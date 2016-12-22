Utada Hikaru Is Working On The Theme Song For Kingdom Hearts 3

I swear if trump kills us all before this is released... Reply

I wasn't feeling her new album so hopefully this is better. Reply

idc about the music i want to see some fucking trailers Reply

Yaaaas. Give me the final Eva theme too, hikki sis. Reply

This x100 itsbeen84years.gif Reply

fucking queen! slay me! Reply

Oh man I hope that means they do an orchestra version for it like the other two!! I'm too excited lol. Reply

YESSS Reply

I'm so excited! I can't believe we're finally going to have something that's not Hikari/Simple and Clean or Passion/Sanctuary. Reply

I love those songs but you can only remix them so many times. XD Reply

If they couldn't get Utada back I honestly expected them to mashup the 2 songs together for KH3 lmfao Reply

About time! I will be 40 when this game come out but I will wait for it. Yes, I will. Reply

i hope the opening is still simple and clean Reply

GOD IS REAL ❤



2017 is gonna be such a big year for Kingdom Hearts 3 news, I'm so excited. Reply

Anything in which Utada Hikaru is involved, I'm here for, but especially this. Reply

I wish that 1.5 and 2.5 were coming to the PS4 before 2.8, it would have been fun to play those two and then do 2.8. Reply

Finally!! I wonder how many times they're gonna remix this song like they did with Hikari/Simple and Clean/Passion/Sanctuary Reply

the billions of handheld sequels/prequels/midquels/spin offs will give them plenty of chances! Reply

