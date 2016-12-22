Sailor Moon Crystal Canceled in Portugal Amid Censorship Controversy
- "Sailor Moon Crystal" aired on BIGGS, a paid children's programming channel, in Portugal
- The Portuguese dub of Season III began airing last month
- Fans noticed that the dub cut the scene of Sailor Uranus kissing Sailor Moon from episode 29 and started to complain about the homophobic censorship.
- BIGGS responded by saying the cuts were the result of "editorial discretion" and had TOEI's full approval.
- Flashbacks to the Uranus/Moon kiss were cut in subsequent episodes. BIGGS also cut the scene of Haruka almost kissing Usagi and removed all references to Haruka and Michiru's relationship and Haruka's gender fluidity.
- Fans continued to complain and BIGGS responded by moving the show to a late night time slot (before it aired during the afternoon) which was supposed to start last weekend. Instead, the show was removed from the schedule and replaced with Digimon Fusion reruns.
- Yesterday BIGGS confirmed they had canceled the show due to the controversial content. Five episodes remain unaired.
- BIGGS also canceled the Portuguese dub of Crayon Shin-chan which was under similar controversy due to "questionable content."
Fuck this shit. Portugal, get your shit together.
Idk about Portugal, I feel like most the Spanish I know are pretty... derisive about Portugal.
(and i hate that freudian moment so much)
our current very left leaning government is doing what it can to change our social intolerance/backwardness, but this is a private channel so they do what they want.
things are slowly changing tho, but not fast enough. our latest national controversy is about the use of the word 'maricas' (= fag) in neutral contexts, since the word acquired other meanings (tho still tinged by the original one). the usual edgelords are all ~b-b-but muh freedom of speech~ & deliberately missing the piont, but the fact that the controversy exists is already a positive point imo.
get over it already, weenies.
I get the thing against Shin-chan (even if it has been replaying FOR YEARS and only now did people get mad at it) but against Sailor Moon? When they didn't even cut those scenes from the original one back in the late 90s? Fucking shame. I thought we were getting better than this considering how progressive we are in terms of social laws but when one of your country's parties is trying to pass chastity classes in schools...
People really do get offended by anything these days. It's like we're back to walking on eggshells and treating kids like they are made of glass. I also doubt it were "fans" complaining; more like dumbass parents who think just because their kids watch two girls kissing that it will turn them gay. There's worse things on the open channels like super real domestic violence/rape scenes in novelas and the parents let their kids watch them with them after dinner but they complain about this. Okay then.
I just told my 50-something year old mother about this and she just side-eyed it so bad it made me laugh. I mean, she watched the original SM with my sisters and I when we were kids and was watching this one with me and never had any problems with the Haruka/Michiru relationship. Although the Sailor Stars' situation of being guys but girls when transforming always confused her but bless her liberal 'you-do-you' heart. <3
Back in the day, there was no censorship at all and everyone was proud of Portugal for keeping Haruka and Michiru as they were. 20 years later and this happens?
Talk about regressing...
I hate how many people in my facebook feed are blaming the people who complained and protested about the censorship for the cancellation. The ones protesting against the censorship are right and I glad this kind of shit is getting called out. I still remember when TVI cut a kiss between two guys in Morangos com Açucar and how sad I was with the attitude many people had of "who cares if they censor it, morangos com açucar is crap anyway"