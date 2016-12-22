Future Oscar winner, Viola Davis shares how she relaxes during the holidays
Viola Davis stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared how she likes to chill during her time off.
Jimmy and Viola Davis then play the 'Best Friends Challenge'. They take turns drawing questions from the best friends box and guessing each other's answers. Of course, it doesn't go so well... lol
ONTD, it's the holidays, let's keep it fun! What's your favorite Viola Davis .gif?
Source: Youtube | Youtube
Jimmy and Viola Davis then play the 'Best Friends Challenge'. They take turns drawing questions from the best friends box and guessing each other's answers. Of course, it doesn't go so well... lol
ONTD, it's the holidays, let's keep it fun! What's your favorite Viola Davis .gif?
Source: Youtube | Youtube
To me that's why Octavia works better on film than Viola. Octavia can really immerse herself better in a character than Viola.
With that said, I would love to see Viola and Octavia in more film projects that have nuance where they could really have something to chew on and show their full range.
but ia on the second part. octavia gives much more nuanced performances that are just as amazing as ott acting that ppl tend to praise. in fact, i think nailing nuanced, quiet performances can be much harder and octavia does them effortlessly.
and i love ur icon
Edited at 2016-12-22 08:01 pm (UTC)
Gif dump
Re: Gif dump
(and fuck u jimmy fallon)
This heaux wanted to see Why Him? and I promptly told her FUCK NO. She made me sit through Sisters last year, I'm not seeing the James Franco doucheathon this year.