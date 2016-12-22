Talking About His Weight Gain Made Jesse Plemons More Empathetic To What Women Go Through
Jesse Plemons is the worst schmoozer in Hollywood https://t.co/jKhH8R9BNr pic.twitter.com/VW1Du7bSLB— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) 20 de dezembro de 2016
- AKA Meth Damon, the potato king. (Channing who??)
- When asked what was worse, gaining weight or talking about it: "Doing it or having to talk about it? And then it carried over to Fargo, too. Everyone’s like, “You gained all this weight!” I was like, “No, I’ve been fat for a while now.” [laughs] Yeah, talking about it, if anything, makes me a little more empathetic— sympathetic?—to what women have to go through. My God! Men in general are just not held under the same microscope in that way. It’s bizarre that that’s all people wanted to talk about. Why is that some sort of a badge or some sort of accomplishment? Like, anyone can do that. You just have to eat shit."
- Auditioned for Star Wars because his agent said he should meet J.J Abrams (who he claims to be really nice). Bombed terribly hard on his audition and the thought of being on a franchise scares him.
- Had sort of an existential crisis after Friday Night Lives was over because he couldn't find a set that was as laid-back and encouraging to actors.
- Is doing a ep of Black Mirror next season
Do you get asked about your weight a lot, ONTD? TYFYA!
Edited at 2016-12-22 11:06 pm (UTC)
A few years ago I dropped weight for no reason at all (I did nothing different) and now I'm at my highest weight ever. I've never been more than 150 pounds before.
i'm surprised she went from hedlund to plemons tbh, but i'm sure he's a nice enough guy.
What's funny is my wake up call was when I foolishly bought a pair of size 28 jeans without trying them on, and when I took them home and put them on it felt like I was squeezing into a corset. I never exchanged them though because my goal is to lose the weight so I can fit into them again. They're such nice jeans omg!
too soon, sis
Im trying to lose weight ..Its not easyyyy.. thankfully I'm a pear shape so the weight distributes evenly. I joined a gym atleast so that's a start. 😄
And yay can't wait for season 4 black mirror. Fuck me up 🤗
idk if I want to give Black Mirror another chance after S1Ep1, which still gives me nightmares.