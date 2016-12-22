Leah Remini Thinks That Tom Cruise And John Travolta Will Never Leave Scientology

I gave up on Tom and John a long time ago



I'm dying to know why she's allowed to work with Nicole Kidman (who has been branded an SP), when Tom/their kids aren't allowed to be in extended contact with her and other Scientologists consider her to be ~evil.

I get the impression that actors are treated a bit differently because they are in the public eye. I know Leah said she had to turn down work when she was younger if someone was an SP, but she wasn't at the same level as Elisabeth is now.

Could just be calculated for the very purpose of not having someone completely isolated. She's probably told to act a certain way tbh

the really sad thing is her kids with tom don't really want to see her

fucking scientology

fucking scientology Reply

I could barely make it through the HBO documentary it just filled me with so much rage.

As I started reading I thought this was going to be about Tom and John's homosexual love affair.

Personally I think it's more likely that Tom Cruise and David Miscavige are hooking up.

I read somewhere that David actually despises Tom yet very much wants to be him and is super obsessed with him, which makes it more scary imo. Also not unlikely.

They'll never leave.

I hope they both wake up and leave but I'm not getting my hopes up. They- Tom especially- are apparently super isolated/watched by that cult. It's a fucking shame.

Tom seems like the kinda guy to pick a belief and fight tooth and nail for it even if it's wrong

So yeah, he's not leaving



So yeah, he's not leaving Reply

i honestly don't think that tom would ever leave unless david miscavige died or went to jail or something. as long as miscavige is in charge tom isn't going anywhere.

come on, Tom chose his cult over his own child. if that doesn't make him leave, nothing ever will.

I love Leah so much. She's really brave for going after Scientology like this, and I love that she is just not letting up.

I want to watch louis theroux's scientology movie

It's not very good, sadly. Leah's show so far has been much better.

It was like a long Weird Weekend.

It wasn't good. I personally wouldn't bother. Just watch Leah's show or Going Clear



Edited at 2016-12-22 07:59 pm (UTC) Reply

It's not good. It's weird.



Going Clear is the superior Scientology documentary. Reply

If you still want to watch, here's a link , but yeah, Leah's show is far more superior.

From the screeds of stuff I've read on Scientology - and boy is there a lot of it and yes I'll read it all - I get the feeling Travolta will never leave because he's too isolated and trapped by the church's threats to spill all his secrets, and I feel like Cruise will never lose because he's got too cushy a life being essentially the 2nd in command and the uber-celebrity who has everything done for him by merit of that position.

Totally agree!

I commented in a whisper thread about ex cult members that some sounded like ex scientology, and got attacked by randos who aggressively insisted that it's so easy to leave the church, it's just like christianity, stop believing the internet, etc. It's mind control for these people. Even worse for celebs, they're like one step below lron himself.

There are usually seventh day adventists giving out information in the S tunnel at grand central, but yesterday there were scientologists with L Rob Hubbard books. I wanted to say something to them, or at least warn the people talking to them, but I couldn't think of what I should say. I wonder what they would do if I wanted to talk to them about Leah Remini.

Don't get me started on Seventh Day Adventists. barf.

Leah's Scientology show has been on point but also super devastating. I can't believe the abuse, rape, forced abortions, violence, etc that Miscarriage and his peers get away with. No. Tom Cruise will never leave and they have too much shit on Travolta so even if he wanted to, he wouldn't be able.

i cry every week watching her show. it's so fucked up and sad how many lives have been destroyed/families ripped apart.



this week's ep was interesting with david miscavige's dad being interviewed. i felt so awful for him when the private investigators that were following him thought he was having a heart attack and david just told them,"don't help him, if it's his time to die it's his time"



Edited at 2016-12-22 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Ngl, I started crying when I saw the sad look on his dad's face when he said that and how he STILL hopes for David to come back to him. My god.

