December 22nd, 2016, 11:52 am a_files06 Naya Rivera returns to acting in Mad Families -Will debut for FREE on Crackle Jan.12-Will be a hot messSource Tagged: actor / actress, charlie sheen, film - comedy, naya rivera, sony pictures Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3030 comments Add comment
You sure about that? Worse than every time Will rapped?
I wouldn't call it a top moment because as much as I love her voice, it wasn't right for this but it's far from the worst.
The likability of songs is subjective obviously but c'mon now. Naya was one of the better singers, her voice just doesn't work well for that song. But out of the 700+ songs the show did, very very few people would put that in the top 20 of worse songs.
I still bop to Naya and Amber's Rumour Has it/Someone Like You
...and I have no idea
But yeah I've still never heard of it before :X
Yeah, I just watched Sinister a few weeks ago. It's okay for being free.
coming exclusively to a Dollar Tree BOGO DVD bin this March
i hope she gets her career on track so i can enjoy her in less shitty tv shows/movies (ha)
Edited at 2016-12-22 06:21 pm (UTC)