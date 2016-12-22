Damn, is RPatz really playing a second fiddle to Charlie Hunnam now? Reply

have you seen charlie tho Reply

Not exactly. Rob has been signed onto this film since 2009, when Brad Pitt was set to play the lead. He's the only one to have stayed with the project all these years (and he got great reviews for this supporting role, coming out of the NYFF). James Gray is one of the directors he wanted to work with, and that's how he's been choosing his projects (Cronenberg, Herzog, Michod, Claire Dennis).



He's playing the lead in two films that will be released next year, Good Time, a crime caper from the Safdie brothers (may premiere at Cannes), and Damsel (a romantic comedy Western set in 1880 with Mia Wasikowska).

Oh ok, i haven't seen him in anything for the longest time. I only hear about him thanks to ONTD.

I really don't think he cares, I kinda believe he's enjoying living out of the spotlight playing supporting roles only

And? I don't get the hate for supporting roles, they turn to be the best in many cases.

hm Reply

its a no from me Reply

Apparently it's getting great reviews.



I love Charlie, but I need his Jax accent to be his real accent lmao

everytime he has his english accent it just sounds like Jax doing his best WitSec impression or something.

His real accent is so bizarre - he's a Geordie but doesn't sound like it at all to me.

it's apparent in Children of Men but like no other role

maybe Green Street?



maybe Green Street? Reply

His Jax accent was still wonky af. Lmao



He's fine af, though, good Lord. Dat ass. Reply

Charlie got great reviews from the premiere at the NYFF. I saw one critic tweet "All is forgiven," which cracked me up.



And Mike Ryan, critic at the HuffPo said “I really liked THE LOST CITY OF Z. Charlie Hunnam is great. Probably my fav Robert Pattinson performance because he just blends in perfectly.”



Critics loved the movie, and the demand for tickets at the NYFF was so great, they added 7 additional screenings, more than for any other film at the festival, and that included Jackie and a couple of other heavyweight films. This is really a movie for people who appreciate film. Reply

lol he always sounds like he's faking his natural accent to me

this kind of caught my attention bc part of it was filmed in colombia but lmao it looks so uninteresting wow

Yes, exploring uncharted jungle territory and experiencing life-threatening creatures and tribes is so boring.



The explorer Charlie plays was the inspiration for Indiana Jones (and we all know how boring he was). This trailer is a little low key but the film is anything but. Reply

lmaooo so defensive



chill a bit (: Reply

chill babe i actually don't like the indie jones movies so that explains a lot



i would hardly call jungle territory uncharted if there were already people living there, but i guess if it's not white people but "life-threatening" tribes then it doesn't count right? Reply

"uncharted jungle territory"... the expedition happened in 1925 sis, not 1525. It was in very much charted Brazilian territory.



also the animals and the natives wouldn't threaten their lives if those white people hadn't invaded their living space, yikes Reply

Yes, exploring uncharted jungle territory and experiencing life-threatening creatures and tribes is so boring



literally yes, it is. it has been done to death and it's a tired concept. oh no yt ppl exploring land that's not theirs and not following the customs of the ppl living on the land and calling them murderous barbarians when they defend themselves. what a totally new concept



Edited at 2016-12-22 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

It doesn't look bad and Charlie looks hot in vintage wardrobe so I am here for this.

Im not usually into a lot of non fiction but this book was really well written combining the past and the present.

neaux Reply

this could be fun. i was surprised by rpattz imdb. 2 films done and 3 in pre-production. i didnt think he was really working anymore.

No @ this racism

mte, the way the mood shifts when the ~wild brown people~ show up to scream DANGER, DANGER like....... k

tbf the voiceover is from a racist character that tries to persuade Fawcett with tales of adventures and "noble" battles against what were considered savages at the time in Europe. It's not the message of the movie or what Fawcett believed in.

yup Reply

it's a no from me Reply

Honestly thought that charlie hunnam was was marc blucas in that still

Are all the white people killed?

according to the wiki fawcett & his companions disappeared while on the expedition, so yeah probably

But probably with a lot deaths on the indigenous side as well.

Parent

Hurrah for a new James Gray movie, although I'm still mad at Harvey Weinstein for screwing over The Immigrant and denying it a UK release.

MTE. In a petty sort of way, I wanted for this movie to overshadow whatever Weinstein will be shilling in the 2017/18 awards season, but the April release date makes that unlikely.

