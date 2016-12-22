Critics' Picks: The Worst of Film in 2016

shit i've never even heard of sea of trees lol Reply

The reviews on it were great though. Whenever I need a laugh because they always go in on McConaughey's acting. Reply

oh word? i'm gonna have to dig then lol Reply

I downloaded it because it recently leaked and I fell asleep halfway through. It's so boring and the style it's told in is really jarring. I had already seen The Forest before I saw that and I thought that was a lot more exciting. And I love Matthew and Ken so I was hoping for more. Reply

The script made it onto the Black List too! Oh, hopes were high and reviews were hilarious. Reply

DO NOT SEE IT!! WORST MOVIE OF THE YEAR!



i fucking hate jesse eisenberg Reply

His face makes me so angry Reply

his face, voice, mannerisms and entire being. i just can't fucking stand him Reply

I saw him on a book panel last year with a guy from TBBT. They were doing audience questions and he asked the first questioner whether they preferred him or the TBBT guy. He didn't get the answer he was expecting. Reply

i would pay money to punch him Reply

he was kinda cute in Wes Craven's Cursed, but then he wasn't after that. Reply

I like him as a bird. Reply

He only knows how to play a vaguely autistic misfit and I say this as someone on the spectrum Reply

I really didn't think Allied was that terrible, lol. It was bland, but the costumes and cinematography were pretty Reply

From the trailer, it basically looked like a less actionfilled Mr. & Mrs. Smith set during WWII Reply

I saw it and thought it was pretty good. The ending was obvious though. Reply

I liked the film and cried at the ending even if it was obvious. Reply

what was it? was she a traitor or not? spoil me. Reply

Nine Lives wasn't good, but I got a couple laughs. I didn't think it was the worst movie I've ever seen. I'm no movie aficionado, though. lol Reply

Jesse Eisenberg in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'



nothing but the truth, I liken his performance to a dude in film school who was a big fan of Nic Cage & tried to emulate his Face/Off persona in everything we put him in, this is JE in BvS Reply

omg this Alfonso gif tho!!!! Reply

Link





hey there person with flawless taste Reply

jesse eisenberg was not only a bad casting choice but i feel his character was written so stupidly. there was nothing to work with and jesse was phoning it in Reply

But see... he's MANIC

and CRAZY

and A LIBERAL ARTS MAJOR Reply

i feel like that's literally how Zack Snyder's mind works Reply

this description is killing me Reply

Only Zack Snyder could take one of the comic book world's most iconic and intriguing villains and turn him into Max Landis. Reply

talk about spoilers Reply

Yikes, is that Depp in Fantastic Beasts? Reply

urgh Reply

HIDEOUS Reply

jfc he's a ghoul Reply

looks like the pillsbury doughboy after being an alcoholic for thirty years. Reply

dyinggggg Reply

i ugly cackled Reply

Lmao Reply

he looks like Joel Edgerton in Loving in this gif Reply

They makeup department didn't even try to make him look distinct. Voldemort has a recognizable look, he just looks like an aging hipster who runs a mens hair salon in a gentrified neighborhood. Reply

Dumbledore must have been blind or love-potioned, ew Reply

This whole look is bad but what is that terrible straggly mustache in particular. Also, they did something weird with his eyes that made me wonder if they were gonna burst out of his head. Reply

He only had one line and it was terrible. Someone mentioned Jude Law instead and now I could cry. Colin should come back as Graves. Reply

Good god, he's so ugly. He got ugly so fast Reply

he was so awful and he only had like 30 seconds of screen time. i'm glad i didn't pay to see this. Reply

The story of how [SPOILER] grew up to be a bloated, albino toad. Reply

I still do t understand why they thought this was a good idea. What year are they living in? Reply

Pretty sure spoiler character was supposed to have handsomness that put everyone at ease, Dorian-Gray style Reply

I was so fucking pissed off. This bloated overrated loser. Reply

He was terrible with only one line. I don't know how they will continue with him at the forefront. Reply

he looks so fat, old and pedophile-y. Reply

i'm gonna barf Reply

this bitch



side-eyeing JK for allowing this to happen Reply

I thought the movie was excellent but the moment I saw Johnny I was taken out of the movie. He had ONE LINE and it was laughable. He's not this fantastic actor and imo he's never been a good one. Reply

I've been waiting for this.



Also Colin Firth should come back and save me from the sequels of watching Depp play "evil."



(oops spoilers in this comment!) Reply

ew Reply

the second time seeing the movie i just burst out laughing at this reveal like... so scary Reply

lmao...this made me physically recoil! Reply

Is there a post about the confirming of Sex and the City 3? Reply

gtfo, for real? (although i had a great time hate-watching the second movie while drunk, so...) Reply

I just googled it and it seems to be confirmed, just not by EW or People. I'm going to wait to get excited until they report it.



Yes, the 2nd movie sucked, but I love those girls so much. Reply

What's this one about? Reply

Sex and the City: In Space!

Reply

Not sure if want. Give me S3 of The Carrie Diaries instead. Reply

i took my 7 y/o brother to nine lives it was fun for what it was lol! he is a cat person so we enjoyed it as a sibling bonding moment Reply

it was such a throwback plot! in the 2000s dog and cat movies were so big for kids. it surprised me Reply

aww Reply

aww that's really sweet Reply

eisenberg was doing a max landis impression in BvS, which is why he was unwatchable and devoid of charm Reply

Explains a lot. Reply

i hate max landis SO MUCH. i have so many horrifying stories about him from friends in LA just being an over the top exhausting nightmare Reply

lol this is an insult online to Landis but has no basis in reality as far as I know. Source? Reply

Jessie seems like a dick, but I can't hate him too much if hes riffing on Max. Reply

wow I just watched 5 secs of a ML interview, I take it back it's genius & 100% accurate Reply

That explains so much now. Reply

lol true Reply

he's always unwatchable and devoid of charm Reply

i heard max might be directing a remake of american werewolf in london Reply

Are all these lists just going to be Nine Lives / BvS or Suicide Squad? Reply

I've only heard great things about Bridget Jones 3 actually Reply

omg this is catchy af Reply

I'm barely a minute in and I'm cackling. "ding ding ding ding, Maaarrrtha" Reply

the flash part lmao Reply

I finally saw BAT OF GOTHAM VEE KAL-EL DAWN OF JUSTICE and it was so much worse than I could have ever imagined. And yeah, it was the extended version, delusional stans.



brb, gonna take a walk to Mt. Everest and meet the ghost of my dad somehow???, who forced me to let him die in a tornado while saving a dog even though I had super-speed, so he can tell me a story about horses from beyond the grave, the moral of which is that altruism sucks and everyone will find something to yell at you about if you try to help. Reply

I haven't even watching this movie and your comment has me rolling Reply

my big fat greek wedding 2 was fine and harmless. I agree with the rest of this list tho. Reply

Yeah, I saw it with my mom and it was pretty cute. Reply

