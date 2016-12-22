Zayn allegedly proposed to Gigi and she said no

the tattoo is coming! Reply

Buy her a house first smh Reply

put it in ha name tho Reply

Don't leave her homeless!!!



SameMistakes.mp3 Reply

Lmao yes! Reply

Buy her Yolanda a house! Reply

Why are some people so obsessed with being engaged? It's like they can't have a relationship without it inevitably happening. Johnny Depp is/was the same way. Reply

LOL, I was just going to comment about how Vanessa Paradis turned down Johnny's proposal while they were together Reply

just a bit of armchair psych from me but i think that some people see romance as more like gestures than everyday actions if that makes sense. like zayn obv treats his gfs like shit since he always cheats but he thinks changing that side of him would take a long proccess and work so instead he'll just win them back through big gestures (which are easy to make once in a while, rather than a build-up of things every day, like real long-lasting relationships do) instead.



i am high af rn Reply

that makes total sense! Reply

Good analysis! Reply

yeah, that makes sense. i always low-key assume men who do those OOT gestures are in the doghouse. Reply

you're wise when you're high, keep it up ;) Reply

Makes sense to me! My ex, who cheated on me constantly, proposed to me after one year. He was also constantly talking about having kids and settling down even though I repeatedly told him I didn't want kids. These men thing they can just do/say 'the right thing' and keep their perfect little girlfriend while also fucking anyone they want on the side. Reply

We need to tell kids when they're growing up that Ross Geller is not someone to look up to. Reply

I don't get it either.



That's kind of why I don't ever want to get married. I don't want either of us to deal with that pressure of being engaged or when do we get married or whatever.



I'd rather just try to build a good relationship with a person without those crazy expectations & hope for the best. Reply

A lot of people have really ingrained ideas of how relationships are supposed to feel and look from the outside. They think a real relationship always needs drama, or that engagements are par for the course. Reply

fear of being alone Reply

idgi either. I mean obviously I understand why people GET engaged, and it's awesome, but this rush to BE engaged? Reply

i think for men esp w/zayn's track record it's probably a manipulation tactic? i have a phd from r/relationships though so take that w/a grain of salt Reply

after seeing how his engagement to Perrie went, idk why anyone would say yes to him Reply

Is this not something people talk about first to know they're on the same page? Or is supposed to be a surprise? Reply

Not if you're a dumb and immature 20 year old. Reply

Based off his relationship with Perrie, he probably was caught cheating again and proposed Reply

I don't really get the impression that Zayn has thought about or talked out anything before doing it. Reply

It's possible we could end that statement after thought. Because are we sure that Zayn actually has had a thought? Reply

So hes That Dude, who proposes to every girl he's with. Reply

Just more reason to like Gigi.



Good for her. Reply

they serve caramel apples at nba games? Reply

i love how this is your only takeaway Reply

you're asking the real questions Reply

ngl they both looked cute this day Reply

i rly like gigi despite most of her friendships, her relationship and her family. Reply

lmao...i love you...but i hate everything related to you that isn't actually you Reply

i'm sayin tho!! Reply

same lmao. she's pretty and comes across as likeable/down to earth in interviews. Reply

I get you. She's just adjacent to a lot of annoying people. I like her for her outrage at Bryce Harper about cheating in a stupid late night show game because I'm that kind of dweeb, too. Reply

nah I totally agree lol Reply

Lol I'm with u Reply

he would lol Reply

Men who ain't shit always jump to proposals to try to lock down the girl they're cheating on lmfao it's so stupid Reply

i hope she breaks his heart Reply

I will never get those couples that seem to get engaged after a hot minute, it just seems so odd Reply

He looks rly good in this gif RIP that hair Reply

Harry looks really good here, like tasty good. Reply

I would def smash if he still looked like this. Reply

lol Reply

ugly Reply

I miss his long hair so much. Reply

This motherfucker can go out and get $50,000 worth of ugly Gucci shit, but not one $5 tub of hair styling product. Me too, bb.This motherfucker can go out and get $50,000 worth of ugly Gucci shit, but not one $5 tub of hair styling product. Reply

Lol same Reply

