Franca Sozzani, legendary editor of Vogue Italia, dies at 66.

Didn't even know she was sick, may she rest in peace

this year has been crazy Reply

Thread

Link

Was she sick? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea, apparently she had been sick for the year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no :(



rip Reply

Thread

Link

I'm legit shocked!! 😳 Reply

Thread

Link

WHAT? This is shocking. "Franca Sozzani, the Editor of Italian Vogue for 28 years, died today in Milan after a year-long illness with her son Francesco by her side." I didn't even know she was sick.



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Reply

Thread

Link

rip legend </3 Reply

Thread

Link

this lady.



may she rest in peace, she'll be missed af Reply

Thread

Link

I only remember her from ANTM Reply

Thread

Link

(her son is Francesco Carrozzini, Lana's ex btw)



RIP.



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My goodness, rip Reply

Thread

Link

"Editor in Chief of Italian Vogue"



I'll be honest, with a title like that, I braced myself for the absolute worst googling her. But she was anti-Berlusconi and instituted a number of progressive-seeming reforms at her publication, so R.I.P.



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

vogue italia has also had some insanely horrible editorials over the years tbf. hardly anyone in the fashion industry is free from being ~problematic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, but I was expecting Dolce-And-Gabbana-Blackface levels of bad to pop up in the first round of results. I'm sure the skeletons are there, but at least they seem to be at the back of her closet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they did blackface two years ago and domestic violence chic quite a few times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the "Slave Earrings" thing and the mocking of African-American women and her statements about how racism in fashion isn't a thing anymore.



Yeah, when I dug, it was allllllllll there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well



they've done blackface eds, eds with children that were.. ridiculous, also google the haute mess controversy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah she was a mess, but thought she was super progressive and woke lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm another one who had no idea she was ill, damn Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't she have a twin sister? Reply

Thread

Link

No. I know who you're thinking of though, even though her name is escaping me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did but I'm pretty sure they're thinking of someone else. I can't remember her name and it's killing me. Meisel photographed them for for W Mag in 2011's August issue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her magazine was an awful mess but she was definitely a strong woman



RIP Reply

Thread

Link

rip

I guess this is why she let her son make that documentary. I hope he finally understood~ by the end. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG another legend gone Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow I wasn't expecting that. She always seemed like a lady who would be around forever.



May she rest in peace, she was a true legend. Reply

Thread

Link

her work is iconic. rest in peace Reply

Thread

Link

wow that's pretty young :( RIP Reply

Thread

Link

rip Reply

Thread

Link

How awful for her family. RIP.



I'm shocked she was such an icon. Reply

Thread

Link

fashion ain't shit and props horrible ppl all the time :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck 2016. This is ridiculous Reply

Thread

Link

i actually gasped. i had no idea she was sick Reply

Thread

Link