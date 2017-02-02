Vikings s5 trailer + Cast Interviews (Spoilers!)
#Vikings boss talks Ivar's shocking decision — and where we go from here https://t.co/1nfdMzcgil @HistoryVikings pic.twitter.com/8vZ7QWtJKM— TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 2, 2017
- Season 5 opens with Sigurd's funeral and Ivar weeping over his brothers death. Ivar's complicated because he doesn't think about doing things, he just does them and in cases like this regrets them terribly.
- Sigurd's murder was not a defining moment for Ivar, he's already done things like this, it's just another part of his character.
- There's going to be a lot of conflict between the brothers because of Ivar killing Sigurd.
- Ecbert signing over the land will have huge reprecussions for his family.
- JRM is playing the warrior bishop Heahmund, he's sort of the precursor to the Knights of Templar.
- He's "prone to passion" despite being extremely religious. So he takes advantage of women who admire him and then punishes himself for these sins.
- Hirst needed a Christian soldier character who could stand up to Ivar, both in terms of stregnth and in terms of charismatic acting.
EXCLUSIVE: @HistoryVikings star @alex_h_andersen dishes on that shocking finale and teases a more "violent" Ivar. https://t.co/j4VOakubBJ pic.twitter.com/v01HCcNENm— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 2, 2017
- Despite Ivar becoming more of a man in season 5, he's still a little kid in many ways and that comes out when he murders Sigurd.
- He'll continue to struggle with controlling himself in season 5.
- In season 5 Ivar is out of touch with his emotions and reality in general. He's determined, angry, violent and also "in love."
- Ivar will attempt to get revenge on Lagertha in season 5, because he's never going to forget that she killed his mother and he's not going to be able to rest while she's alive.
Also like, I wouldn't have objected to Ivar killing Sigurd in theory? Like it could be a shocking and compelling storyline but it just happened way too soon? We already have a catalyst to the bros splitting up, they all want different things, Ivar and Bjorn are clearly jostling for power and Ivar and Sigurd really resented one another. I don't see what you get by having Ivar kill Sigurd now except an OMG shock moment, which apparently still wasn't as shocking as JRM fucking a random lady. You're removing a pre established conflict from the upcoming ragnarsson's war in killing Sigurd, as Hirst said, this isn't a turning point for Ivar (so why not save it for later when we are more invested) in any way and most importantly imo, Sigurd ended on such an unsatisfying note? Like he may have been annoying with the whole "mommy doesn't want to have a pseudo-incestuous relationship with me" shtick, but at least he had development that seemed like it was leading up to something, unlike hvitserk? There was potential there for a storyline that culminated in Ivar killing Sigurd, not just a tacked on moment to surprise "people who read the wikipedia page" (still can't believe hirst said that).
I can't handle 20 episodes of JRM dramatically orgasming.
I'm here for Ubbe/Lagertha, but only if she calls him by Ragnar's name in bed. Bonus if he is the ragnarsson that kills her. I wonder how Hvitserk and Margrethe will handle it though lmao?
UGH I CAN'T BELIEVE WE LOST HELGA IN SUCH A BS WAY!!!! I think Hirst wrote it like that so he could kill off another daughter, because that was some bullshit. Also, I'm laughing at her becoming sane enough to give those parting words to Floki like... that speech seemed like it was from an entirely different storyline.
Maybe they'll all have an orgy lmfaoooo
and then punishes himself for these sins.
Hirst rly likes to film this kind of stuff doesn't he.
and i want hvitserk to actually get some lines, PLEASE, i feel some potential.