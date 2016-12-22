Blade Runner 2049 photos
Get exclusive scoop on #HarrisonFord & #RyanGosling’s #BladeRunner sequel + 80 more films & shows coming in 2017! https://t.co/vGXMb0CsN3💥 pic.twitter.com/thWwqaSwrk— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 21 grudnia 2016
Some nice shots from next years BLADE RUNNER 2049 released earlier via @EW— Popcornography (@PopCorn_Media) 22 grudnia 2016
Starring Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford#BladeRunner2049 pic.twitter.com/dE0AGr7Skd
i love ry gos but we don't need dis
idk, i never asked for this. :(
obv i have an old white man fetish but still, he looks great for his age
Ryan's coat is going to be the 2017 version of the Drive jacket if this doesn't bomb,
I read the book just this year and saw the movie years ago so I guess I'm all set to see this, too lol.
Also I really like Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling so at least I won't be (too) annoyed about another sci-fi movie with white male leads, lol.