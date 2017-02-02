The Weeknd previews H&M collaboration
See @TheWeeknd's H&M "Spring Icons" collection official preview (exclusive) https://t.co/pzLxqCHVjt pic.twitter.com/tC8LtyPibu— billboard (@billboard) February 2, 2017
The Weeknd has created a capsule collection of 25 different pieces in collaboration with H&M.
In the interview he mentions that artists nowadays can't really be separated from their look, and that the effect of music on fashion has been huge with the 2 often inspiring each other, "especially hip-hop and urban music.”
H&M x The Weeknd for spring 2017 campaign pic.twitter.com/lVmQGYAyCv— 950 (@tesfayetrilogy) February 2, 2017
H&M x XO.. pic.twitter.com/r9aZQO4mhy— The Weeknd Fan Page (@Theweekndxxoo) February 2, 2017
H&M x XO.. pic.twitter.com/vmOzCSJ5vx— The Weeknd Fan Page (@Theweekndxxoo) February 2, 2017
