All joking aside she's actually not terrible (obviously ignoring the lyrics). Even her acting clip she released like a year and a half ago was far from awful. I want more for this girl than the life she has filled with crappy people. Reply

ia Reply

Seriously. I'm really rooting for her, but I don't think she'll have a real shot unless her terrible parents and Doug all get shot into the sun and stop being gross to her. Reply

Pretty much. Reply

Yeah, she seems really sweet. I stan ha and Bella! Reply

She seems like a really sweet girl, and at first she seemed kind of tongue in cheek and in on the joke but she's seemed so sad and stuck lately Reply

She seems really sweet so I sort of root for her. Reply

mte. i was super apathetic towards her but then i watched the mother/daughter experiment or whatever that awful show was. i just want this poor girl to find people who actually love her and won't use her, i especially want her to get away from her mother. Reply

Her poor face. I don't know what she's done to it, but its not the same. :( Reply

Fillers I think. They got really weird when she was pregnant. Reply

it looks like she had a nose job Reply

Brian Moylan needs to review this masterpiece and work of art. Reply

sassy, silly, and simplistic! Reply

The least they could have down is give her an actual Mistletoe Bikini to wear. Reply

Is she still with Doug or nah? Reply

I think they broke up awhile ago but are now back together Reply

I want to feel bad for her w her fucked up life, but girl has $$$. She'll never be without healthcare, which is going to be a luxury in a few weeks. Reply

I still feel bad for her. Just because you have access to healthcare doesn't mean there's anyone in your life that actually gives a shit about you. Reply

You're not wrong. But it's easier to cope with those things when you never have to worry about money. Reply

Mte. What kind of comment? Reply

Oh god. Don't remind me. Health insurance is a huge reason why I'm still in my miserable relationship. Reply

Mariah Carey who? I see her coming for that queen of xmas title. Reply

Not looking for any Mariah lambs to hate me, but I heard 30 seconds and thought "This could be a Mariah track!" lol...It's actually a catchy song all messiness aside. Reply

This girl reminds me of Kylie Jenner but with three key factors missing – the fame, money, and racism (as far as I know). Reply

i'm a little shocked tbh Reply

that's nice



i hope she gets the help she needs Reply

come and slay me with ur jingle bells bay beyyyy Reply

is this lana del rey Reply

lmao for real though Reply

mte i may just be way too sleepy, but the talking and her ~sexy acting made me think of Lana Reply

I love Lana, but I immediately thought the same thing haha. Reply

Chin implants? o.O Reply

