16 and Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman Dead at 23



Ms. Fairman was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's home. Her death is currently under investigation by the coroner's office.

She appeared in Season 2 of '16 and Pregnant' and has struggled with substance abuse. She was arrested in 2015 on prostitution charges. She is survived by her 7 year old daughter.

