Critics' Picks: The Worst of Film in 2016
THR film critics rank 10(5) things they hated on the big screen in 2016
Brad Pitt in 'Allied'
Pitt gives a constricted, stiffly internalized performance that just reads as disengaged. He's rarely been less interesting.
Jesse Eisenberg in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'
Portrayed as a privileged tech guru who makes the actor's take on Mark Zuckerberg look like the epitome of style and manners, Luthor, loaded with vocal tics and gushing with smarmy ripostes and threats, is loathsome without an ounce of insidious charm.
Belated Sequels
Sequels to Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bad Santa, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Zoolander and Independence Day
If something’s been dead that long, let it rest in peace rather than polluting our memories of earlier, better movies.
'Sea of Trees'
What happens to the more tough-minded and adventurous sides of the director’s personality on such ventures is a mystery; Sea of Trees is an ocean of banality.
'Nine Lives'
Some acting that an experienced director should never have allowed onto the screen; and an unusually gruesome color palette.
'Sea of Trees'
What happens to the more tough-minded and adventurous sides of the director’s personality on such ventures is a mystery; Sea of Trees is an ocean of banality.
'Nine Lives'
Some acting that an experienced director should never have allowed onto the screen; and an unusually gruesome color palette.
nothing but the truth, I liken his performance to a dude in film school who was a big fan of Nic Cage & tried to emulate his Face/Off persona in everything we put him in, this is JE in BvS
and CRAZY
and A LIBERAL ARTS MAJOR
side-eyeing JK for allowing this to happen
Also Colin Firth should come back and save me from the sequels of watching Depp play "evil."
(oops spoilers in this comment!)
Yes, the 2nd movie sucked, but I love those girls so much.
brb, gonna take a walk to Mt. Everest and meet the ghost of my dad somehow???, who forced me to let him die in a tornado while saving a dog even though I had super-speed, so he can tell me a story about horses from beyond the grave, the moral of which is that altruism sucks and everyone will find something to yell at you about if you try to help.