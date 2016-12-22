her version of don't rain on my parade is 1 of the worst things glee ever produced and i'm including every darren criss song in that Reply

You sure about that? Worse than every time Will rapped?

I wouldn't call it a top moment because as much as I love her voice, it wasn't right for this but it's far from the worst. You sure about that? Worse than every time Will rapped?

to be fair oc said 1 of the worst not THE worst but lol it is pretty high up there as far as bad glee things go

That's the thing though, it's really not high up there lol.



The likability of songs is subjective obviously but c'mon now. Naya was one of the better singers, her voice just doesn't work well for that song. But out of the 700+ songs the show did, very very few people would put that in the top 20 of worse songs.

i actually love it i listened to it yesterday lmao

Lol I've already erased it from my memory. Glee songs make me sad because there were honestly some really good one (lots of terrible ones) but it's hard to listen to them once you reduce it to good, reduce it to ones without Cory (they just make me sad) and reduce it with Mark (who makes me mad).

I still bop to Naya and Amber's Rumour Has it/Someone Like You



I still bop to Naya and Amber's Rumour Has it/Someone Like You Reply

Charlie Sheen is a hard pass. Every time.

What the fuck is Cackle?

It's Crackle, silly!



...and I have no idea Reply

lol oops.



But yeah I've still never heard of it before :X Reply

Apparently it's a free streaming service owned by Sony. I just looked it up, it has some decent old movies/tv shows on there. It actually is streaming All In The Family S9.

Yeah, I just watched Sinister a few weeks ago. It's okay for being free.

OMG it has S3 of Pam Andersons iconic tv show VIP

I just know it as that free app that's on my blu-ray player that I never use.

Joe Dirt 2 debuted on Crackle and I think that's all you need to know about that...

Now Cackle would be a funny name for a channel. There's already one called Laff lol.

lol yikes Reply

"crackle original movie"



coming exclusively to a Dollar Tree BOGO DVD bin this March Reply

i'm in pain



i hope she gets her career on track so i can enjoy her in less shitty tv shows/movies (ha) Reply

looooooooool this is all around embarrassing. Reply

lol what is this straight-to-dvd mess? it even has leah remini.

lmao..crackle??Girl damn. your life choices etc



Edited at 2016-12-22 06:21 pm (UTC)

That looks terrible. She could do better than that, come on.

It's on the internet and ew @ Charlie sheen

this looks like a cheaper by the dozen 2 knock off

amazing that nobody in the main glee cast managed to get mainstream success after the show

Naya... please book better gigs, sis. I'm begging you.

i was listening to her and amber riley's version of the boy is mine yesterday. it's my favorite of all the glee covers lol

