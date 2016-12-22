Diego Luna really really really really really really really really wants to touch Jabba the Hutt

The good sis tolkienjedi made a supercut of Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, saying over and over how much he wants to feel up (and even french kiss!) Jabba the Hutt, the giant slug of a crime boss from the original Star Wars trilogy:

We're going to need a Cassian/Jabba ship name! Rock the Cas-bba?

