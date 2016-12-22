Publicists dish about the fame game in 2016

Lmao at the last one, Taylor Swift would drop dead before she decides to stop paying paps and disappear for a whole year/drop the victim act. It's all she knows. Reply

ia, she's way too much of a narcissist to ever stop Reply

MTE - she's the textbook definition of fame thirst. Reply

that would DEFINITELY be the best plan for taylor.



and i figured everything seen in the press is planted there by the celeb/their team. come on, these people are filthy rich, nothing gets leaked that wasn't supposed to for their brand. Reply

That Taylor advice is pretty sound. Reply

lmao sounds like a PR rep from ONTD ngl. Reply

if only we were paid for the advice we dish out Reply

no joke, but some users here really would do a better job than some PR people out there. I'm sure we could write better apologies at least Reply

It really does Reply

lol yes it does Reply

She's like a highbrow Kardashian. They're a pr nightmare but they make bank. Reply

ia but there's no way it'll happen Reply

I don't think that either Hiddleswift or the Kanye feud worked out the way Taylor wanted them to



she probably WOULD be better off going away for a bit Reply

Sure, they're human, just as stupid and ignorant as the unfamous person , but they get paid more. Reply

He tells the story of finding himself at a big YouTube event in Florida and, afterwards, sitting in a car with three big-name YouTubers. “They’d just taken a selfie in the back seat and one of them was about to post it. They were debating – for five whole minutes, with no hint of irony – how to word the tweet to make it more ‘relatable’.



jfc. Reply

youtubers are the WORST Reply

omg. I mean we all knew this but it's validating lol Reply

that doesn't surprise me at all. YouTubers are extremely calculated. Reply

this is like good social media practice though, isn't it? You know your customer avatar, so you write for them.



But ia that a good 90% of YouTubers are the worst. Reply

ia what's wrong with that? My friends spend forever figuring out "clever" captions for their social media pics and they are nobodies lol



This is the youtubers' entire brand, of course they're going to put thought into it... Reply

An A-list publicist thinks Taylor Swift should retire her "ridiculous squad", stop paying paps, disappear for a whole year and drop the victim act. And then come out with an album that makes no reference to the past year.



Lmaoooooo, this would be the absolute best thing for her



It will NEVER happen



Edited at 2016-12-22 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

lol @ that last point Reply

interesting post Reply

"This year at Glastonbury she kept telling the public how the night before she had been eating Chinese takeout on her couch, then did laundry and took the garbage out, etc."



lmao? what the fuck Reply

I agree with the statement about T.Swift but, in fairness, she's just following the same script others have successfully used in the ~biz. She'll change nothing, she built an empire employing these tactics and there will always be people who will buy her music, go to her shows, etc. Reply

You don't hear about celebrity hookups unless they want you to. Most hookups never get reported because celebs can be stealthy and use service elevators, exit through restaurant kitchens, etc



This reminds me of when Perrie was seeing Luke Pasqualino. Paparazzi said that they never got pictures of them leaving night clubs because they would always leave through the back door. Same with her and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Like, everyone knows that they're together, but no one has actually seen them together. Reply

mess. why don't paps just wait at the back door then? Reply

No idea. Maybe security won't let them go there. Reply

i've always wondered how many little side flings and hook ups we just never hear about. Reply

Now I'm wondering which celeb hookups are kept secret. Reply

The gay ones probably. Reply

my assumption is that everyone fucks everyone until proven otherwise. Reply

the combo of this comment and icon is killing me, haha Reply

