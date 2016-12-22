Viola Davis - Queen

Future Oscar winner, Viola Davis shares how she relaxes during the holidays

Viola Davis stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared how she likes to chill during her time off.





Jimmy and Viola Davis then play the 'Best Friends Challenge'. They take turns drawing questions from the best friends box and guessing each other's answers. Of course, it doesn't go so well... lol



ONTD, it's the holidays, let's keep it fun! What's your favorite Viola Davis .gif?

Source: Youtube | Youtube
