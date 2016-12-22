Publicists dish about the fame game in 2016
- You don't hear about celebrity hookups unless they want you to. Most hookups never get reported because celebs can be stealthy and use service elevators, exit through restaurant kitchens, etc
- Celebs can control their narrative by being super active on social media: if reporters are busy embedding tweets for online articles, they aren't out there looking for real stories.
- Bored celebs on social media are a "disaster" for publicists because they get worked up and make dumbass posts. Publicists then have to use "it was a joke" and "I was hacked" as excuses.
- Tabloids don't really apologize for fake stories even when there's proof because they threaten to run smear campaigns on celebs who complain
- One PR person opines that Adele is overdoing it on the #relatable act she puts on. This year at Glastonbury she kept telling the public how the night before she had been eating Chinese takeout on her couch, then did laundry and took the garbage out, etc.
- An A-list publicist thinks Taylor Swift should retire her "ridiculous squad", stop paying paps, disappear for a whole year and drop the victim act. And then come out with an album that makes no reference to the past year.
source
mods I summarized it in my own words
and i figured everything seen in the press is planted there by the celeb/their team. come on, these people are filthy rich, nothing gets leaked that wasn't supposed to for their brand.
she probably WOULD be better off going away for a bit
jfc.
But ia that a good 90% of YouTubers are the worst.
This is the youtubers' entire brand, of course they're going to put thought into it...
Lmaoooooo, this would be the absolute best thing for her
It will NEVER happen
Edited at 2016-12-22 06:28 pm (UTC)
lmao? what the fuck
This reminds me of when Perrie was seeing Luke Pasqualino. Paparazzi said that they never got pictures of them leaving night clubs because they would always leave through the back door. Same with her and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Like, everyone knows that they're together, but no one has actually seen them together.
tr*mp has perfected this