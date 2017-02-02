Tamron Hall leaves MSNBC/NBC News
NBC News made Hall’s exit official:
Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.
Tamron joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, and became part of the TODAY team in 2014. She has also worked passionately to bring awareness to domestic violence, highlighting the issue on her show “Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall.” She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story that aired on NBC News, and an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News’ live inauguration coverage.
Al Roker will continue to co-host TODAY’s Take at 9am weekdays until a new morning lineup begins in the Fall of 2017.
Tamron asked that we share the following. “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”
Today was a good day!!! 😊 Thank y'all so much. #tamcam pic.twitter.com/4DbmTpMpF5— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 2, 2017
I agree that MSNBC's brass Phil Griffin and Andy Lack have been so awful in running this unit. I don't know why they are continuing to let Joe Scarborough run this division. It's a horrid mess right now and killing off what little viewers they already had.
Eventually the top management will need to sweep out the entire NBC News department and start fresh again.
Dumb. That dumb tomi(?) will take her place.
Also last week Chris Matthews got upset at Joy Reid because she wouldn't say anything positive about Trump.
I think Lawrence O'Donnell will roast the network before that happens. I think he and Joy are very friendly IRL.
I know the network has been DYING to kill Chris Hayes show but he keeps winning awards so it's made it difficult for them do pull the plug. I'm sure Matthews would like nothing more than to silence Hayes for good. They apparently hate each other.
Rachel has been so odd for a few weeks but I think she might be back to her old self again but remember she made huge promos on how to give her friend Greta "a chance".
I find Hayes annoying, but I'd take him over Matthews any fucking day.
She's such an exceptional journalist and I love her on Dateline Crime and the iconic moment of her firing back at Chachi.
I'm sure in time Tamron will come out about it.
I'm sure she'll be better off without NBC/MSNBC, pm everyone else is