ONTD Roundup







i'm ready for Christmas :) Reply

Thread

Link

I am so ready. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm confused by how that tree is standing, is it hanging from the ceiling? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idg the huge gap tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, it's standing by Christmas tree stands ;) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm confused about how you're confused ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally get you sis. but that's not the tree trunk, that's one of the legs of the stand!



I was confused too!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your tree has a huge gap lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the moose cookies made me smile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl, pull down the branches on the top section and fluff up the branches on the mid section

that gap shouldn't be there lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to go against the grain and say that I like the gap, it gives your tree character! Our tree this year is a giant blob and the saleswoman was freaking stoked to finally sell it, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kind of like the gap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that tree has me in stitches, it's a tube tree, mind the gap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm making cookies for work!

nothing special just chocolate chip cookies w/some orange zest but I wanted to do something for everyone who is gonna be working on the 24th.



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I had the ability to do this. I have so many people at work I'm actually thankful for and never get the chance to tell or show them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only reason I can do it is because I have today off lol.

any way of showing appreciation is fine <3 it's the thought that counts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw rogue one yesterday!! I really liked it....maybe even more so than TFA. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked it more than TFA, actually. TFA had perhaps better characters and a more even pacing, but Rogue One had a better story. And the last 45 minutes or so were better than anything in TFA, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Thursday ONTD!



Took two hour long boxing classes yesterday. I am SORE. Burned like 1,400 calories tho.



Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna do this but dont wanna be the rookie there i would suck so bad. And as a guy i'd feel worse cause of ...expectations etc =-/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All you gotta do is go in early to learn the basics, listen closely to the instructor and just be happy to be there! We all were rookies at one point! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I work out and I felt self conscious as the skinny guy when I first started, and look at me now --



There'd be lots of beginners, guys, girls, etc.I work out and I felt self conscious as the skinny guy when I first started, and look at me now -- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a brand new bartender, still in training. I was supposed to stay in the kitchen and learn the food last night. I was back there like 40 minutes when a party of 30 people came in and they pulled me to help. The girl training me made $700 in credit card tips. For a 3 hour party. She gave me $100 cash for being her backup. We don't parties like that too often but man, I hope we get more! my legs are killing me tho and I got to be back at work in 2 hours so lemme eat this burrito and get ready lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i got snow

who else got snow Reply

Thread

Link

in switzerland & don't have snow. i'm pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooo! Are you on vacay or are you Swiss? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have snow but it warmed up so it's that gross slushy snow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we just got a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We've had snow for a month now. It's nice even though some of the roads are in a horrible condition and driving is awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just a lil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not sticking, but it's swirling around Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We got some ice last Saturday but I was in France. We didn't get any snow in France, although I guess that's a good thing, as me and my buddy were driving a lot.

I hope I get a white Christmas, but I'm not gonna hold my breath. Oh well. At least it won't be like last year where the highs were in the 70s and 80s and it was soupy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of our clients sent us a really big fancy box of chocolates for the holidays and someone accidentally threw out the map. Like who does that? I don't want to accidentally get a coconut chocolate. Reply

Thread

Link

theres a special place in hell for those kinds of people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

life is like a box of chocolates~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But you do know what you're going to get. It comes with a map. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never heard it ever referred to as a "map". That's cute. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

google the brand + box (if there's a name) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the worst is when they don't have maps and it's straight up roulette smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

forcefeed them the half-eaten coconut and pink ones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love map candy but I am not here for getting one of those nasty ass throw away ones that don't belong there anyways. May your coworker rot in hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we always get a box of chocolates from one of our clients and it never has a guide!!! like what chocolate maker does that?!? sorry but cherry goo is not a surprise i want in life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christmas time at the office is like "try and diet, I dare you."



