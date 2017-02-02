ONTD Roundup

My youngest sister turns 21 today. This cannot be, she's supposed to be under 10 forever!!! Reply

It's not the same as a sibling, but I saw a kid I used to babysit yesterday. He's in high school and his sister is in college. It made me feel old lol



also happy birthday to your sister!



awwwwwwwwww what is the age difference?



My sister and I are 9 years apart.



When she turned 21, it was terrifying, cuz she was no longer my little baby sister. She was a woman, and I had to hold in my rage when some men were checking her out or trying to talk to her. She was able to handle it, and brush it off, but I wanted to hurt those men.



She's 26 now, has a decent career, and lives with her boyfriend...but she's still my baby <3

We're only four years apart, but still STILL. I knew her when she was just a baby calling me Belle because she didn't know how to pronounce my name so she always associated me with Beauty and the Beast.

21 though I can't lol.

my baby sister just turned 15, I'm 11 years older, and I see grown ass men checking her out



it makes me sick to my stomach

There is nothing fucking weirder than seeing someone you knew as a baby become an adult. It's the biggest mind fuck.

tbh I go out to bars with my little brother now and it's the weirdest thing. Like no, you are forever a child in my mind.

i think i was more emotional when my bb sister turned 21 than she was tbh! :'( i was like MY BABY IS GROWING UP

My sister is only 12 and I don't want her to grow up! 21, I can't even imagine

My younger brother will turn 26 this year but I still think of him as a baby

Lol I was just thinking about how my sister will be 27 in April. I always think of her as 16 and in high school still. But no, 27 with a 1 year-old.

omg i made it i'm on time!

Good morning, fellow americans in the present hellscape

god the last couple weeks have been fucking surreal

Uh oh, Congress saw its shadow, so DC gets 225 more years of abject debasement of the democratic rights we hold dear. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/iCBorZLfv4 — Council of DC (@councilofdc) February 2, 2017



Happy Groundhog Day!



Happy Groundhog Day!

did your local rodent see its shadow?

Daaaaamn lol.



Punxatawney Phil, my local ground rodent, saw his shadow, but Ginger Zee from, Good Morning America, said "Nah, fuck that. Here's some science". So it's actually going to be warmer than usual in February, March, and April. My queen!

this winter was predicted to be like super cold and snowy and january has been a uk winter

i can't complain but like climate change etc etc because there's been more rain than snow here and toronto can get cold af

What a short, hairless man

I will never get over Anthony Bourdain calling him a "short Donald Trump" circa 2014.

smh pop almost got killed

Why is a priest trying to kiss his slimy hand? Ugh.

what a master of self control

Reply

lmfao

People who use tablets/ereaders: are there any tablets (or apps for tablets) that give the "paperwhite" effect while reading?



I find that reading my tablet at night strains my eyes, even when using the different backgrounds available and having the brightness set to the lowest point possible. I love the ereaders that make the page look like a real book, but I don't think any of them also have app capabilities, like games? Any suggestions?

Doesn't Kindle have a paperwhite edition?

Yeah that's where I got the terminology from lol. I got the impression that it's just an ereader though, rather than a tablet? My mom has a Kindle that you can only read on, and there are a few games that come on it but they're not downloadable apps or anything. I want to be able to play Candy Crush and work puzzles on it too :)

If you have an iphone, it has a Night Shift option, which makes the whole screen become a nice warm yellow. Doesn't matter what app you're in, or if you're online, it'll be yellow. I've found it really is a lot easier on the eyes.

Holy hell do I fucking LOATHE Live Nation. Always a battle to purchase tickets through them.

What happened? I don't usually have problems with the Live Nation app but on the computer when it redirects to Ticketmaster I always have issues D: Last time, my log-in credentials wouldn't plug in so I had to do forgot password? and it sent me 3 temporary passwords before I finally got one to work. It was bullshit.

