is white OK so is jesus

so is MLK, so is that guy Frederick Douglass, who I hear does great work, I'm hearing about him more and more... Reply

fuck nbc...honestly Reply

they did her so wrong. today has lost me as a viewer. #teamtamron Reply

I'd be fucking livid if I got replaced by poster child for peak whiteness Megyn Kelly Reply

Are they banking on faux news watchers to follow her over to "liberal" NBC? Lol



Dumb. That dumb tomi(?) will take her place. Reply

Ugh. This sucks. She was my fave on the Today Show. Reply

FUCK NBC. if it wasnt for jenny and bravo i'd quit them altogether. Reply

This feels so abrupt. Like they took her off the air before she could go off on how NBC did her dirty or throw shade at Megyn Kelly. Reply

The good sis walked. They pulled a Michael & Kelly on ha and told her minutes before she went on air Wednesday that she'd be losing her spot to Megyn Kelly. Reply

is she still dating lawrence o'donnell Reply

I don't think they've been an item for a while now, no? Reply

Fuck. I had no idea. I'm hft tbh Reply

Watch her go to ABC. Reply

lmao another person to take away Michael Strahan's airtime and twist the knife re: the bad decision he made leaving Live Reply

Who else went to ABC? Reply

Oh this would give me much joy. He's such a smug, overrated annoyance. Reply

Like on good morning America? Or is there an ABC news channel I've been missing out on? lol Reply

Remember when Lawrence and Kerry Washington were together? Reply

I heard a rumor that they're trying to push out Joy and I swear to god I will fly to New York and protest in front of their building. Reply

Omg no!!! >:/ Reply

I will throw bricks at their studios Reply

Well they pulled Joy's original show before. I can see them doing it again.



Also last week Chris Matthews got upset at Joy Reid because she wouldn't say anything positive about Trump.



I think Lawrence O'Donnell will roast the network before that happens. I think he and Joy are very friendly IRL.



I know the network has been DYING to kill Chris Hayes show but he keeps winning awards so it's made it difficult for them do pull the plug. I'm sure Matthews would like nothing more than to silence Hayes for good. They apparently hate each other.



Rachel has been so odd for a few weeks but I think she might be back to her old self again but remember she made huge promos on how to give her friend Greta "a chance".



Lol, Rachel and her "my great friend Greta" ads were killing me. Like girl, just stop.



I find Hayes annoying, but I'd take him over Matthews any fucking day. Reply

Joy is terrible though. Reply

I'm so upset. I'm still wondering if she left or they let her go because the wording from different sources has been all over.



She's such an exceptional journalist and I love her on Dateline Crime and the iconic moment of her firing back at Chachi. Reply

I was just editing my comment to say I LOVE how she handled that interview with Scott Baio's dumbass Reply

i wonder if they were only offering her a short term contract so it wouldn't look like nbc was pushing her out. the freaks at p.tv hated her but tamron seemed popular every where else. Reply

apparently they were offering her a multi year multi million dollar deal, but she opted to walkf Reply

They killed her NBC spot for Megan Kelly so she just decided to walk away from the network altogether.



I'm sure in time Tamron will come out about it. Reply

So Tamron is gone but we're stuck with Greta...jfc Reply

