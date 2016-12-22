Sailor Moon Crystal Canceled in Portugal Amid Censorship Controversy

It's almost 2017!

Fuck this shit. Portugal, get your shit together. Reply

Thread

Link

IA. Urban areas of Portugal are more LGBTQIA friendly, but it's a different story in rural areas and with the older gens. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is homosexuality treated and viewed in Portugal? I feel like the country is viewed as Spain's Canada. Reply

Thread

Link

it's more and more accepted in big cities and among the younger gens, but there's still a lot of (mostly religious) prejudice. and we def are Spain's Canada, lmao. =/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I always just assumed homosexuality was readily accepted in Portugal because it is in Spain, but this post made me question that and I remembered that they are two completely different counties after all lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think it's any less accepted than in Spain tbh. the exact same prejudices exist in both countries. lgbt rights in both Spain & Portugal are akin to those in Scandinavian countries - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGBT_righ ts_in_the_European_Union . the mentality isn't the same tho, bc unlike them we're very catholic countries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you said that 'Portugal & Spain are the same' to an older gen Portuguese person you'd be treading on thin ice and running the risk of getting told off. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this description,reminds me of the video calling Uruguay the South American Canada.



Idk about Portugal, I feel like most the Spanish I know are pretty... derisive about Portugal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's mutual, we're historical enemies so we have a love/hate relationship. BUT we're also best bros & always give eachother 12 points on eurovision, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Uruguay was a suburb of Argentina? Can anyone confirm or deny this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a smaller country by argentina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know. I was joking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao as a uruguayan let me tell u, uruguayans can murder u for that. we're the scotland of their england



Edited at 2016-12-22 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i feel uruguay has conned everyone to think that. we're just passive aggressive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's literally nothing to see in portugal :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's fine...less crowds at all the castles, UNESCO heritage sites and beaches. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They played themselves by even airing Shin-chan. Reply

Thread

Link

Hmmm i wonder if they also do this for hetero content/kissing or if it's only questionable when involves any non-hetero affection. Hmmm Reply

Thread

Link

As a point of reference, they kept Black Lady kissing Mamoru in season II. So incest is cool, but homosexuality is where they draw the line! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

O M G. lmao i shouldn't laugh because actually is super sad but is so absurd i just can't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg nooo



(and i hate that freudian moment so much) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disappointed but not surprised @ my country.



our current very left leaning government is doing what it can to change our social intolerance/backwardness, but this is a private channel so they do what they want.



things are slowly changing tho, but not fast enough. our latest national controversy is about the use of the word 'maricas' (= fag) in neutral contexts, since the word acquired other meanings (tho still tinged by the original one). the usual edgelords are all ~b-b-but muh freedom of speech~ & deliberately missing the piont, but the fact that the controversy exists is already a positive point imo.



Edited at 2016-12-22 07:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit op changed icon Reply

Thread

Link

I have a handful of icons that I switch between, but mostly when I'm commenting rather than when I make posts :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw, don't do this to me, portugal. Reply

Thread

Link

Mess, it's a shame these things happen years after the original was aired. Talk about times changing... Reply

Thread

Link

I did not think Portugal was that kind of girl, I'm honestly surprised by this. Reply

Thread

Link

people against lgbt+ are so fucking stupid.

get over it already, weenies. Reply

Thread

Link

The French dub of season III was supposed to start next month but has been postponed to an unspecified date due to low ratings. If/when it does air, I wonder if it'll have similar censorship (sames goes for the German, Italian, Hong Kong, and any other dubs). It's almost 2017. It's ridiculous (or should I say "rediculous") that this nonsense is still happening. GET IT TOGETHER PORTUGAL/WORLD! Reply

Thread

Link

I highly doubt the German dub will edit it out. The French could go either way... Same with the Italian. It's depressing that so many supposedly "developed" countries are seemingly going backwards regarding the rights and acceptance of minorities. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly cancel the entire series. It's horrible. Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea this had happened which sucks because I was following the show on BIGGS. :/



I get the thing against Shin-chan (even if it has been replaying FOR YEARS and only now did people get mad at it) but against Sailor Moon? When they didn't even cut those scenes from the original one back in the late 90s? Fucking shame. I thought we were getting better than this considering how progressive we are in terms of social laws but when one of your country's parties is trying to pass chastity classes in schools...



People really do get offended by anything these days. It's like we're back to walking on eggshells and treating kids like they are made of glass. I also doubt it were "fans" complaining; more like dumbass parents who think just because their kids watch two girls kissing that it will turn them gay. There's worse things on the open channels like super real domestic violence/rape scenes in novelas and the parents let their kids watch them with them after dinner but they complain about this. Okay then. Reply

Thread

Link

it's so dumb. we've had idk how many openly gay storylines in primetime telenovelas that everyone watches in the past decade, and this is what got everyone's panties in a twist? lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rarely watch the open channels but the other day I was zapping and ended up on some novela and there was such a realistic violence scene I couldn't change the channel fast enough. I can't believe we allow that kind of shit on primetime and let kids watch it but a kiss between animated female characters is a problem. Hell, we let kids watch the Casa dos Degredos so...



I just told my 50-something year old mother about this and she just side-eyed it so bad it made me laugh. I mean, she watched the original SM with my sisters and I when we were kids and was watching this one with me and never had any problems with the Haruka/Michiru relationship. Although the Sailor Stars' situation of being guys but girls when transforming always confused her but bless her liberal 'you-do-you' heart. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you've misunderstood. BIGGS didn't censor the show because fans were complaining about the content; rather, fans have been complaining ABOUT the censorship and calling BIGGS out for being homophobic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damnit, I did misread a paragraph there. I got mad at it being cancelled and just let it run. *facepalms* Thanks for the heads up though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The effort homophobes go too... Bless their sad black hearts. Reply

Thread

Link

Disappointed, but not surprised, tbh. Portugal is still a very Catholic country that pearl clutches at the thought of 'teh gay', esp with the older gens who run the show in the media there. :( Reply

Thread

Link

I absolutely don t remember the Shin-chan controversy. Does anyone know ? Reply

Thread

Link

If you click on my fourth source, the article includes a clip from Shin-chan showing a group of nurses poking their fingers into Shin's butt hole. People were pointing out to BIGGS that it was ridiculous for them to censor two women children because ~of the children~ while they were showing a small child showing his butt and getting inappropriately touched, so now BIGGS has canceled Shin-chan as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol shin-chan tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Fantastic.

Back in the day, there was no censorship at all and everyone was proud of Portugal for keeping Haruka and Michiru as they were. 20 years later and this happens?



Talk about regressing... Reply

Thread

Link

i really don't understand why they keep trying to censor SM when the relationships are such an important part of the story, you can't just crop it out or place "cousins" and pretend nothing happens Reply

Thread

Link

Come on, Portugal. Reply

Thread

Link