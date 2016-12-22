The Lost City of Z - Official Teaser Trailer | Amazon Studios
This spring, discover the incredible true story of THE LOST CITY OF Z, based on the bestselling book by David Grann. Directed by James Gray, starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland.
source
He's playing the lead in two films that will be released next year, Good Time, a crime caper from the Safdie brothers (may premiere at Cannes), and Damsel (a romantic comedy Western set in 1880 with Mia Wasikowska).
I love Charlie, but I need his Jax accent to be his real accent lmao
maybe Green Street?
He's fine af, though, good Lord. Dat ass.
And Mike Ryan, critic at the HuffPo said “I really liked THE LOST CITY OF Z. Charlie Hunnam is great. Probably my fav Robert Pattinson performance because he just blends in perfectly.”
Critics loved the movie, and the demand for tickets at the NYFF was so great, they added 7 additional screenings, more than for any other film at the festival, and that included Jackie and a couple of other heavyweight films. This is really a movie for people who appreciate film.
The explorer Charlie plays was the inspiration for Indiana Jones (and we all know how boring he was). This trailer is a little low key but the film is anything but.
chill a bit (:
i would hardly call jungle territory uncharted if there were already people living there, but i guess if it's not white people but "life-threatening" tribes then it doesn't count right?
also the animals and the natives wouldn't threaten their lives if those white people hadn't invaded their living space, yikes
literally yes, it is. it has been done to death and it's a tired concept. oh no yt ppl exploring land that's not theirs and not following the customs of the ppl living on the land and calling them murderous barbarians when they defend themselves. what a totally new concept
Edited at 2016-12-22 08:52 pm (UTC)