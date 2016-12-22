In KStew moves on quick news: People confirm she's dating Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell
Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell are dating: Source https://t.co/7h69hWT9IP pic.twitter.com/jsGunGUIx6— People Magazine (@people) December 22, 2016
- A source says they're dating and having fun.
- She was dating St. Vincent like a week ago.
SOURCE
goody goody gumdrops friends
look at that friendship
Don't know if Stella is living with her. Or even if she came back with Kristen when the film wrapped. Like all her girlfriends, I take it with a grain of salt.