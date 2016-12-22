Talking About His Weight Gain Made Jesse Plemons More Empathetic To What Women Go Through







  • AKA Meth Damon, the potato king. (Channing who??)

  • When asked what was worse, gaining weight or talking about it: "Doing it or having to talk about it? And then it carried over to Fargo, too. Everyone’s like, “You gained all this weight!” I was like, “No, I’ve been fat for a while now.” [laughs] Yeah, talking about it, if anything, makes me a little more empathetic— sympathetic?—to what women have to go through. My God! Men in general are just not held under the same microscope in that way. It’s bizarre that that’s all people wanted to talk about. Why is that some sort of a badge or some sort of accomplishment? Like, anyone can do that. You just have to eat shit."

  • Auditioned for Star Wars because his agent said he should meet J.J Abrams (who he claims to be really nice). Bombed terribly hard on his audition and the thought of being on a franchise scares him.

  • Had sort of an existential crisis after Friday Night Lives was over because he couldn't find a set that was as laid-back and encouraging to actors.

  • Is doing a ep of Black Mirror next season

SOURCE

Do you get asked about your weight a lot, ONTD? TYFYA!
57fdf6d0-09d2-0131-d18f-0a931a7730ab.gif
Tagged: , , , , ,