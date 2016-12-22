Anne Rice: "I Feel Like I'm Gay"

I feel a little bit gay when I have gay sex yeah. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just a little bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only slightly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

heh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does she insist on being so tragically trashy? Reply

Thread

Link

It's some people's default setting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's interesting, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

nice icon, my friend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love the icon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl, lol Reply

Thread

Link

What a great reaction gif tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i felt it was the perfect reaction to the perfect subject/post, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD reaction to everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe she's just a little gay, isak Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my nuanced complex multifaceted bb boy ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where is this from? skam?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yt women stay irritating me. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you feel like you are gay, ONTD



Very much so. Reply

Thread

Link

same, tbh Reply

Thread

Link

girls stay trying it.









on tumblr, i recently read some ~woke~ girl saying she's allowed to use the word faggot, because it's a slur used against guys who act like women and it's actually a true insult to women rather than gays. Reply

Thread

Link

i wouldn't be surprised if that was azealia's argument too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nnnn @ this 75 y/o being a "girl" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I seriously want to punch through the computer screen just hearing about this post, I can't imagine actually having to read it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that sounds like the exact logic azealia banks used Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so... she thinks it's an insult and still wants to use it? wut. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she is such a mess Reply

Thread

Link

tom cruise used to be so fucking hot damnnn i'm into it Reply

Thread

Link

he still is tbh. xenu ha impact Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i saw this pic for the 1st time recently & had the exact same reaction as you tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the three other men look disgusting.

tom>brad. always. both are shits though... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Which is crazy cause Brad was so beautiful in that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christian Slater. There's a name I haven't heard in a while. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why does Brad look like a mess here when he was gorgeous in the movie tho? 90s Brad is my favorite Brad tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna ask how high his lifts were but I'm shocked at how short they all are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was tbh. And he still looks pretty good for his age for a yt person. Too bad about the cray. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao is this Rosie O'Donnell's 1997 account? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously why would a vampire go to highschool again and again if he wasn't a pedophile Reply

Thread

Link

I ever understood that. They could have just said they were 18. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also wouldn't somebody like.. notice?*



*I've never read/seen Twilight so idk how it works Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they move every few years but they are like mega rich so it makes no sense

if i was in that family i'd move into a big mansion and get a bunch of crap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they changed schools and moved to different areas regularly, they might not notice. Plus with the handy convention of mind compulsion, vamps can get away with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha they don't mate and relate every single school year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha at this thread of people trying to find logic in Twilight.



Venom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He died at 17? He's a teenager reliving teenagehood, and then they move when people realize it's odd that none of them are aging. So they start the process over again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Stop throwing around the word pedophile when it doesn't apply. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because the plot needed it. It was never clear, tho. Even in the first chapter of the Edward's side of story unpublished book it was clear whey they went to high school forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't this the one who went off on a negative review on amazon and told the person that they "interrogated the text from the wrong perspective"? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes its over on fanlore



Edited at 2016-12-22 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, and she's jumped on the bandwagon of calling negative reviews "bullying" and "thugs" and supports authors in every dust-up about reviews no matter how wrong—including doxxing reviewers. She has just really been saying off the rails shit for awhile now.

e.g.

"I feel sorry for Paul Deen. She's being lynched, and mostly because she's crude and vulgar. America used to respect its crude and vulgar self made business people. No longer. We're a lynch mob now. One incorrect political word and you're out. It's frightening." (Back when Deen's racist BS came out.)



Edited at 2016-12-23 12:42 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I don't read any of her books now for these among several reasons (though honestly I don't feel like I'm missing much). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, for some reason I thought that was Cassandra Clare. Sounds like something she would do too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's a gay sensibility?



also when straight women say all this junk, do they mean they feel like gay men or like lesbians? inquiring minds want to know



Edited at 2016-12-22 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

gay guys. Lesbians are gross, ofc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rude! give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses of lesbians Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was obsessed with her as a pre-teen and in her authorized biography she said she felt like a gay man in a woman's body Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link