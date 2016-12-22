Utada Hikaru Is Working On The Theme Song For Kingdom Hearts 3
We'll do it. Actually we have already started. Sorry for keeping you waiting. teruzane @ritch_diaz @utadahikaru Still Waiting for a confirma— u3music (@u3music) December 22, 2016
Utada's father and manager, Utada Teruzane, has confirmed today that she is currently working on a new theme song for the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3.
FINALLY!! I hope Disney is paying her better this time.
2017 is gonna be such a big year for Kingdom Hearts 3 news, I'm so excited.
I loved the DDD opening though, it gave me chills.