Avril Lavigne has a message for Facebook

😂 I love him!

Same. I fell in love after watching Rouge One. His presence is everything.

Perfect first comment!

yes good

he was so cute in rogue one!

lol he's so cute

/end post

Same Riz

lol, didn't he play a zuckerberg figure in one of the bourne movies?

Lol, pretty fucking much

LOL really, girl?

White people always speaking up when it counts!

lol

she's brave, really

Lol you know it

LOL

an avril lavigne/mark zuckerberg feud is exactly what we all needed to cap off 2016

mte

You honestly didn't see it coming. So unexpected and unneeded.

Feuding over Nickelback, of all things.

i need a new album sis

That's something the world definitely doesn't mean, especially since she's in the "make the exact same album several different times" phase of her career.

"Give You What You Like" alone made that whole last album worth it to me

crazy that her first two albums from when she was like 17-20 are her best and most mature work

If she can serve me another LET GO, sure. No more of this "Hello Kitty" trash.

nicklebak music is litrally aural bullying

Lmao you sure showed the haters Avril!!! So he's allowed to have an opinion about music but he's not allowed to have an opinion about Nickelback?Lmao you sure showed the haters Avril!!!

Exactly. Her letter is worthless

lmao this gif reminded me of



LMAO

iconic

Are they back together or just friends?

I'm pretty sure she's with Ryan Cabrera now.

he had a couple of hits

Wait, I knew this!

omg lmfao I laughed so hard at this idk why

How very 2004 of them.

way to go avril you just made his tired nickelback joke 100x funnier

The Nickleback/Hinder/Creed tag is killing me.

God I loathe Hinder's music. The other two I just strongly dislike.

Now we need posts about Hinder and Creed to fulfill the unholy trinity!

Hinder has a new EP



https://m.facebook.com/Hinder/



This is from last month, but it's the latest on Creed



http://www.columbiachronicle.com/arts_an d_culture/article_c206efc2-b11d-11e6-89c 2-cb5a150e0b37.html Reply

They must come as a triad!

LMAOO yes i remember a few years ago whenever someone posted about nickelback everyone would dig up some recent news about hinder and creed just to post for the sake of the unholy trinity

I find the inclusion of Hinder odd because they really only had one big song and one big album, where as both Creed and Nickleback had relatively longer careers.

lol, I didn't even notice that.

this really the hill she wants to die on

My exact thoughts

lol I was wondering why she was trending on Twitter

life's like this

haha

I guess you could say it got under her skin.

Reference win!

I'm so over the ott Nickelback hate. I still don't really get it.

Get a hearing aid then

I can think of bands who sound way worse than Nickelback tho. Besides, people obviously liked that shit since they were played non-stop for a few years and sold a crap load of albums. 👀

nickelback hate is basically a meme that spun out of control. the short story is, they got signed to a label that only carried metal bands and, well, nickelback is not metal. so metalheads joked about nb and hated them for that reason alone and eventually it spun out of control and into the mainstream. that's where the hate started. i personally don't think they're deserving of the hate they're getting - yeah, their songs are sameish, but they're hardly the only band like that. and they do make a few good songs for each album. my biggest problem with them are the often creepy and sexist lyrics.

then she tagged a bunch of anti-bullying organizations. i don't think this is the type of "bullying" they're trying to combat lol.

I can't, omg

omg lmaooooo

Bless this angel. Someone give her the Nobel Peace Prize.

lmao

She's so OTT with that first tag. On the local news, some kid killed herself because she was bullied constantly over her weight. They followed up with a story about the family removing all of their Christmas decorations because they couldn't celebrate knowing she wasn't around anymore. /DebbieDowner.

LOL

