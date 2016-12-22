16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Dead at 23
Ms. Fairman was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's home. Her death is currently under investigation by the coroner's office.
She appeared in Season 2 of '16 and Pregnant' and has struggled with substance abuse. She was arrested in 2015 on prostitution charges. She is survived by her 7 year old daughter.
I saw this earlier so sad she was so young. I always wished she had been in teen mom instead of one of the other girls. RIP Valerie
In the summer a young couple with kids went out, decided to get high and never made it home. They were not even addicts, they just wanted a good time and didn't really know any better.
Makes me sad to think of how lives get tossed away for what seems like a problem that can be fixed with the right tools.
Sorry, should've scrolled. I was reading about how fire services stop more ODs than fires at this point, but they don't have enough of the OD-stopping drug whose name I've forgotten.
