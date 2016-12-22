Talking About His Weight Gain Made Jesse Plemons More Empathetic To What Women Go Through

He was so cute in Other People Reply

Thread

Link

He really was! I already thought he was a good actor, but he was so adorbs in that movie that I've warmed up for him as a ~celebrity tho i know he probs ain't like his chara ofc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was so good in Fargo. He and Kirsten were such a delight to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

oh, wow. I haven't seen/heard from him since breaking bad...who'd thought he'd be such a grower. pressive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He and Kiki make a sweet couple Reply

Thread

Link

are they still together? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty sure they are Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2016-12-22 11:06 pm (UTC) They are, were just spotted at the Austin airport about a week ago. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dope. He seems sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm quite invested in them, and I'm so glad he's going to be in her Bell Jar movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know they were together until this comment. Interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas lance keeps killing it!! Reply

Thread

Link

I just saw Other People and I cried for fifteen minutes straight Reply

Thread

Link

ive gained ~15 lbs total this year, i need to sign up for a gym asap. definitely getting less attention from men, which actually isnt that awful except for the fact that im horny 24-7. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you me? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been so shitty with my overeating this year. It's mostly/pretty much ALL stress eating but, still... ugh @ me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm opposite in that i've lost 15 pounds but i still don't get the sexual attention i want (maybe because i'm isanely shy? and horny af), wich is stupid cause i recently decided i don't care, i'm bomb, fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I gained weight and my goal this time last year was to lose weight, but I've gained about 7 pounds in the past year, rather than losing it. Last year I spent 4-5 months trying to lose it, and then just got too frustrated that I'd lost nothing after diet and exercise, so now I just get on the treadmill for 30 minutes a day or so.



A few years ago I dropped weight for no reason at all (I did nothing different) and now I'm at my highest weight ever. I've never been more than 150 pounds before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lance Reply

Thread

Link

s2 of fargo was sooooo good. also i think it's cute that kirsten's dating him cause i feel like she wouldn't have even glanced in his direction ten years ago lol she's grown up Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like she has def been jerked around by a lot of pretty boys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only saw S2, but I enjoyed it. Dunst was great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree! i thought s2 was so much better than s1. loved hanzee f'ing everyone up.



i'm surprised she went from hedlund to plemons tbh, but i'm sure he's a nice enough guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn the sexy tag Reply

Thread

Link

I gained 15 pounds in the last year just from being depressed about some stuff and not taking proper care of myself. It's not much and it's not even really that noticeable to people (allegedly), but I used to be mad fit so when I look in the mirror at my flab and increasing waist size I just get sad thinking about all the progress I lost. But I just got a new job so I'm gonna have a lot more money and gonna commit myself to going to the gym three times a week again. I was happiest when I was living that way.



What's funny is my wake up call was when I foolishly bought a pair of size 28 jeans without trying them on, and when I took them home and put them on it felt like I was squeezing into a corset. I never exchanged them though because my goal is to lose the weight so I can fit into them again. They're such nice jeans omg! Reply

Thread

Link

Are you me? My weight gain was from going on anti depressants. So now I'm happy and fat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember when he killed a guy on FNL? Good times. Reply

Thread

Link

he did everyone a favor doing so cause that guy was a rapist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't so much the murder tbh but how random it was and the writing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like he's killed someone in everything I've seen him in lol. Even when he's playing a nice guy, he kills people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don't talk about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





too soon, sis too soon, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that storyline was such a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hated that storyline lmao why didnt he just call the cops/his dad??/ it was self defense that guy was trying to rape tyra. He wouldn't have gotten in trouble. Hiding it and throwing a body into a river makes you look GUILTY. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked him in Fargo, I'm interested in seeing how he will be in Black Mirror. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw other people on Netflix. It was pretty good.



Im trying to lose weight ..Its not easyyyy.. thankfully I'm a pear shape so the weight distributes evenly. I joined a gym atleast so that's a start. 😄



And yay can't wait for season 4 black mirror. Fuck me up 🤗 Reply

Thread

Link

im sorry he seems like a nice person but omg he is grotesque these days Reply

Thread

Link