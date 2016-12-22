Diego Luna really really really really really really really really wants to touch Jabba the Hutt
The good sis tolkienjedi made a supercut of Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, saying over and over how much he wants to feel up (and even french kiss!) Jabba the Hutt, the giant slug of a crime boss from the original Star Wars trilogy:
Have you been touched (emotionally) by Diego Luna's performance in Rogue One yet?
We're going to need a Cassian/Jabba ship name! Rock the Cas-bba?
let diego luna touch jabba the hutt pic.twitter.com/Xjgwh67SsO— stardust (@tolkienianjedi) December 19, 2016
No, for the love of my sanity just no...
And I really need to go see this movie again. I really loved all the characters.
thatz why i luv roleplayin with chris christie
Rogue One was so much better than TFA, imo. I need to watch it again.
I saw the movie yesterday and it was really good and looked great in IMAX 3D. I do wonder what the original cut of the film would have looked like after re-watching all the trailers and seeing that there were so many missing scenes from the final version.
Iam Mexican, but I sometimes wonder why he and other Mexican actors have such a thick accent when they speak in English when they have access to speech coaches and more. Is that a Hollywood thing?
My english can get a lil broken if im anxious or nervous while speaking to someone.