They got us qdoba and chic fil a today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every one I got with a "map" had it printed one the underside of the like. Call the company & complain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do I find the internal motivation to leave my house and go job hunting? I have plenty of external motivations like my big ass phone bull due tomorrow that will not be paid in full & I would heavily consider prostitution rn if it was 100% guarenteed safe and i had complete control and the dude wasn't gross, but alas the real world sucks which is why I don't want to leave my fucking house. Reply

Thread

Link

I asked my therapist the same thing and she said, "you don't, you just do it"

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe imagine how good you will feel about yourself? like, how proud? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found out yesterday that U-Verse took out my payment twice. I spoke to someone who said they would resolve it and get the second payment reversed and back into my bank account. Of course, this happens right before Christmas when I still have stuff to buy, and now I'm down to $75 in my account. It best be in my account tomorrow or U-Verse and I will fight. Reply

Thread

Link

u-verse is having a merry christmas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got eva, but I haven't seen the show yet so idk if this is good :c Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's v good :) she's great. tbh you can't go wrong with any character (except maybe william, who most ppl here seem to hate tho i don't really get why) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm only on season 2, but Eva is darling. The first season is actually centered around her and she makes some...age appropriate mistakes, but genuinely seems to learn from them.



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link











never seen the show, it's on my list never seen the show, it's on my list Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Took it twice. Same result. Isak.



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Result: Isak



If you're tired, gay, and confused, you're Isak. You tend to keep people at a distance until you are sure of how they feel about you, friend or otherwise. You've been abandoned before, and your biggest fear is that you'll end up alone. Sometimes you feel like your body can't hold in all of your emotions and you think that if you talk about how you feel, it will all come out and never stop. However, once you are able to accept that people care about you and aren't going anywhere, you trust and love deeply. You seek advice and knowledge to soothe your anxiety. You're a classic introvert, but you have a few special people who calm you as much as solitude does. You have struggled and may still be struggling to accept who you are, but you're actively trying to become a better person. You're pretty great already.





well damn this is kinda on point. I guess now I have to watch the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

william?



nnn i havent watched the show yet but ive seen a post and this is the one ontd hates!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Jonas :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Haven't watched, but Noora.



If you love lipstick and feminism, you're Noora. You value your independence above everything, even if you've never been truly independent- this could be emotional, mental, or spiritual Independence. You have come to believe that the only person you can truly rely on is yourself, which creates a disconnect between yourself and those around you. This may come across as feeling like you don't have a lot of friends because you're just "bad" at connection. You are outspoken due to the desire to defend others, especially if they are being marginalized or oppressed in any way. You wish that you didn't care so much about what other people think of you, but this comes from a place of great empathy and care.



Whoops... read me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got sana!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Noora! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen noora yaaas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was what i got Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ontd, I am WFH today but I have the worst headache due to the weather (it took all day yesterday to leave and it came back D: ). Would it be bad if I asked to "leave" early? We're already done with our work for the week.



I kinda feel bad bc I am 1- WFH and 2- just got back from vacation but I'm p miserable Reply

Thread

Link

I have a staff holiday lunch to go to. I'm just tired and want to stay home. At least there wasa a bit of a work thing that needed attention so I can use that as an excuse.



Hoping to meet a friend tomorrow night. Hping to stop being a chicken shit and confront my bf about some Very Important Stuff we need to talk about. I just hate that this has come right before Christmas. Reply

Thread

Link

Today is my Friday and I work on Christmas. 😭😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

I feel your pain, bb. I went to London for a few weeks before Christmas and made it a point to let them know I'd be back Christmas Eve so I wouldn't be down to work Christmas. Cut to Christmas morning, 7am and my dumb ass co-worker calling and saying, "uh, where are you? I can't leave until you get here." I was PISSED. I went to work in my pajamas out of protest. I was doing admissions at a Psychiatric Hospital but apparently no one was having a Christmas morning breakdown so I ended up just watching Christmas movies until I finally got to go home at 3pm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to make three poinsettia cupcake bouquets and I don't want to ;___; Reply

Thread

Link

omg good luck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tragically it appears that i will be going to christmas after all.



but i got to hold some puppies yesterday 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

puppies >>> christmas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i second puppies >>> christmas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link