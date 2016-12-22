Critics' Picks: The Worst of Film in 2016

THR film critics rank 10(5) things they hated on the big screen in 2016

Brad Pitt in 'Allied'
AlliedH2016



Pitt gives a constricted, stiffly internalized performance that just reads as disengaged. He's rarely been less interesting.

Jesse Eisenberg in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'
batman_v_superman_dawn_of_justice_still_5



Portrayed as a privileged tech guru who makes the actor's take on Mark Zuckerberg look like the epitome of style and manners, Luthor, loaded with vocal tics and gushing with smarmy ripostes and threats, is loathsome without an ounce of insidious charm.

Belated Sequels
Zoolander_Zoolander_2_Split



Sequels to Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bad Santa, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Zoolander and Independence Day
If something’s been dead that long, let it rest in peace rather than polluting our memories of earlier, better movies.

'Sea of Trees'
seaoftrees2015_04



What happens to the more tough-minded and adventurous sides of the director’s personality on such ventures is a mystery; Sea of Trees is an ocean of banality.

'Nine Lives'
nine_lives_kevin_spacey_h_2016



Some acting that an experienced director should never have allowed onto the screen; and an unusually gruesome color palette.

