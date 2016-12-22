but is the sex spethacular ? Reply

Thread

Link

God dammit I wanted to be the first to make that joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was about to mention that too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dangit was coming to say just that lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK you beat us Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did he pull a track out while he was blowing her back out? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DAMN IT. I knew someone would beat me to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew someone would make this comment before I could. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Goddamn it, you beat us lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was gonna be very disappointed if this wasnt the first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only reason i came in this post lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if that guy pulls ha tracks out while blowing ha back out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched that earlier this year with one of my old coworkers, and we both laughed so hard, neither of us could breathe right for a full 10 minutes afterward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I'm like the tenth person here to have wanted to make this joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PERFECT first comment LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao you beat me to it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well she clearly didn't marry him for his mediocre white boy looks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a pretty wedding though, I love Christmas/winter weddings, I think they're so pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

is he the guy from the first cheetah girls movie? Reply

Thread

Link

um no that guy was sexy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

.. are these pictures made in front of cardboard pieces? Reply

Thread

Link

I can't even read that cursive text on the sign after the first line. What the hell is that. Reply

Thread

Link

i think it says 'find a seat either side, you're loved by the groom & bride'? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

find a seat

either side you're loved

by both the groom and bride Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Find a seat on either side you're loved by the groom and bride

yeah THAT WAS too much, that wedding planner... peeps didn't care.



Edited at 2016-12-22 09:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Find a seat either side you're loved ❤️ by both the groom and bride. The font is shit though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bad typography is so offensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1 I would rather drink out of a solo cup than read a program written in a shitty script



/snob but w/e Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cute



hope she has fun getting a track pulled out while he blows her back out Reply

Thread

Link

oooh, that's a pretty wedding. Reply

Thread

Link





I hope their first dance was to this classic. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the DJ had this in the rotation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay for her, she looks happy but, when will the strapless wedding gowns style be over? Reply

Thread

Link

I hate most wedding gowns, but strapless ones are the worst and everyone tries to wear them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love strapless wedding gowns, oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Strapless dresses are fine imo, but it's ridiculous that like 95% of wedding dresses are strapless. I'm sure many women want straps and sleeves too, come on! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like strapless gowns but i think they can be really unflattering Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate em even if I had been buff arms Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah they're way overdone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://registry.theknot.com/kiely-will iams-brandon-cox-december-2016/13937563 also lol aw their wedding registry is pretty reasonable, i've seen way more ridic stuff requested from people i know personally: Reply

Thread

Link

That really was reasonable. Last year this woman I knew only had Williams Sonoma items on her registry. I think the cheapest item was a ladle for 125 dollars... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did he blow her back out while he was pulling a track out? Reply

Thread

Link

I cant lol. One time a guy pulled out one of my clip ins while we were having sex. He just went with it and clipped it into his hair. I guess for safe keeping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's kinda cute tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooooo i love this so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like to make jokes during sex so I would totally love this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He does look like a man capable of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks bland. Reply

Thread

Link

Failed title.



Should have been "No more broken promethes, promethes". Reply

Thread

Link

reading just the first part of the title i thought she died D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, he looks like he can blow a tax audit out. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shittttt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLOLOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link