Got through on the desktop, completed the order only to have the charge immediately kicked back on my account. I had to go through the app, which I hate because there doesn't seem to be an option to insert voucher codes that I have a billion of. I was able to get the tickets still but the same thing happened last week trying to buy Mumford tickets (it froze out on the presale password screen) and I had to rush to the app and ended up with shittier seats. Not to mention it's like buying another ticket with the fees. Assholes.

Parent

aw they mate for life

they look like the villains in an animated animal movie. they're big as shit too omg!



wow they're huge!

So if one dies, what does the other one do? Does it stay single, does it go find a new boo, does it die from a broken heart?

much better than a owner of lonely heart.

Then it probably finds another partner if it can. It's honestly not nearly as romantic as it sounds.

AWWWW, they mate for life!

condors are so majestic, I'd love to see one fly

They look so badass. And David Tennant has a very pleasant voice!

I like its head crest.

I had a ~sexual ~ dream about my boss and just eww. Ido where that thought came from but I a just eww ing myself right now

have some cute as shit otters. bc I need something cute and happy in my life right now

Omg same. Post more!!!

Otters are adorable.

OTTER PARTY!!!!

omg <3

I love otters. The next best thing is a ferret lol which I have ha

I love otters

I LOVE THEM!!!! and ALL OTTERS!!!

My sister in law works directly with otters. When I was visiting last week, she was showing me videos of her otters because one of them was starting to vocalize and it's something he's never done before. It was so freakin cute.

he's so fucking happy I love it.

omgggg <3

I once saw two otters playing in a small river and I'll never forget it. <3 They are amazing.

aww my patronus is an otter

Soooooo I've been seeing a guy for a couple of months BUT he's only in my area for like a week longer for work then he goes home (2700 km away) but he's basically ruined me for any other dude lol. He's seriously so thoughtful and kind and remembers EVERYTHING I talk to him about, all these random minute details that I don't even remember I've told him



Why can't I find a guy I'm super compatible with who lives where I live? 😕

I hate it when guys are dicks but more so when they're wonderful

I mean I'd like a wonderful guy who is gonna stick around :P



Even his dirty talk is sweet idek anymore



that basically describes my boyfriend who was on the other side of the country when we first met. i was like "you need to stop being perfect because you're so far awayyyy" lol. good luck with him!

i woke up with a nosebleed this morning. always a great way to start the day.

Also, what's the best pop-up/ad blocker app for your phone? I know some are available from looking in the app store but I'm wondering what people recommend? Reply

I use 1blocker Reply

Sweet, hadn't heard of that one! Does it work pretty well and if it misses one, can you report it so it learns to block it in the future? Just wondering :) Reply

what browser do you use? I use ublock origin with firefox same as on my laptop. Reply

Damn at UC Berkeley growing balls. I guess they cut down on their admittance of nerds Reply

Cal has always had a history of protest. Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berkeley_ in_the_Sixties there's a great documentary called Berkeley in the Sixties about their student free speech protests. it was one of the first campuses to really have student protest. Reply

I know all this, especially as a bay arean who's spent their fair (drunken) share of time on the campus. while it has that history, Cal in modern times has been very...erm cookie cutter for lack of a better word. Reply

Holy shot, y'all. I'm 40 days sober today! Where did time go?! Feels like I was 7 days just last week. Reply

congrats :) Reply

proud of you, babe <3 Reply

that is amazing, bb!



Woooooot congrats girl!! You got this <3 Reply

congrats, sis, keep it up! you're doing great! Reply

and tomorrow 41 :) keep it up!! and great work Reply

congrats bb! <3 Reply

Yasss sis look at you being all sober and shit. Proud. Of. You. Reply

Congratulations! That's really awesome. Reply

congrats bb!! Reply

congrats Reply

Congratulations! You're making excellent progress! Reply

I'm so proud of you! Keep up the amazing work! Reply

ahhh congratulations!!! that's amazing bb Reply

congrats bb! Reply

