Future Oscar winner, Viola Davis shares how she relaxes during the holidays

I want her to win the Oscar, but I'm honestly low key pissed it's going to be for Supporting Actress. Reply

I really hope she comes through with her speech and mentions how woc seem to only have a chance @ the oscars in the supporting category somehow tbH Reply

I love her so much. Reply

I only like jacuzzis if I'm in them alone. I want to relax. Reply

i want her to win because her speech will be incredible Reply

i just loveeeee her. cannot wait to see her up on that stage receiving her academy award. Reply

lol she is so not into that game Reply

a classic that can be used for everything Reply

this one in all sizes hahaha Reply

My favorite Viola gif Reply

always and forever this gif, bless <3 Reply

I love her but often times in her performances she over acts. She has an acting style similar to Susan Hayward.



To me that's why Octavia works better on film than Viola. Octavia can really immerse herself better in a character than Viola. Reply

I wish Octavia had the same kind of success that Viola's had. She's so powerful and quiet at the same time. I always enjoy watching her. Reply

I mostly agree. Viola is very much a leading actress. She can do subtlety (The Help, Far from Heaven), but that's not really why people watch her (or Meryl). They go to the cinema or turn on the TV on Thursday to see her Act.



With that said, I would love to see Viola and Octavia in more film projects that have nuance where they could really have something to chew on and show their full range. Reply

i love violas acting, i think it fits the parts she plays and what most of us want and expect from her



but ia on the second part. octavia gives much more nuanced performances that are just as amazing as ott acting that ppl tend to praise. in fact, i think nailing nuanced, quiet performances can be much harder and octavia does them effortlessly. Reply

Queen. We ain't worthy, etc. Reply

she looks stunning here. I love that dress and make up on her Reply

I really wanna watch HTGAWM for her but idk I just can't get into it :| Reply

i watched the first 2 seasons for her and aja cause shes beautiful then gave up



and i love ur icon



Edited at 2016-12-22 08:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Love your icon too <3 Reply

I love the bottom one Reply

get that oscar, queen!



(and fuck u jimmy fallon) Reply

i would die for u viola Reply

lmao I love this Reply

this is so cute Reply

Octavia 😂 Reply

I have successfully talked my best friend, her bf and her mom into seeing Fences for our Christmas Day movie.



This heaux wanted to see Why Him? and I promptly told her FUCK NO. She made me sit through Sisters last year, I'm not seeing the James Franco doucheathon this year. Reply

