there was a time when i just listened to her albums back to back for few months and wondered when will she release a new album.

It feels a lot closer to her older work but it's still a little over-produced. A few of the tracks are some of her best in years tho. Reply

I liked it better than her last one, which was completely forgettable to me. Reply

I remember when she was the indie "it" girl. I still listen to her first album from time to time. Reply

i love her older stuff but everything since what we saw from the cheap seats sounds pretty overproduced. to me, anyway Reply

She was everything when I was 14-16 lol, i listened to "Us" and "Ghost of corporate future" and it brought me back to the trenches of puberty so hard. I've liked some of her stuff since then but she's not really someone I could bring into my adult years, she's doomed to stay back in nostalgia land with Kate Nash and Stars, lol.



Edited at 2017-02-02 07:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Has she ever apologized for that geisha costume nonsense??? Reply

Queen Reply

Cool Reply

I've met Regina twice after shows, and she was hands down the nicest celeb I've ever met. So sweet and answered all my crazy stan questions. Her music is so overproduced now, but it's still nice to hear her voice again. Reply

http://www.kcrw.com/music/shows/mor ning-becomes-eclectic/regina-spektor-201 7-01-30 She was on Morning Becomes Eclectic the other day, it was nice hearing just voice + piano for a change Reply

