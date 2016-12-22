ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, December 21, 2016:
- Lena Dunham apologizes for abortion joke
- Passengers director says he'd do what Chris Pratt's character does
- Inside Camila Cabello's Fifth Harmony exit: Where did it all go wrong?
- YouTube Prankster Kicked Off Delta Plane
- Celine Dion Says No To Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration
- Bella Thorne continues to display her tragic style
- Twelve Days of ONTD: Day 5
I was confused too!!!!
that gap shouldn't be there lol
nothing special just chocolate chip cookies w/some orange zest but I wanted to do something for everyone who is gonna be working on the 24th.
Edited at 2016-12-22 05:47 pm (UTC)
I wish I had the ability to do this. I have so many people at work I'm actually thankful for and never get the chance to tell or show them.
any way of showing appreciation is fine <3 it's the thought that counts.
Took two hour long boxing classes yesterday. I am SORE. Burned like 1,400 calories tho.
I work out and I felt self conscious as the skinny guy when I first started, and look at me now --
who else got snow
I hope I get a white Christmas, but I'm not gonna hold my breath. Oh well. At least it won't be like last year where the highs were in the 70s and 80s and it was soupy!
They got us qdoba and chic fil a today.
SKAM fans
mine (0% surprised)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Re: SKAM fans
Re: SKAM fans
Re: SKAM fans
Edited at 2016-12-22 05:57 pm (UTC)
Re: SKAM fans
never seen the show, it's on my list
Re: SKAM fans
Edited at 2016-12-22 05:54 pm (UTC)
Re: SKAM fans
If you're tired, gay, and confused, you're Isak. You tend to keep people at a distance until you are sure of how they feel about you, friend or otherwise. You've been abandoned before, and your biggest fear is that you'll end up alone. Sometimes you feel like your body can't hold in all of your emotions and you think that if you talk about how you feel, it will all come out and never stop. However, once you are able to accept that people care about you and aren't going anywhere, you trust and love deeply. You seek advice and knowledge to soothe your anxiety. You're a classic introvert, but you have a few special people who calm you as much as solitude does. You have struggled and may still be struggling to accept who you are, but you're actively trying to become a better person. You're pretty great already.
well damn this is kinda on point. I guess now I have to watch the show.
Re: SKAM fans
nnn i havent watched the show yet but ive seen a post and this is the one ontd hates!!
Re: SKAM fans
Re: SKAM fans
If you love lipstick and feminism, you're Noora. You value your independence above everything, even if you've never been truly independent- this could be emotional, mental, or spiritual Independence. You have come to believe that the only person you can truly rely on is yourself, which creates a disconnect between yourself and those around you. This may come across as feeling like you don't have a lot of friends because you're just "bad" at connection. You are outspoken due to the desire to defend others, especially if they are being marginalized or oppressed in any way. You wish that you didn't care so much about what other people think of you, but this comes from a place of great empathy and care.
Whoops... read me.
Re: SKAM fans
Re: SKAM fans
Re: SKAM fans
Re: SKAM fans
I kinda feel bad bc I am 1- WFH and 2- just got back from vacation but I'm p miserable
Hoping to meet a friend tomorrow night. Hping to stop being a chicken shit and confront my bf about some Very Important Stuff we need to talk about. I just hate that this has come right before Christmas.
but i got to hold some puppies yesterday 😍