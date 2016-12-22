Diego Luna really really really really really really really really wants to touch Jabba the Hutt

He was so hot in this movie Reply

i love him Reply

i love diego. i had no fucking idea what was happening during rogue one cuz i'm not much of a star wars person but he was so beautiful in it that my attention was SUSTAINED Reply

We're going to need a Cassian/Jabba ship name



No, for the love of my sanity just no...



And I really need to go see this movie again. I really loved all the characters. Reply

Me too! Rogue One is my fave Star Wars movie now, but that takes nothing away from the other Star Wars films! In fact, I feel like my enjoyment of the entire franchise improved as a result of Rogue One! Reply

I liked how much more depth it brought to the universe, especially for the rebellion which became a less perfect as it seemed to be portrayed in the originally trilogy and more realistic. Reply

don' we all



thatz why i luv roleplayin with chris christie Reply

I love Diego Luna, he is so gorgeous!<3

Rogue One was so much better than TFA, imo. I need to watch it again. Reply

LMAO I can't at Diego's obsession with Jabba



I saw the movie yesterday and it was really good and looked great in IMAX 3D. I do wonder what the original cut of the film would have looked like after re-watching all the trailers and seeing that there were so many missing scenes from the final version. Reply

I really like him.



Iam Mexican, but I sometimes wonder why he and other Mexican actors have such a thick accent when they speak in English when they have access to speech coaches and more. Is that a Hollywood thing? Reply

Maybe they don't use said coaches. Afaik Diego is very proud of his thick accent Reply

Maybe they are nervous about being interviewed.

My english can get a lil broken if im anxious or nervous while speaking to someone. Reply

He was the worst part of Rogue One tbh. Completely forgettable. Reply

His face looks so young lately Reply

He is truly precious Reply

I'd let him touch me. Reply

