Twelve Days of ONTD: Day 4















On the 9th day of Christmas

Zoobooks sent to me:











Is distributed across the Canadian Arctic and Greenland with small introduced populations in Sweden, Siberia, Norway, and Alaska.



Is more closely related to sheep and goats than to oxen. However, they are placed in their own genus, Ovibos (Latin: "sheep-ox).







Fun Fact: Its Inuktitut name "umingmak" translates to "the bearded ones."



Has broad horns, which curve down and outward, and meet in the middle of the skull to form a large 'boss.'







Stands 1.1 to 1.5 m (4 to 5 ft) high at the shoulder. On average, adults weigh 285 kg (630 lb) and range from 180 to 410 kg (400 to 900 lb).



Is well-adapted to living in Arctic conditions: the thick coat provides insulation and the short, stocky legs and large, rounded hooves help them trudge through snow.







Has guard hairs that can measure as long as 60 cm in length. Their coat is a mix of black, gray, and brown, but rare white muskoxen have been spotted. They are occasionally domesticated for their wool, meat, and milk.



Fun Fact: The highly prized underfur known as qiviut is softer than cashmere and stronger and warmer than sheep's wool.



Survives on a diet of grasses, sedges, willow, crowberry, and some forbs.







Forms mixed herds of around 10 to 20 animals, or sometimes as many as 100. Males can also be found alone or in separate bachelor herds.



Derives its named after the strong odor emitted by males during the seasonal rut. This musk is used to attract females during mating season.







Fun Fact: When threatened by predators, the herd "circles the wagons" forming an impenetrable line of sharp horns facing outward with the vulnerable calves, elderly, and sick inside.









Reply

Thread

Link

that show that the yt video is taken from was so good!



I like muskox but watching them rut makes me wince so hard ahh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omgggg we saw some on a school trip while hiking a mountain, they are SO fucking massive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

majestic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such majestic creatures! I love that last bit of trivia on them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awh. Too bad they're going extinct after Drumpf first term. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so tired. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm getting my hair cut soooooooooooon I'm so excited to actually look cute again Reply

Thread

Link

i went to homegoods today for the first time and it's just the pinterest mom hell i imagined it to be Reply

Thread

Link

that sounds like heaven! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love HomeGoods Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they don't even sell ceramic planters. home not good enough!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Home Goods! But I was just at a Marshall's/Home Goods and it was utter hell on earth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hi!! At the mall with my pregnant bff and she always has to pee lol Reply

Thread

Link

ive been trying to keep my parents away from each other for months and then i made the mistake of telling my dad my so was in town and he wants to meet him today just as my mom is about to come in, I may have started wwiii with this family 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

My date that got canceled yesterday is now back on for tonight! Reply

Thread

Link

Woke up freezing this morning despite the fact that my heater was on and I was under the cover - found out Dad opened the fucking window in their bedroom just a little. Reply

Thread

Link

Helloooo only a few more days until Christmas!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I got: you're 63% old and 37% young !



''You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often.''



https://www.buzzfeed.com/jasminnahar/wh at-percent-old-and-young-are-you?utm_ter m=.oc5VG1lk7m#.ttbeoaP7A2 ''You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often.'' Reply

Thread

Link

I got the same lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, i'm 55% old, 45% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

72% old and 28% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

here is mine:



You Got: you're 58% old and 42% young!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 73% old and 27% young !



You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning.



Well, damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

39% old, 61% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 50% old and 50% young!







Idek how I feel about that but honestly, it makes sense! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 53% old and 47% young!



You're a well balanced mix of old and young. You'll still take risks and say yes to the odd spontaneous plan, but at the same time you know when to make a responsible decision and when moderation is important. People can come to you for advice and also come to you when they want to go out, so you have the best of both! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 51% old and 49% young!

You're a well balanced mix of old and young. You'll still take risks and say yes to the odd spontaneous plan, but at the same time you know when to make a responsible decision and when moderation is important. People can come to you for advice and also come to you when they want to go out, so you have the best of both! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 68% old and 32% young !



worse than I imagined. yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often.



That sounds about right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

53% old and 47% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y'all some young whipper snappers! I got 86% old 14% young, but these sound like more of are you introvert vs extrovert questions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm 54% old and 46% young! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

61% old 31% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 75% old and 25% young !

You're an old person trapped in a young person's body. You love nothing more than staying in and being cosy, and the idea of a raucous night out at somewhere loud sounds appalling to you. You still know how to have fun, it's just your fun involves being cosy on the sofa with a hot drink, or having friends around for a nice meal (with everyone leaving at a reasonable time). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 70% old and 30% young !

You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 39% old and 61% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 67% old and 33% young !





Jesus I'm only 23, I'm boring AF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

66% old and 34% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 26% old and 74% young !



You love being young, and know that you have the rest of your life to do old-person things. For the time being, you want to enjoy your youth to the fullest. You might occasionally get an early night or act a little old, but those moments are pretty fleeting and then you're back to your usual self. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 49% old and 51% young! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"You Got: you're 90% old and 10% young !"



unsurprised Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 74% old and 26% young !



You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 56% old and 44% young!

You're a well balanced mix of old and young. You'll still take risks and say yes to the odd spontaneous plan, but at the same time you know when to make a responsible decision and when moderation is important. People can come to you for advice and also come to you when they want to go out, so you have the best of both! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: you're 70% old and 30% young



I did not expect to be this old! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got 70% old and 30% young Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









ty for everyone and their patience with me the last couple of days. i picked up my fenty creepers yesterday from fedex!!ty for everyone and their patience with me the last couple of days. Reply

Thread

Link

aww i'm happy for you bb, they look sleek. hope they're comfy too! i resolved myself that i'll never be able to get them, plus the canadian prices are ridic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i almost always wear heels so it was a trip trying to get used to such flat shoes again! but i think they're definitely more comfortable than i imagined.



hey, you never know! gotta keep your eyes peeled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those are so cute! I've been looking into getting a pair myself but I don't wear close toed shoes that often in this heat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice purse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this aesthetic is everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They look great! You made me want to get a pair. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also I love your purse! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love them! are they true to size or should you size down? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

getting ready to make a cup of black tea. I really haven't had any since the last time I was sick with a cold. Reply

Thread

Link

HELLO Reply

Thread

Link

Of course this puts a wrinkle in my other plans to finish that bottle of wine I started last night... Reply

Thread

Link

even still, i hope your date goes well! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On one of these posts a few days ago there were some users talking about Schitt's Creek, so I just started it and I am in LOVE Reply

Thread

Link

YASSS it's a fantastic show! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link