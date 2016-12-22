Leah Remini Thinks That Tom Cruise And John Travolta Will Never Leave Scientology
.@LeahRemini says Tom Cruise is "brainwashed" by Scientology, thinks he and John Travolta will never leave Church. https://t.co/S7HrfTRzlI pic.twitter.com/WHO0ZdDLzg— Variety (@Variety) 20 de dezembro de 2016
- Leah became a scientologist at 9 and left the church 34 years later after they started to treat her like a enemy and tried to tell her family that they couldn't talk with each other.
- A&E's 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' is a ratings success despite of Scientology's attempts to boycott it like creating a site to slander Leah.
- Hopes that Tom Cruise leaves the church one day because people who knew him before he was "brainwashed" say that he was a sweet and loving person and since then has become "something else".
- Katie Holmes is probs considered a suppresive person by the church and that would apply to Suri Cruise as well so Leah would hate to see him continue to give up real relationships for "something that is not good, that is not decent".
- Claims that John Travolta "isn't waffling" and that he's a sweet person who believes that Scientology is everything. She doesn't think that John or Tom will ever leave the church.
- She hopes that the IRS comes for the church eventually because they're hiding behind freedom of religion and that her show will bring awareness and help these people who have suffered to get a voice to reach for the government agencies that are supposed to protect them.
#FreeElisabethMoss
fucking scientology
So yeah, he's not leaving
Going Clear is the superior Scientology documentary.
this week's ep was interesting with david miscavige's dad being interviewed. i felt so awful for him when the private investigators that were following him thought he was having a heart attack and david just told them,"don't help him, if it's his time to die it's his time"
I'm loving Leah's series. I just adore that she was in the church, woke up and is just determined to make as much trouble for them as possible.