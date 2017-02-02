ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, February 1, 2017:
- Us Weekly continues to feature the Trumps on their cover
- Beyoncé is pregnant with twins!
- Lena Dunham reflects on 'Girls' and shares details of her first date with Jack Antonoff
- Taylor Swift Posts Video Singing IDWLF with Gigi Hadid While Twitter Discusses Her Victim Complex
- New York Times recognizes ONTD & its spinoff community
- Preview of Vikings 4x20 + Michael Hirst gave an AMA + Viewing Post
- Beyoncé broke Selena Gomez's record for most-liked Instagram photo ever in less than 8 hours
- 59th Grammys Promo With Girls Reciting Taylor Swift's Album of the Year Speech
- Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn to Star in Movie About Police Brutality
- Matthew McConaughey wants Hollywood to embrace Trump
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
also happy birthday to your sister!
Edited at 2017-02-02 05:28 pm (UTC)
My sister and I are 9 years apart.
When she turned 21, it was terrifying, cuz she was no longer my little baby sister. She was a woman, and I had to hold in my rage when some men were checking her out or trying to talk to her. She was able to handle it, and brush it off, but I wanted to hurt those men.
She's 26 now, has a decent career, and lives with her boyfriend...but she's still my baby <3
21 though I can't lol.
it makes me sick to my stomach
Happy Groundhog Day!
did your local rodent see its shadow?
Punxatawney Phil, my local ground rodent, saw his shadow, but Ginger Zee from, Good Morning America, said "Nah, fuck that. Here's some science". So it's actually going to be warmer than usual in February, March, and April. My queen!
Unfortunately for Phil, his body can’t produce sperm while he’s hibernating, so woodchuck males must wake up earlier than females. It’s believed that the males of all 15 marmot species spend a few quiet days in their burrows, just daydreaming and cranking out swimmers, before they emerge.
i feel so knowledgable
i can't complain but like climate change etc etc because there's been more rain than snow here and toronto can get cold af
I find that reading my tablet at night strains my eyes, even when using the different backgrounds available and having the brightness set to the lowest point possible. I love the ereaders that make the page look like a real book, but I don't think any of them also have app capabilities, like games? Any suggestions?
Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
have some cute as shit otters. bc I need something cute and happy in my life right now
he's so fucking happy I love it.
Why can't I find a guy I'm super compatible with who lives where I live? 😕
Even his dirty talk is sweet idek anymore
Edited at 2017-02-02 06:59 pm (UTC)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berkeley_
congrats!