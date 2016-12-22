Twelve Days of ONTD: Day 4
On the 9th day of Christmas
Zoobooks sent to me:
Is distributed across the Canadian Arctic and Greenland with small introduced populations in Sweden, Siberia, Norway, and Alaska.
Is more closely related to sheep and goats than to oxen. However, they are placed in their own genus, Ovibos (Latin: "sheep-ox).
Fun Fact: Its Inuktitut name "umingmak" translates to "the bearded ones."
Has broad horns, which curve down and outward, and meet in the middle of the skull to form a large 'boss.'
Stands 1.1 to 1.5 m (4 to 5 ft) high at the shoulder. On average, adults weigh 285 kg (630 lb) and range from 180 to 410 kg (400 to 900 lb).
Is well-adapted to living in Arctic conditions: the thick coat provides insulation and the short, stocky legs and large, rounded hooves help them trudge through snow.
Has guard hairs that can measure as long as 60 cm in length. Their coat is a mix of black, gray, and brown, but rare white muskoxen have been spotted. They are occasionally domesticated for their wool, meat, and milk.
Fun Fact: The highly prized underfur known as qiviut is softer than cashmere and stronger and warmer than sheep's wool.
Survives on a diet of grasses, sedges, willow, crowberry, and some forbs.
Forms mixed herds of around 10 to 20 animals, or sometimes as many as 100. Males can also be found alone or in separate bachelor herds.
Derives its named after the strong odor emitted by males during the seasonal rut. This musk is used to attract females during mating season.
Fun Fact: When threatened by predators, the herd "circles the wagons" forming an impenetrable line of sharp horns facing outward with the vulnerable calves, elderly, and sick inside.
I like muskox but watching them rut makes me wince so hard ahh
What Percent Old And Young Are You?
''You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often.''
You Got: you're 58% old and 42% young!
You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning.
Well, damn
Idek how I feel about that but honestly, it makes sense!
You're a well balanced mix of old and young. You'll still take risks and say yes to the odd spontaneous plan, but at the same time you know when to make a responsible decision and when moderation is important. People can come to you for advice and also come to you when they want to go out, so you have the best of both!
You're a well balanced mix of old and young. You'll still take risks and say yes to the odd spontaneous plan, but at the same time you know when to make a responsible decision and when moderation is important. People can come to you for advice and also come to you when they want to go out, so you have the best of both!
That sounds about right.
You're an old person trapped in a young person's body. You love nothing more than staying in and being cosy, and the idea of a raucous night out at somewhere loud sounds appalling to you. You still know how to have fun, it's just your fun involves being cosy on the sofa with a hot drink, or having friends around for a nice meal (with everyone leaving at a reasonable time).
You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often.
Jesus I'm only 23, I'm boring AF
You love being young, and know that you have the rest of your life to do old-person things. For the time being, you want to enjoy your youth to the fullest. You might occasionally get an early night or act a little old, but those moments are pretty fleeting and then you're back to your usual self.
You can definitely act pretty damn old, and you're proud of it! You know that a lot of stuff that’s considered "young" isn't for you and you're happy to forgo going out late at night when you know you'll feel awful in the morning. You have the odd spontaneous and youthful moment, but not that often.
You're a well balanced mix of old and young. You'll still take risks and say yes to the odd spontaneous plan, but at the same time you know when to make a responsible decision and when moderation is important. People can come to you for advice and also come to you when they want to go out, so you have the best of both!
