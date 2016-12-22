‘Blade Runner 2049’ Helmer Denis Villeneuve Eyed to Direct ‘Dune’ Reboot
EXCLU: Denis Villeneuve in early talks to direct DUNE reboot at Legendary https://t.co/zNiuPSlr8c— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) December 21, 2016
Villeneuve is in early talks to direct Legendary’s “Dune” reboot.
The filmmaker helmed the Amy Adams-starrer 'Arrival,' released last month, and the upcoming sci-fi sequel 'Blade Runner 2049.'
that's exciting
i hope you enjoy it
and that's if you only adapt the first book!
I'd have waited until BR flops/doesn't flop before handing him another huge budget remake/reboot, but Legendary/WB gon Legendary/WB.