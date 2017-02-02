Syfy announces Sharknado 5
Ian Ziering & Tara Reid to Return for Syfy's SHARKNADO 5... https://t.co/PC0WrtdViz— BWW TV World (@BWWTVWorld) February 2, 2017
Principal photography began today in Bulgaria.
Will film in more than 5 countries including UK and Australia.
Cassie Scerbo returns as Nova.
Sharknado 5 sees the deadly weather phenomenon of shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world. With much of NORTH AMERICA lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable - a global sharknado. Fin Shepard and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated.
horseshark rest already. It was slightly amusing maybe three sequels ago. These movies are so self-aware of how bad they are that they're not entertaining. I used to live for Syfy/Sci-Fi Channel movies back in the day, too.
How would that work from a meteorological standpoint?
The one exception I can think of is The Happening because I'm convinced mark wahlberg thought he was in a different movie and its a lil brilliant imo. Still though, that's only fun for the first hour
4 was just altogether bad. It wasn't funny in the slightest.
I've watched them all with my mom and she said the same thing. I can't watch this one, especially if it's as terrible as the last one.
