Syfy announces Sharknado 5

They've just gotten worse and worse, and that's really saying something. Reply

Thread

Link

Let that dead horse shark rest already. It was slightly amusing maybe three sequels ago. These movies are so self-aware of how bad they are that they're not entertaining. I used to live for Syfy/Sci-Fi Channel movies back in the day, too. Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Thread

Link

The last one was so fucking bad. Which reminds me that I still need to watch that one Asylum production with Sherlock Holmes and the dinosaurs. Reply

Thread

Link

a global sharknado



How would that work from a meteorological standpoint? Reply

Thread

Link

there are fucking sharks in a tornado and you're asking this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear they were already all over the place. They've been all over the united states already and in SPACE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The last one that they released was sooo bad that I could not make it halfway through. Which is sad because I usually love trash movies because they can atleast make me laugh. Reply

Thread

Link

Nova better be back. I wonder if the Hoff is still on the moon tho Reply

Thread

Link

Did you not read the post?

Cassie Scerbo returns as Nova. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did actually read the entire post and I meant more like she BETTER be back as in I won't watch it if she's not, I wasn't questioning if she would or not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my bad, then. carry on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aside from The 4th Awakens, I love these movies. I'll take one more if it erases that 4th one.



Edited at 2017-02-02 07:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

that's enough Reply

Thread

Link

I really don't like so-bad-they're-good movies and it's generally worse if they're self aware ones like sharknado. I feel like that makes me sound like a stick in the mud but they're just...still not fun to watch??



The one exception I can think of is The Happening because I'm convinced mark wahlberg thought he was in a different movie and its a lil brilliant imo. Still though, that's only fun for the first hour



Edited at 2017-02-02 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

There comes a time when this needs to stop and we have clearly passed it. Reply

Thread

Link

God is real.gif Reply

Thread

Link

Okay. 1-3 were good, campy fun.



4 was just altogether bad. It wasn't funny in the slightest.



I've watched them all with my mom and she said the same thing. I can't watch this one, especially if it's as terrible as the last one. Reply

Thread

Link

oh Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, I love Cassie, she seems sweet but boy does she choose awful roles Reply

Thread

Link

















Edited at 2017-02-02 08:02 pm (UTC) Fave B Horror Reply

Thread

Link

This thing must be stopped Reply

Thread

Link