Blade Runner 2049 photos

The female lead looks like Miley, lol Reply

She's Cuban. But according to ONTD not Latina or Hispanic enough. Reply

wot do you mean? Is there a post? I always love a good "ONTD debates latinidad" posts. Reply

wait til she starts doing press for the movie and then says something worthy of noting or problematic~ for a post about her and people discussing how she's a white latina~~~~~~~~~ Reply

How sweet. I just checked out her IMBD she's gorgeous. Reply

Girl I lost all respect for ONTD's definition of race when they claimed Alejandro Inarritu is white. D: Reply

I cringed just reading this. Reply

oh my god when was this?? Reply

Whatever year that was when he was up for an Oscar. 2014, for Birdman, I think. Reply

It was heavily prevalent last year when he won for Birdman. It was still around this year, but not to the same extent. It was all in the context of POC representation at the Oscars.



Edited at 2016-12-22 08:39 pm (UTC) Reply

I remember that. Stupid af. Reply

Lmao how ONTD have tried to argue that he and Salma Hayek are white literally boggles my mind. Reply

nah, she's way more pretty than miley Reply

Miley wishes! This actress was in War Dogs and I couldn't even breathe whenever she came on-screen. She's obnoxiously beautiful. Like, you roll your eyes when you see her. Haha. Reply

great coat in Ryan Reply

ughhhhhhhhhhhhhh the first one was already perfect as it is.

i love ry gos but we don't need dis Reply

IA, and I think it's funny Harrison's suddenly gunning to play all his iconic roles one last time. Reply

i think we all know why Reply

I just choked on my pizza. Lmaooooo Reply

for me it's more about villeneuve and deakins than gosling tbh Reply

this is looking good Reply

it looks like a futuristic Drive.



idk, i never asked for this. :( Reply

That cover is doing things to me. Reply

I quote "like tears in the rain" every time I lose something. Reply

That's a very snazzy cover. Reply

pass Reply

Yas blada Reply

At this point Ridley is just making movies to hold off death. Reply

What's even the point of this? They're not going to be able to have anything close to Roy Batty's iconic monologue in the rain, so what's the point? Also I guess this mean's Harrison's not a replicant, for those who were going with that theory. Anyway I don't care. Reply

Blada Reply

Ew I just saw on IMDB that Jared Leto is in this. Can we not? Reply

It's a small part, apparently (thankfully). Reply

ryan gosling is jst so hot :'( my basic fave tbh Reply

aw, your icon. I watched that ep last night and cried sfm tbh Reply

mte Reply

how is Harrison 74 and still such a daddy

obv i have an old white man fetish but still, he looks great for his age Reply

he's 74???? wow he looks amazing Reply

rme at Harrison Ford tbh Reply

Ford's face on the cover is killing me for some reason.



Ryan's coat is going to be the 2017 version of the Drive jacket if this doesn't bomb, Reply

i can't count how many basic men i saw buying drive jackets in 2011 to cover up their boring personalities Reply

I'm just gonna say that Ana de Armas is beautiful. Reply

these are kinda wack Reply

always here for Gosling... Reply

Just saw the trailer and it looks cool.

I read the book just this year and saw the movie years ago so I guess I'm all set to see this, too lol.



Also I really like Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling so at least I won't be (too) annoyed about another sci-fi movie with white male leads, lol. Reply

I'm just going to pretend this doesn't exist. BR is one of my all time faves and is just perfect as a one-off. A sequel will kill any ambiguity. Reply

ia. I wish they'd just done another one off if anything. A sequel is dumb. Reply

omg that magazine cover. damn they FINE Reply

