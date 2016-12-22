Mischa Barton Loves Cars, Compares 'Dancing With The Stars' to 'The Hunger Games' and More
- About her dancing with the stars experience: “Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer. I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it. That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”
- Is co-hosting a show called Joyride for Esquire Network alongside T-Pain (rapper), Oliver Trevena (actor), and Brian Vickers (race car driver). Owns a vintage Cadillac that she fixes herself.
- Likes social media, especially instagram because it allows actors to give people a glimpse into their lifes.
- About the insta backlash she received after posting a pic wearing a bikini in a yatch with a caption mourning for a recent police shooting of a innocent black man: “I mean, yeah, it is what it is,” she says of the incident. I just know now to really try not to make emotional statements, which is the main thing. It tends to happen to everybody at some point.”
- Met with the Hollywood Medium recently to talk with a deceased uncle and thinks the guy has talent.
- The interviewer asks Mischa if she misses being as famous as she once was: “The business has changed so much. It’s just so crazy out there. I’ve been acting since I was 8 years old and then did the theater. My first movies were like old-school… I came from the days of real film. There was no digital. It takes a second to switch your brain over to that; it did for me. Now these young people think it’s so easy to be famous. It isn’t easy. They think it’s so easy to handle fame. It isn’t.”
- Says fans won't let Marissa Cooper go. It's weird, but she understands.
