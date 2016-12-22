archie/grundy = the new ezzzzzzria tbh!!!



at least that leaves betty & veronica free to find true love for sweeps with each other.



this show is going to be such a mess, can't wait. Reply

I haven't seen any promo for this but it looks like there's going to be a school shooting episode from that still. Reply

I wonder who the shooter will be. My guess is Dilton or Lil' Ambrose, tbh Reply

my guess is bubbles mcbounce. her first target should be archie. Reply

I was hoping they would really camp it up for this. Reply

Is this a fucking joke?!



Just... No. Every which way - no. To the left no. To the right no. Side to side no.































No. Reply

stylishly terrible. whichever sprouse that is...they look rly cute but he looks so dweeby in this lol Reply

was the comic this dramatic? Reply

nope. even the cartoon was lighthearted. Reply

No way. Reply

Depends on which incarnation of the comic. The new ones have gotten serious. Even the revamped Sabrina is quite dark. Reply

Nah, sis. Like, the new comics are essentially dealing with the same themes but in a way where they're actually acting like human beings. Even when Sabrina turns up, Jughead ends up asking her out because she's in a giant burger suit at the time. This promo is some Vampire Diaries shit and nobody needs it. Reply

lmao no, but Archie's Mysteries had some ~edge Reply

I can't take that Archie guy seriously, he looks like he got an ANTM makeover.



Also, this bears no resemblance to the comics at all and looks like just another crappy CW show. Reply

I thought I had was desensitized to grown ups playing teens, but like, that archie guy's face looks way too rough for a teen it's just not realistic lol Reply

they all look like they're getting their Bachelor's in the spring Reply

it's funny bc dude is only 19 irl. serious case of old face he's got going on. Reply

I hate hate hate how in American dramas 30-year-olds play teenagers. It bugs me to no end. Reply

did they take the aesthetic of Teen Wolf and get rid of the wolves? Reply

let's hope they get rid of the gratuitous slow-mo while they're at it. Reply

they should include werewolves and serve us some Archie's Weird Mysteries:



omg I loved Archie's Weird Mysteries! Reply

LMAO Yaaaaaas Sprouse twin, work those crazy eyes and that shoe polish dye job. Reply

omg he looks awful as a brunette!! Reply

lol i just don't understand Reply

its the most CW show that has CW'ed in a while Reply

And here I thought that the CW was trying to move away from this melodramatic Melrose Place/90210/Ringer/OTH soap style... here comes Riverdale. Blessed be. Reply

I genuinely miss that shit tho so I'm kinda hoping it's good despite being a Berlanti show woe. Reply

I'm not gonna watch this but I think the guy playing Archie is kinda hot cause I have flop taste Reply

Yes, give it to me. Reply

my reaction is basically:



lol right?

fuck this show

smhhh Reply

