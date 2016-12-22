JOANNE

Avril Lavigne has a message for Facebook

Avril Lavigne has taken to Twitter to respond to Mark Zuckerberg's Nickelback diss. Mark Zuckerberg dissed Nickelback in a Facebook video where he introduced his new home AI technology. In her letter to Mark, Avril writes that his jab at Nickelback was in poor taste. She goes on to say that he shouldn't promote bullying, especially given with what's going on in the world today.




Source: Twitter
