16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Dead at 23

God her poor daughter. :( Reply

I just sent this in as well. It's sad, though :( Reply

dat sux Reply

That's so young. RIP :( Reply

I didn't remember her from this picture until I looked her up. Sad sad ending to a sad story. :(



Edited at 2016-12-22 07:13 pm (UTC) Reply

too young :( so sad. Reply

I wonder if the producers of these shows ever feel bad for exploiting these children? At 16 you're still a child, IDC. Reply

Mte Reply

this show has basically ruined the life of every person it casted Reply

Idk I think kail and chelsea aren't too bad. I mean yeah kail is a POS but I feel like without the show she would be far worse off tbh. Reply

These girls were pregnant at 16... Their lives were already in ruins before the show. None of these girls stood a chance, show or no show. Reply

This. I've never watched the show, but the stuff the comes up on ONTD about it makes it look exploitative as fuck. Reply

mte goddamn Reply

I saw this earlier so sad she was so young. I always wished she had been in teen mom instead of one of the other girls. RIP Valerie Reply

So young. Reply

that's so sad :( she was so young. Reply

RIP Reply

So sad. RIP Reply

What a tragedy. The city I live in is having a massive fentanyl issue right now with about 5-9 people are dying every night. Most of them homeless, of course, but that doesn't make it less sad.



In the summer a young couple with kids went out, decided to get high and never made it home. They were not even addicts, they just wanted a good time and didn't really know any better.



Makes me sad to think of how lives get tossed away for what seems like a problem that can be fixed with the right tools. Reply

Jesus that sounds like the plot in TTG's batman Reply

i don't know about the second part of what you said. non addicts don't just go out looking for heroin to have a good time and bring their kids along. that is straight up addict behavior through and through Reply

Sorry, my phrasing was misleading. The kids were left at home, they had planned a night out. Reply

Jesus-that's so sad. My boyfriends twin is an opioid addict and being able to look at a carbon copy of my boyfriend but on drugs is really haunting sometimes. I wish people were more educated about narcotics before they messed with them. Reply

Damn, fentanyl is some hard core shit. It's crazy that so many people have such unregulated access to it. I mean, I know that there are no bounds to what people can obtain but I never realized there was such a mass quantity available of it, on any level. Reply

Do you live in Vancouver? Reply

I live in the Ft Lauderdale area, the "rehab capital of the world" and it is a straight up epidemic, in just the actual town I live in of 60,000 ppl 88 ppl OD'd in just the month of Oct, 11 of those being fatal. Reply

5-9 PER NIGHT?! jfc :( Reply

Vancouver? Although at this rate it could be several places in the US or Canada.



Sorry, should've scrolled. I was reading about how fire services stop more ODs than fires at this point, but they don't have enough of the OD-stopping drug whose name I've forgotten.



Edited at 2016-12-23 12:25 am (UTC) Reply

Wasn't there a night recently (no more than a couple weeks ago) where 13 people OD'ed from fentanyl.



Reply

Oh.....goodness. RIP Reply

