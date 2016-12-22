December 22nd, 2016, 11:21 pm babarsuhail Riverdale - Extended Promo source Tagged: adaptations, comic books, television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6262 comments Add comment
at least that leaves betty & veronica free to find true love
for sweepswith each other.
this show is going to be such a mess, can't wait.
Just... No. Every which way - no. To the left no. To the right no. Side to side no.
No.
Also, this bears no resemblance to the comics at all and looks like just another crappy CW show.
my reaction is basically:
smhhh