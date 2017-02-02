Vikings s5 trailer + Cast Interviews (Spoilers!)





  • Season 5 opens with Sigurd's funeral and Ivar weeping over his brothers death. Ivar's complicated because he doesn't think about doing things, he just does them and in cases like this regrets them terribly.

  • Sigurd's murder was not a defining moment for Ivar, he's already done things like this, it's just another part of his character.

  • There's going to be a lot of conflict between the brothers because of Ivar killing Sigurd.

  • Ecbert signing over the land will have huge reprecussions for his family.

  • JRM is playing the warrior bishop Heahmund, he's sort of the precursor to the Knights of Templar.

  • He's "prone to passion" despite being extremely religious. So he takes advantage of women who admire him and then punishes himself for these sins.

  • Hirst needed a Christian soldier character who could stand up to Ivar, both in terms of stregnth and in terms of charismatic acting.




  • Despite Ivar becoming more of a man in season 5, he's still a little kid in many ways and that comes out when he murders Sigurd.

  • He'll continue to struggle with controlling himself in season 5.

  • In season 5 Ivar is out of touch with his emotions and reality in general. He's determined, angry, violent and also "in love."

  • Ivar will attempt to get revenge on Lagertha in season 5, because he's never going to forget that she killed his mother and he's not going to be able to rest while she's alive.




Source: Trailer + Interviews( 1 + 2)

Both the interviews and the trailer contain spoilers for the last episode, just a warning.
Tagged: , ,