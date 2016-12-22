snow

Sailor Moon Crystal Canceled in Portugal Amid Censorship Controversy


  • "Sailor Moon Crystal" aired on BIGGS, a paid children's programming channel, in Portugal

  • The Portuguese dub of Season III began airing last month

  • Fans noticed that the dub cut the scene of Sailor Uranus kissing Sailor Moon from episode 29 and started to complain about the homophobic censorship.

  • BIGGS responded by saying the cuts were the result of "editorial discretion" and had TOEI's full approval.

  • Flashbacks to the Uranus/Moon kiss were cut in subsequent episodes. BIGGS also cut the scene of Haruka almost kissing Usagi and removed all references to Haruka and Michiru's relationship and Haruka's gender fluidity.

  • Fans continued to complain and BIGGS responded by moving the show to a late night time slot (before it aired during the afternoon) which was supposed to start last weekend. Instead, the show was removed from the schedule and replaced with Digimon Fusion reruns.

  • Yesterday BIGGS confirmed they had canceled the show due to the controversial content. Five episodes remain unaired.

  • BIGGS also canceled the Portuguese dub of Crayon Shin-chan which was under similar controversy due to "questionable content."




