Franca Sozzani, legendary editor of Vogue Italia, dies at 66.
Franca Sozzani, the Editor in Chief of @vogue_italia, has died. @HamishBowles on her life and legacy: https://t.co/egCyoCvx15 pic.twitter.com/Qk8fWXsWJU— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) 22 December 2016
-She became the Editor in Chief in 1988 the same month Anna Wintour was made Editor in Chief of American Vogue.
-She was 66.
-She is survived by one son.
this year has been crazy
rip
may she rest in peace, she'll be missed af
RIP.
I'll be honest, with a title like that, I braced myself for the absolute worst googling her. But she was anti-Berlusconi and instituted a number of progressive-seeming reforms at her publication, so R.I.P.
Yeah, when I dug, it was allllllllll there.
they've done blackface eds, eds with children that were.. ridiculous, also google the haute mess controversy.
RIP
I guess this is why she let her son make that documentary. I hope he finally understood~ by the end.
May she rest in peace, she was a true legend.
I'm shocked she was such an icon.