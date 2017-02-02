eugenia volodina

The Weeknd previews H&M collaboration



The Weeknd has created a capsule collection of 25 different pieces in collaboration with H&M.
In the interview he mentions that artists nowadays can't really be separated from their look, and that the effect of music on fashion has been huge with the 2 often inspiring each other, "especially hip-hop and urban music.”








Do you agree that for the new generation, "the bomber jacket is like a replacement for the suit jacket” ONTD?
