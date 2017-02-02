Syfy announces Sharknado 5




Principal photography began today in Bulgaria.
Will film in more than 5 countries including UK and Australia.
Cassie Scerbo returns as Nova.
Sharknado 5 sees the deadly weather phenomenon of shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world. With much of NORTH AMERICA lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable - a global sharknado. Fin Shepard and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated.

