Vikings s5 trailer + Cast Interviews (Spoilers!)

okay when he means "in love" does he mean like... with life? or something, bc I really don't think Ivar should have a love interest.



Also like, I wouldn't have objected to Ivar killing Sigurd in theory? Like it could be a shocking and compelling storyline but it just happened way too soon? We already have a catalyst to the bros splitting up, they all want different things, Ivar and Bjorn are clearly jostling for power and Ivar and Sigurd really resented one another. I don't see what you get by having Ivar kill Sigurd now except an OMG shock moment, which apparently still wasn't as shocking as JRM fucking a random lady. You're removing a pre established conflict from the upcoming ragnarsson's war in killing Sigurd, as Hirst said, this isn't a turning point for Ivar (so why not save it for later when we are more invested) in any way and most importantly imo, Sigurd ended on such an unsatisfying note? Like he may have been annoying with the whole "mommy doesn't want to have a pseudo-incestuous relationship with me" shtick, but at least he had development that seemed like it was leading up to something, unlike hvitserk? There was potential there for a storyline that culminated in Ivar killing Sigurd, not just a tacked on moment to surprise "people who read the wikipedia page" (still can't believe hirst said that).



I can't handle 20 episodes of JRM dramatically orgasming.



I'm here for Ubbe/Lagertha, but only if she calls him by Ragnar's name in bed. Bonus if he is the ragnarsson that kills her. I wonder how Hvitserk and Margrethe will handle it though lmao?



UGH I CAN'T BELIEVE WE LOST HELGA IN SUCH A BS WAY!!!! I think Hirst wrote it like that so he could kill off another daughter, because that was some bullshit. Also, I'm laughing at her becoming sane enough to give those parting words to Floki like... that speech seemed like it was from an entirely different storyline.