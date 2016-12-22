Why the world’s biggest brands wanted Selena Gomez in 2016

Gomez received $10 million to become the new face of Coach.

She's also had high profile endorsements with Coca-Cola, Louis Vuitton, Pantene, Verizon Wireless, among others.

Her ability to stay relatively drama free is a factor in why big brands love her.

She was a staple on pop radio in 2015-2016. Boasting three Top 40 #1s from her #1 Platinum album Revival: Good for You, Same Old Love & Hands to Myself.

She has a huge presence on social media, being the most followed person on Instagram with over 105 million followers. Her Instagram posts are worth $550k a piece as she pulls in 3 million likes per photo.



Stay fuming, ONTD. Selegend stays winning!





