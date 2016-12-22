Why the world’s biggest brands wanted Selena Gomez in 2016
Gomez received $10 million to become the new face of Coach.
She's also had high profile endorsements with Coca-Cola, Louis Vuitton, Pantene, Verizon Wireless, among others.
Her ability to stay relatively drama free is a factor in why big brands love her.
She was a staple on pop radio in 2015-2016. Boasting three Top 40 #1s from her #1 Platinum album Revival: Good for You, Same Old Love & Hands to Myself.
She has a huge presence on social media, being the most followed person on Instagram with over 105 million followers. Her Instagram posts are worth $550k a piece as she pulls in 3 million likes per photo.
Stay fuming, ONTD. Selegend stays winning!
Source
famous last words
Because she has the most followers on social media and appeals to the youths.
and all these brands who've hired her yet she doesn't really have anything to her name, there's nothing i could actually associate with her off the top of my head besides having the most liked IG pic.
Of course they want her
Spoiler alert: No. Unless you consider T.Swift something that fucking matters, then yes, yes she does.
Let's not pretend that her continued success isn't partly due to being T.Swift's BFF and that messy relationship with Biebs.