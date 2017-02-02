The Weeknd previews H&M collaboration

They're building a HUGE H&M in the mall in my town. It's so big they took out half the food court which is just crazy to me. I don't know if I'm excited or not. I like the clothes style-wise but they're really poorly made and I hear H&M's labor practices ain't shit. Reply

I would protest tbh. Food court is and always will be my #1 priority in shopping malls Reply

the food court in the outlet i work at is such garbage id rather they tear it all down and replace it with an h&m. Reply

lol they got rid of the food court at a mall here to replace it with a uniqlo Reply

I mean, if you're shopping in a mall you'd be hard pressed to find a store whose labor practices aren't shit lol Reply

yeah i think they 'accidentally' employed some child workers :/ they really try to push that 'conscious' image though Reply

So are we getting him instead of cool luxury brand capsule collection this year?

H&M and Zara both dissapointed me after the whole ruble crash thing, they are way too expensive now for the quality they producing Reply

"they are way too expensive now for the quality they producing"



but like isn't that the issue? if you want quickly produced clothing done ethically you have to pay a premium. Reply

I'm sorry if I worded it wrong, but before the economic sanctions between Europe/US and Russia, the dollar to ruble ratio used to be 35 to 1, now it's 60 to 1, durning the peak of the crisis it was like 80 to 1. So rn the same quckly produced clothes are twice as expensive in Russia and that makes the deal unfair. The price of production didn't change, only the price of the clothes Reply

these pieces just look like h&m? Reply

Love a good bomber jacket.



From the pictures in the post I only wouldn't wear the sweater with the big XO on it and the stripped one. Reply

None of this stuff is any different from what they've been selling... Reply

lmao mte, this is just business as usual Reply

you can find half this stuff in the store already without his name attached to it



zzzz



and no a bomber jacket does not replace a suit jacket stop that. Reply

Exactly Reply

I hated everything at H&M this past season which is a first. idk where to shop anymore, my friend says ASOS but arent they very similar? Reply

I exclusively shop at ASOS. It is life changing tbh Reply

ASOS stocks a lot more brands so i'd say they have much more variety in terms of styles/trends. Reply

brooks bros tbh!!!! Reply

ASOS all the fucking way. Cheaper, more range, free shipping almost everywhere, a lot of cheap knock-offs that look decent and don't fall apart. ASOS is also heaven for basics and accessories. And when there's a sale you can easily buy something cool and huge for like 3-5 dollars (you may spend a little more for fitting it right, but whatever). I got me a full classic suit for 20 bucks once Reply

Fuck, I'm about to spend my entire work shift on ASOS. Reply

idk if i've outgrown H&M and it was always this shitty, or if it really did get really bad. Reply

I love ASOS. I bought a lot of stuff from H&M bc giftcard but in general I think ASOS is much better Reply

asos is amazing tbh Reply

lmfao i just bought a dress for valentines day on asos



so many options for such affordable prices Reply

I prefer Topman/Topshop. ASOS has been really hit or miss for me, for some reason their clothes just don't fit my body that well. Reply

Idk how different Uniqlo is outside of Tokyo, but I love their clothes so much. The quality is acceptable imo, unlike H&M and ESPECIALLY Zara Reply

So they just repackaged David Beckham's collection? Reply

Neymar is so cute ughhhhhh *heart eyes* Reply

It's a truly fabulous trio in that GIF! Reply

Idk that artists can't be separated from their clothes now. Most dress trendy/boring. Reply

I really like the jackets even this if this already exists at H&M Reply

most of these just look like the usual h&m designs? especially the basic tshirts lol Reply

H&M is gonna die lmao the last time i went i heard 5 separate people complaining about how shit the clothes were and encountered a girl trying to sell a $20 gift card for $10 bc she didn't think it was worth anything. at least that's what it's like in Canada, idk about the US.



as for your question OP: that same day i was in Zara and almost cried bc i couldn't afford this one long blazer, but shrugged at the idea of purchasing a bomber jacket so i guess my answer is no.



/life story Reply

i feel like h&m has become kind of like forever 21. you see something and think its gonna be cute and then pick it up and it has 'i love tacos' or w/e written across it. Reply

I needed a plain ass black skater skirt for this party and I was in a hurry so I ran to forever21 thinkin o this will be easy and when I FINALLY found one it had 'BAE' printed all along the waistband 😒 I know I'm just too old to be shopping there but this is usually the one thing f21 is good for Reply

This is exactly it! :/ Reply

A lot of teens in Russia percieve all the fast fashion brands as something bougie because they are western brands and have Lana Del Rey and Beyonce in ads lol. The only one I really like is Topman. Reply

no for reals it's on it's way out. zara and topman are taking over in u.s. malls. at least for male fashion. Reply

Primark is coming for them. I gave up on h&m a while ago, except for their workwear, but then Primark came and pushed them out of Downtown Boston.



Don't get the hype about Primark, either. Like, they are selling some *truly* cheaply made shit. Reply

H&M is gonna be around forever. Pretty much all fast fashion stores are doing well. Every time I walk into one there are tons of people and the lines are long. Reply

where do you live? the h&m near me is always full as fuck, i have to wait 5 years in line to buy 1 damn thing Reply

the xo shit makes it so tacky Reply

Boring



Sad I missed the kenzo collection tho ugh Reply

I feel like that for the Margiela one. Loved every piece of it, male or female Reply

