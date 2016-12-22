Mischa Barton Loves Cars, Compares 'Dancing With The Stars' to 'The Hunger Games' and More

My first movies were like old-school… I came from the days of real film.



........ you'd think she was at the top of her game in 1970.



Also hey yeah i'm sure doing something like acting is hard, but with the paycheck, excuse me for not feeling bad for a lot of people who chose to go with that life. (General) You want to tweet and instagram and be in the news and promote something everywhere to the point of overexposure... enjoy that paycheck but i'll keep my tears.



2016-12-22

I get it, but you literally can't have an acting career without a social media presence anymore (unless you were grandfathered in so to speak). Anyone trying to make it in the business now... it's a requirement. Privacy is not an option- you have to come to an audition with a built in audience. I guess what I mean to say is- yeah, people at the Will Smith level of $$$ don't necessarily need a ton of empathy... but the working class actor is strugggggggling. The cost of living combined with the lack of job security is rough. Reply

JLaw is a good example of an exception to this. She had no backing and doesn't have social media. Reply

mte like okay Gloria Swanson Reply

I didn't even know she was on DwtS.



I watched her recent-ish horror movie The Hoarder. It was a little better than I was expecting it to be. Reply

You're better off. Reply

Her career trajectory is a wild ride. I remember that lesbian Russian movie she made about two girls who fall in love at a TATU concert. Reply

i always wondered if she was gay/bi & i think it's mostly bc of her lesbian films tbh Reply

it must be weird to be so famous a decade ago and now a nobody Reply

she was on dwts? in the US? my dad and i watch like every season and bitch about it. i don't remember hearing her name. Reply

I don't really watch dwts, but I think she was on the season before ryan lochte and was eliminated quickly cus her choreographies were a mess? I googled and apparently Nyle DiMarco (antm deaf model) won her season. Reply

yeah iirc she was the first or second eliminated so she was pretty forgettable Reply

Lol I had to tweet about that hunger games quote it was so extra Reply

I'm just glad she picked a fictional work to compare. Reply

I'm glad she's looking healthier these days. She had a rough go for awhile. Reply

ITA. She does seem difficult to work with like it rumoured back in The O.C. days and kinda out of touch, but I am glad she seems healthy since she went through some pretty rough mental health issues. Reply

i mean she was like 16 back then Reply

About the insta backlash she received after posting a pic wearing a bikini in a yatch with a caption mourning for a recent police shooting of a innocent black man: “I mean, yeah, it is what it is,” she says of the incident. I just know now to really try not to make emotional statements, which is the main thing. It tends to happen to everybody at some point.”





See this is why I have a hard time feeling bad for people like this. They're so dumb. The point is that your picture was tone deaf, honey.



But I still lol irl @ 'is she inviting us to stay on her yacht? isn't this how the roots miniseries started?' Reply

Lmao mte still kills me Reply

I just know now to really try not to make emotional statements, which is the main thing.



Yes, because that was the issue. Never change, Mischa.

I feel as if all celebrities are this clueless, but some of them hide it better than others. Reply

i'm glad to hear she's doing better. those bi's about her were so sad. Reply

Which ones? About the drug use? Reply

yep, and prostitution/yachting Reply

she was so beautiful on the oc. lmao @ her quote about the yacht pic, dumbass. Reply

OMG you guys. i went on a google huntand came across this, remember when these shoes were in? screaaaaaaam the 00s were so wrong Reply

Those shoes were never in. Reply

Thank God, lol Reply

I was probs too young, but I think they really were fashionable for a while there lmao Reply

yes they were, tons of celebrities had them. I had a pair but mine were leopard Reply

is that velvet? lmaoooooo jesus h christ Reply

kitten heels Reply

Lmao at YM. That magazine died in like 2004. Reply

You look at any red carpet photo from the early-2000s and the shoes are always HORRIBLE. I mean, the rest of the fashion generally isn't great either, but it was a bad time for shoes. Reply

Wait, YM stood for Young and Modern, didn't it? "Your Magazine" wtf?? Reply

and the capris! Reply

Oh god those cargo pants. I had them in satin and I hope the photos NEVER surface. Reply

those pants those shoes Reply

i feel like retailers are already trying to make the 00's come back and i'm not here for it Reply

Omg the long and flat points were soooo uncomfortable to wear Reply

I had to look up what the police shooting post was she was talking about. Forgot this mess! I love when people post stuff like this and post a photo of themselves... couldn't google a photo or him or something else? Reply

shut the fuck up @tdenney85 Reply

hoped they choked on their saltine Reply

