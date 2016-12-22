Anne Rice: "I Feel Like I'm Gay"





  • She's releasing the twelfth book of the Vampire Chronicles and planning the Interview with the Vampire series.

  • Has seen the Twilight movies, but never had interest in the books. Is fascinated with what Stephenie Meyer was able to do because a vampire going to high school again and again sounded like hell to her. Understands why young readers were atracted to the book saga.

  • When asked if any of her work was inspired by the AIDS crisis: "I was writing about vampires before the AIDS crisis. People told me Interview With the Vampire was a gay allegory, and I was very honored by that. [Rice’s son, Christopher, is openly gay.] I think I have a gay sensibility and I feel like I’m gay, because I’ve always transcended gender, and I’ve always seen love as transcending gender. In my books, I’ve always created bonds of love that have transcended gender. But I’ve never associated AIDS with vampires, myself. I’ve always been very much a champion of gay rights, and art produced by gay people—whether it was the early Frankenstein movies that had such a gay sensibility to them, or any art created by gay people. I’m highly sensitive to it. I have a gay sensibility. I get teased a lot by my gay friends because we have a rapport on things we find exciting or interesting. It’s very hard for me to remember that I have a gender, and that they’re treating me in a negative way because of that gender."

SOURCE

Do you feel like you are gay, ONTD? TYFYA!
Tagged: , ,